How fast does Omicron spread?The virus can grow 70 times faster in the respiratory tract

A new study by the Hong Kong team provides clues as to why the Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading surprisingly fast around the world. It can grow 70 times faster than previous strains in the lower respiratory tract.

Laboratory-based research, led by researchers at the University of Hong Kong’s LKS School of Medicine, Shared online As a press release on Wednesday, it is currently being peer reviewed for publication.

Only 24 hours after infection, researchers found that Omicron is 70 more than the delta variant or the original SARS-CoV-2 virus in human bronchial tissue samples, which are two large tubes that carry air from the trachea to the lungs. I found it to grow twice as fast. ..

This is a finding that can explain why Omicron appears to transmit faster between humans than previous mutants, and how the mutants in the research team’s actual lung tissue samples compared to the bronchi. It provides a striking contrast to what was duplicated. Within those lung samples, the mutants grew more than 10 times slower than the original virus.

It is the lungs, not the bronchi, that are associated with potentially life-threatening complications of COVID-19, such as pneumonia and, in severe cases, acute respiratory distress syndrome and ARDS. Therefore, if these findings are maintained in the real world, the team suspects that slow lung replication may mean less severity of the disease.

Survey results Reflects early evidence from South Africa It suggests that Omicron may be associated with a milder course of illness.

However, the severity of the disease is not only a function of the location and rate at which the virus replicates in a particular organ, but also “a function of the immune response,” said Dominique, an infectious disease expert at McMaster University in Hamilton.・ Dr. Meltz said. Email exchange with CBC News.

He wrote that people need to be careful in drawing conclusions directly from laboratory-based studies compared to how the infection actually manifests itself in the real world.

“The latter needs to be based on the observations of those who have confirmed the infection, and first and foremost, we need to learn more about the actual severity of the population with mRNA vaccine immunity. “

Cases of Omicron have been identified in more than 70 countries around the world, including Canada, and this variant is expected to succeed. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Omicron threat is likely to be “very important”

Dr. Michael Chang Chi-wai of the University School of Public Health, a senior researcher in Hong Kong, also said that the severity of the disease is related to other factors, such as whether someone’s immune system is weakened in response to a coronavirus infection. I admitted that I was there. What is known as a “cytokine storm”.

“Also note that by infecting more people, the virus itself is less pathogenic, but highly infectious viruses can cause more serious illness and death,” he said. Said in a statement.

“Therefore, in conjunction with our recent studies showing that Omicron variants can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infections, [the] Omicron variants are likely to be very important. “

Ryan Troyer, a virologist and researcher at Western University in London, Ontario, emphasized that the results of the Hong Kong team are still preliminary.

“The differences they find here seem pretty important,” he said. “It would be interesting to see if this is supported by additional research.”

Electron micrograph of human bronchial tissue after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Red arrows indicate virus particles. (Provided by LKS School of Medicine, University of Hong Kong.)

Various symptoms from mild to severe

Troyer also found that COVID-19 infection could manifest itself in a variety of ways, from severe and life-threatening to much milder and perhaps rarer symptoms, even before the emergence of Omicron variants. He said he is increasing the pile of evidence that there is-notable.

For example, we will continue to test professional sports teams such as the NBA and NHL. According to Troyer, these tests often detect infections in young, healthy athletes that the athlete himself was unaware of. The status of vaccination, the age of the infected person, and other factors all affect the severity of the disease.

Tuesday Presentation from Discovery Health South Africa’s largest private health insurance manager provided an analysis of Omicron outbreaks using over 200,000 COVID-19 test results.

The team says that for Omicron patients who require acute treatment outside the hospital, the incubation period is usually 3-4 days, and the patient recovers within a few days thereafter. This is one to shorter than the previous estimated incubation period. Until the 14th.

“The most common early symptoms seem to be sore throat and sore throat,” said Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, in a presentation.

A stuffy nose and a dry cough were also commonly reported, and he continued with muscle aches and pains that appeared in various parts of the body. “Especially for back pain, this seems to be a feature of out-of-hospital presentations,” he said.

These common symptoms can easily be ignored, but experts say this is one of many ways in which more contagious variants can spread quickly and quietly.

“I think it’s important for people to think about the fact that lack of symptoms does not mean lack of virus,” Troyer said.