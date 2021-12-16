Health
One death in the London area on Thursday, 85 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.
According to MLHU, an unvaccinated man in his 90s died. Five people died of COVID-19 this month. The death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic is up to 257 in Middlesex-London.
There were 43 reported recovery cases, with 550 active cases in the region, an increase of more than 76% from last Thursday.
The 7-day moving average for daily cases is up to 63.
People over the age of 65 have the lowest infection rates, accounting for two of the cases reported Thursday. Children under the age of 11 and children between the ages of 40 and 64 make up the majority of cases in the region, with 23 and 26 cases, respectively.
Middlesex in December-London has had 755 COVID-19s so far. One-quarter of them are children under the age of 11 and people between the ages of 40 and 64, accounting for one-quarter of all cases.
The London Health Sciences Center was taking care of 14 patients with COVID-related illnesses at a local hospital, one more than the day before.
According to the hospital network, up to 5 adult patients are receiving critical care, 5 or less are using COVID-19 in a children’s hospital, and no patient is receiving critical care.
Twelve staff have tested positive for the virus and have been quarantined.
COVID-19 inside and outside the region
Southwestern Public Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with no additional deaths. There are 208 proceedings in progress in the region. Elgin-Oxford has 11 hospitalized patients, including 7 critical care centers.
Huron Perth Public Health posted 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 118 outbreaks are ongoing in the region.
Meanwhile, Ontario reported 2,421 new COVID-19s on Thursday. This is the most common day in 7 months. Nine more people were killed throughout the state.
Up to 165 patients are being treated for COVID-related illnesses receiving critical care. The 7-day moving average of daily cases across the state is up to 1,676, an increase of 59% from last week.
