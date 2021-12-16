As the world competes for control of Omicron, records fall and borders approach | Connecticut News

(CNN)-Rapid spread Omicron coronavirus mutant Breaking pandemic records in some parts of the world as governments and scientists scramble to understand the impact of the strain before it replaces Delta and becomes global dominance. , Closed the border.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the United States “looks over (its) shoulders” invading varieties. Fighting the ongoing delta outbreak On Wednesday, he urged people to be vaccinated and receive booster shots to strengthen the protection of the American population.

“We are already facing a surge in Delta, which means more incidents,” Forch, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told CNN. “And you look over your shoulder, the variant of Omicron we know from what’s happening in South Africa and the United Kingdom is a highly contagious virus.”

Much of the world’s attention is directed to these two countries, which were hit by the waves of Omicron earlier than most of the world.

Both countries recorded the most new Covid infections to date on Wednesday, and top UK scientists warned: Milestones can soon be broken again. In London, Omicron became the predominant strain of Covid just days after the UK announced the first case of this variant.

However, hospitalizations have so far remained lower than the previous wave in South Africa, where the first outbreak of Omicron was detected last month, and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NICD) has made a cautious optimistic tone. rice field.

“Data are still being collected, but evidence suggests that the current wave may be milder,” officials said Wednesday.

Many scientists around the world are reluctant to draw such conclusions. Chris Whitty, UK’s chief health officer, said South Africa’s data are incomplete on Wednesday, saying that even less serious illnesses could burst without checking the national health system. I warned.

While the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted the enforcement of mixing restrictions, Whitti urged people to prioritize social interaction.

“I want to be clear, I’m worried that this might be a problem,” Whitti said. “Of course, the exact ratio is currently being determined by South African scientists, British scientists and scientists around the world.”

France has tightened regulations on travelers I came from the UK on Thursday in response to the threat of Omicron. People arriving from the UK need “unavoidable reasons” to enter France and also need to show evidence of a negative test done within 24 hours of departure, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in the CNN line. I told BFMTV.

Prime Minister Jean Castex also urged French people planning to visit Britain to postpone their trip a few days before Christmas. He said he admitted that the British government was facing a “tsunami” of cases of the Omicron variant.

France, along with Spain, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Norway, Finland and Sweden, was added to the Red List of high-risk countries in Israel on Wednesday.

And that variant is beginning to threaten plans to open up Southeast Asian economies. Indonesia and New Zealand reported the first case of Omicron on Thursday, but South Korea announced that it would step up measures for social distance. Due to growing domestic concerns about Delta cases and Omicron-related concerns, Koreans can now only be mixed in groups of 8 (or 4 in the larger Seoul region).

Meanwhile, the first signs of an outbreak of Omicron in Australia are emerging. New South Wales reported Thursday that Covid-19 had the highest number of cases, with 122 of the 1,742 new cases being due to new strains. NSW Health has asked the local Newcastle community, where most of the recorded cases are variants of Omicron, to “seriously consider” postponing social events until after Christmas.

The main source of concern is the extent to which Omicron can avoid current vaccines. U.S. researchers reported on Wednesday that the Omicron variant of coronavirus was found to be “significantly resistant” to four major shots, and Omicron “from neutralization with currently available antibodies. It is the most complete “escape”. “

“The scientific community has been tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants for a year. As they emerged more and more, our intervention towards spikes became increasingly ineffective,” said Columbia University. Dr. David Ho and colleagues at the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center wrote a report posted online as a preprint. Not yet peer reviewed.

However, studies show that booster doses can significantly restore protection and add urgency to booster drives around the world.

“We hope that vulnerable people are unvaccinated and that we may be seeing, that is, we may experience a surge in Omicron. Infectious.” rice field. “We have tools that can blunt this. We need to implement them.”

