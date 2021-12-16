N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province sets single-day high of 177 new cases

New Brunswick set a single-day COVID-19 case-count record Thursday, with 177 new cases of the virus confirmed.

None of them are the new highly transmissible Omicron variant, according to a news release from Public Health.

The previous single-day record was one week ago, when 174 new cases were recorded.

The province’s total number of active cases also reached a pandemic record-high of 1,237, and the province’s total case count since the pandemic began has now surpassed the 10,000 mark, at 10,150.

It took New Brunswick 562 days to reach 5,000 cases and just 69 more days to double that, Ray Harris, a data analyst in Fredericton who maintains a COVID-19 tracking website, pointed out on Twitter.

He also noted 2,377 of the cases were before Aug. 1, when the province moved to the green phase of COVID-19 recovery and removed all restrictions, and 7,608 since — not including Thursday’s figures.

There are 14 cases of Omicron in New Brunswick with “many more” expected, Shephard said.

“I encourage anyone who has been to St. Francis Xavier University or to Antigonish, Nova Scotia, between Dec. 3 and 5 to book a PCR [polymerase chain reaction lab] test at an assessment centre as soon as possible due to the high number of cases coming out of that area,” Shephard said in a statement.

The province’s first confirmed Omicron cases are linked to the recent outbreak at St. FX, following events related to the annual X-Ring ceremony at locations both on and off campus, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, has said.

“I also ask those coming home for the holidays from post-secondary institutions outside the province to pick up rapid tests,” Shephard said. “We need to take whatever steps we can to slow the spread.”

The Fredericton region, Zone 3, led the province once again with the highest number of new COVDI-19 cases Thursday, at 60. (CBC News)

The regional breakdown of the new cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 33 cases

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 32 cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 60 cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — 17 cases

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — three cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — four cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 28 cases

The province has stopped providing a further breakdown of the cases, including ages and origins, in its daily updates, directing people instead to its “enhanced” COVID-19 dashboard.

Forty-one people are in hospital in New Brunswick with COVID-19, down one from Wednesday. They include 15 people in intensive care, up one. Seven of them are on ventilators.

The province is “on schedule” to get about 51,000 booster doses into the arms of eligible New Brunswickers before the end of the month, said Shephard.

She made the statement in the legislature Thursday morning in response to questions from Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson about vaccination clinics.

He said up to 400 people in Fredericton lined up outside the walk-in vaccination clinic at Brookside Mall on Wednesday night to get their booster shot.

And people who are trying to book online are getting appointments in late January, he said.

This is “quite late” for teachers in particular, who are expected to return to in-person classes in the new year, based on the school plans announced Wednesday, said Melanson.

We are increasing [vaccination] capacity like we’ve never increased capacity before. – Dorothy Shephard, health minister

“Accessibility to vaccination clinics needs to be the utmost priority of the government right now,” he said. “There is some, but my gosh, we need more.”

Shephard said 6,567 third doses were administered Wednesday, but she acknowledged the need to expand and stressed the government is working on it.

“We are increasing capacity like we’ve never increased capacity before,” and “utilizing every resource.”

She noted the Saint John Sexual Health Centre and Charlotte County Wellness Centre are both closed today so the staff can assist at local vaccination clinics, and walk-in booster clinics are taking place in Saint John and St. Stephen today, with more “coming.”

“We actually have about 51,000 [booster doses] that we need to get into arms before the end of this month, and we’re on schedule to do that.”

Once the resources and locations of the clinics are confirmed, the details will be released, she said.

“Mass clinics are going to be the way to go. It’s how we can get the majority of people vaccinated in a very quick and efficient manner.”

A total of 82.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID, up from 82.4 per cent, 89 per cent had received their first dose, up from 88.9 per cent, and 11.1 per cent of those eligible had received a booster dose, up from 10.2 per cent.

As of Thursday, 38,730 appointments for booster shots have been booked, Public Health said.

Among children aged five to 11 years old, 33.1 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 31 per cent, and more than 17,000 appointments are scheduled for that age group, Shephard said.

Shephard encouraged anyone who is eligible to get their shot, saying it’s “especially important now as concerns about Omicron increase.”

A full list of walk-in clinics is available online. A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose is also available online.

New Brunswick has recorded 8,767 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic and 144 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 587,229 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,970 on Wednesday.

Support program at Edmundston hospital’s psychiatry units suspended

The designated support persons program at the Edmundston Regional Hospital’s acute psychiatry and child psychiatry units has been suspended because of a possible exposure to COVID-19, the Vitalité Health Network announced Thursday.

The suspension will remain in place until further notice, the regional health authority said in a news release.

Existing restrictions for visitors remain in effect on the hospital’s other units, where exceptions apply for patients entitled to a have designated support person, it said.

“The Network apologizes for any inconvenience that this situation may cause.”

600,000 rapid-test kits distributed

Public Health says 600,000 kits have been distributed to schools, workplaces and pick-up locations across the province over the past week.

“Rapid tests are a helpful tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19 but only reflect a person’s status at the time of testing,” it said in a news release.

Rapid tests are being provided to all students so they can test regularly over the holidays.

Anyone who receives a positive rapid-test result, or who is experiencing one symptom of COVID-19, must isolate immediately and book a test at an assessment

More information on the rapid-test kits program and pick-up locations is available online.

Sea Dogs player tests positive

A player from the Saint John Sea Dogs has been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

All players and staff were tested, in accordance with Quebec Major Junior Hockey League COVID-19 protocols approved by public health officials, and the results came back negative, according to a news release.

“As a precaution, a second test was administered, and all the results were once again negative,” it said.

The team is “following the situation closely” and continues to work closely with public health officials in the four provinces in which it plays.

Campbellton Tigers game postponed

The Dec. 30 game between the Campbellton Tigers and the Summerside Western Capitals at Credit Union Place in Summerside has been postponed “due to Public Health regulations and protocol surrounding COVID-19,” the Maritime Junior Hockey League said Thursday.

It comes on the heels of a decision Wednesday to postpone 14 regular season games in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2.

At that time, a decision on the Tigers game in P.E.I. was pending.

Earlier this week, New Brunswick announced professional sporting events can only operate at 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing between groups as part of new COVID-19 measures aimed at slowing the spread of the omicron variant.

An announcement will be made when the games are rescheduled, the league said.

21 new cases in schools, 4 in child-care facilities

Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in 13 schools, mostly in the Saint John and Fredericton regions, since Wednesday, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development’s website shows.

Three of the schools were not previously affected. These include: Arnold H. McLeod School in the Moncton region, Zone 1, Quispamsis Elementary School, in Zone 2, and Assiniboine Avenue Elementary School, in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

The other schools with at least one new confirmed case each include:

Apohaqui Elementary School (zone 2)

Forest Hills School (zone 2)

Kennebecasis Valley High School (zone 2)

Fredericton High School (zone 3)

George Street Middle School (zone 3)

Hartland Community School (zone 3)

Nashwaaksis Memorial School (zone 3)

Nashwaaksis Middle School (zone 3)

Meduxnekeag Consolidated School (zone 3)

Minto Elementary Middle School (zone 3)

The website does not indicate how many cases are at each school or whether the cases involve students, teachers or staff.

Twelve schools had operational days Thursday.

Sixty-three schools are currently affected.

A total of 749 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 175 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Four cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed at four child-care facilities in the Saint John and Fredericton regions, according to the website.

Janie’s Afterchool Program and Kid Zone 3, in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and Rita’s Fun Place 2B, in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, which were not previously affected, are each dealing with one new case. Janie’s Kid Zone Inc., in the Saint John regon, Zone 2, also has a new case.

The website does not indicate whether that case involves a child, staff member or volunteer.

There have been 125 early learning and child-care centres affected by COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been released.

Atlantic COVID roundup

Nova Scotia announced 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number reported in one day since the pandemic started. Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 13 new cases Wednesday. The province has 34 active cases of COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island reported 11 new cases on Wednesday and has 43 active cases.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has listed a number of new possible COVID-19 exposures Thursday, including a retail store, restaurant and convenience store in the Saint John region, Zone 2, a church, bar and grocery store in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, a restaurant in the Campbellton region, Zone 5, a pharmacy in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, and a pub in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government’s website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.