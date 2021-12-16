CDC warns of Omicron’s punishing wave to hit in January

As new Omicron variants hit the world with yet another wave of COVID-19 infection, the best health officials warned in January that things could get worse.

According to the Washington Post, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a briefing on Tuesday, detailing scenarios in which Omicron variants could spread throughout the United States, as announced by health agencies. Modeling data This estimates the recent proportion of variants in circulation across the country.

Data show that the delta variant remains the predominant strain in the United States, accounting for almost 97 percent of all cases. As of December 11, Omicron variants account for just under 3% of all cases. First declare a variant of concern By the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 26th.

In some parts of the country High proportion of Omicron cases, CDC predicts 13% of COVID-19 cases in New York and New Jersey and is composed of Omicron variants.

Marcus Precia, Chief Health Officer of the Association of State and Community Health Officials who participated in the CDC’s call, told the post: worry. “

Our country is in a historic battle with the colonavirus.

According to the post, one model presented was the worst-case scenario in which a wave of delta variant COVID-19 infection and influenza infection hit the medical system at the same time. The second, more modest model suggested a surge in small omicrons in the spring.

It is not clear which model is likely to be realized.

WHO on Tuesday announcement Seventy-seven countries have reported cases of Omicron variants, saying that “in fact, Omicron is probably present in most countries, even if it is not detected.”

WHO emphasizes that Omicron is prevalent at a rate never seen before in the COVID-19 variant, and that authorities are concerned that “people are dismissing Omicron as mild.” did.

However, according to multiple reports around the world, Omicron may not cause as serious a disease as the Delta or early COVID-19 strains, yet the number of positive cases is so high that it is “prepared”. It can overwhelm the poor medical system. ” ..

This is exactly what the United States is experiencing right now, with several states reporting overwhelming hospitals and health care workers.In Minnesota, even a group of doctors Advertised in a local newspaper Encourage residents to vaccinate and support their “overfill” and “tension” surgery.

Globally, health officials agree that vaccination remains the answer to the pandemic, despite the pervasiveness of Omicron worldwide.

Vaccine maker Pfizer and BioNTech announcement A preliminary study a few weeks ago found that three doses of the vaccine “neutralized the Omicron mutant, and two doses significantly reduced the neutralizing titer.”

Focusing on the third dose, Pfizer states that booster shots increased the neutralizing antibody titer 25-fold over the Omicron mutant compared to the second dose of the vaccine alone.

During ~ White House COVID-19 Press Conference On Wednesday, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Anthony Fauci, published several studies showing the effectiveness of the vaccine’s current slate against Omicron. Fauci said those who received the third booster shot experienced a 75% increase in efficacy against the Omicron variant.

Fauci emphasizes that: At this point, no variant-specific boosters are needed. “

It may be reassuring for many, as health officials first researched a new variant of Omicron and scrambled it to understand how it responds to currently available vaccines.

According to the CDC, 72% of the US population has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 61% are considered to be fully vaccinated. This is currently defined as a person who has been vaccinated twice.

However, despite some people over the age of 16, only about 27 percent of the U.S. population receive booster shots. subject..

