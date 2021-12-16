109 new COVID-19 cases prepared by WECHU for a third vaccination

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as public health is preparing to increase the third dose of vaccine in the face of increased eligibility.

On Wednesday, the state announced that it would accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots over fear of the Omicron variant, with everyone over the age of 18 who is eligible to book a third vaccination from Monday.

Locally, about 2,000 people are vaccinated daily at the Windsor’s Devonshire Mall mass vaccination site, and health units are aiming to increase this capacity.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Deputy Medical Officer of Health, said the “huge amount” of the required dose was that the health unit worked with primary care physicians, local hospitals, case reassignment and contact management teams, and even local dentists. Said it meant to end.

As of Thursday morning, local bookings via the Health Unit website were booked until at least December 28th.

Windsor-Anyone who wants to book a vaccine at Essex can visit wevax.ca Schedule an appointment on the mass vaccination site.There is also an opportunity for vaccination Pop-up vaccination clinic, Pharmacies and clinics, When Additional location..

See | Ontario’s COVID-19 Booster Shot “Urgently Expanding Eligibility”: Premier: Ontario’s COVID-19 Booster Shot “Urgently Expanding Eligibility”: Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday that all Ontario citizens over the age of 18 are eligible to book a third vaccination from Monday. 0:59

The state also announced Wednesday, reducing the interval required to get a booster from 6 months to 3 months after the second dose, with a free rapid antigen test available as of Wednesday on the pop-up site. Starts a holiday inspection electric shock, including malls and libraries, and several LCBO stores.

But the closest place to Windsor-Essex for a free test A few hours away.

“One thing to consider is that we have good testing capabilities at the moment,” Nesathurai said of the Windsor-Essex region.

“As long as we have the ability to test and have samples that are professionally included, I hope people will take those tests.”

Also, from the state’s announcement, the capacity limit for indoor venues, which normally accommodate more than 1,000 people, has been tightened to 50%.

Nesathurai agreed with this “positive step”, but the Ontario government, like other regions like Windsor-Essex and Kingston, reduces restrictions on social assembly in outbreaks and cases of Omicron subspecies. He said he wanted that.

“I think it helps to reduce retail capacity limits,” he said.

“There are other ways to reduce person-to-person interactions. This reduces the likelihood of person-to-person transmission. You need to withdraw from the contact management case to support vaccination. This is especially important because it is. “

50,000 have not yet been vaccinated while a third dose is required

The state has promoted plans to move forward with a third dose as soon as possible, but Windsor-Essex still has about 50,000 unvaccinated people.

… people who have liberal opposition suspend them at this point. Or do it at least this year so that you can manage it better. “ -Dr. Shanker Nesasrai, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Nicole Dupuis, CEO of WECHU, said:

Local public health conducted a survey, planned a target clinic, and partnered with the state to personally call unvaccinated people to find out why.

“I wish we knew exactly what we could do, but we’ve been working on this for a long time,” Dupuy said.

Dupuy said there are “various reasons” for some people to choose not to get vaccinated, but convenience is a factor. She emphasized that the mobile outreach clinics that have been and will continue to be held in the region are important for those who wish to book more “intimate” vaccinations.

“People who are not currently vaccinated — I think their spouse or children know. I think the dialogue must be at the family or individual level,” Nesathurai said.

“And those who oppose libertarians will suspend them at this point, or at least this year to do it so they have better control over it.”

Occurrence in the area

At Windsor-Essex, there are 17 workplace and community outbreaks.

There are also two long-term care facilities, Country Village Healthcare and Sun Parlor Home for the Elderly.

Currently, there are 13 schools.

Stella Maris Catholic School.

St. Ann French Immersion Catholic School.

Margaret D. Benny Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

Our Lady of the Catholic School of Conception Announcement.

Hubbyton Public School.

Marana Sa Christian Academy.

Centennial Central Public School

St. Theresa of the Calcutta Catholic School.

Bellwood Public School.

John Campbell Public School.

East Mercy Public School-1st grade.

According to WECHU, once an incident is identified in a school or nursery school, an investigation will be initiated to determine if others have been affected.

If there is evidence that the virus has spread, the class or cohort will be dismissed. This may also include a bus cohort or an after school cohort.

However, just because you are dismissed does not mean that it has happened.You can find more information here.

COVID-19, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent-Lambton

According to Lambton Public Health, Sarnia-Lambton has 113 active cases and 6 outbreaks as of Thursday.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase in 18 new cases on Thursday and an increase in 143 active cases in the region. Seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19.