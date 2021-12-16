Michigan COVID-19 data on Thursday, December 16: The number of cases is declining, will this continue?

Seventy-six of the 83 counties in Michigan report weekly declines in new COVID-19 cases, shining hope in a seemingly endless fourth surge. ..

As of December 9th last Thursday, the state had an average of 7,203 cases per day. After a week of fast-forwarding, the health sector’s seven-day average fell to 5,664, a decrease of 21%.

But in Michigan, the latest improvements were another mistake, as the daily number of cases fell below 6,000 at the beginning of December and only exceeded 7,000 a week later as a result of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings. It may be hope.

All seven counties in northern Michigan have reported more cases from December 9th to 15th than December 2nd to 8th, including Gogebic, Manistee, Baraga, Missaukee, Charlevoix, Ontonagon, and Shiboygan. In addition, Ogemaw and Alger reported no change in the new case.

On the other hand, the county with the highest number of new cases per million last week was relatively widespread throughout the southern Lower Peninsula. They include Mason, Van Buren, St. Clair, McCorm, Saginaw, Calhorn, Gogibic, Ionia, Beliën and Hillsdale.

Michigan is one of the 11 states that reported a decline in new cases over the past 14 days, dropping to 8th place with new cases per 100,000 after surpassing new case rates in all other states earlier this month. ..

It is not yet known if this trend will continue, as the country has reported a 40% increase in the number of cases in the last two weeks. In Michigan, it may take weeks of case reduction before hospitalization and mortality begin to follow suit.

Below are the details of last week’s Michigan COVID-19 data. This includes cases and deaths, positive test rates, hospitalizations and vaccinations.

The state has an average of 5,664 new confirmed cases per day

The latest 7-day average is the lowest reported by Michigan in a month, a 26% decrease since the peak surge was reported on November 19.

Experts blame loose safety measures, including masking and physical distance for cold weather, low vaccination rates, weakened immunity, and high case rates. The case average surged during the previous surge, but this is more modest and has been steadily increasing since the lows in late June.

Below is an online database that allows readers to see the number of new coronavirus cases over the last 7 days compared to the previous week and the number per capita tailored to the population. The arrow indicates whether the total number of new cases reported in the last 7 days has increased or decreased compared to the last 7 days.

The map below is shaded by the state’s six risk assessment levels. It is based on new cases reported per day per million people during the week of December 9th to 15th. All counties in the state are still at the highest risk levels, with more than 150 new cases per million.

The arrows on the map show whether the total number of new cases reported in the last 7 days has increased or decreased compared to the previous week. The reader can hover the cursor over the county to see the underlying data. (Hint: You can see the entire Upper Peninsula by dragging the map with the cursor.)

Average test positive rate drops to 16.4%

The 7-day average of tests that returned positive was down from 19.1% last week and 19.5% last week. The contribution to the decline was less than 16% in the three days from December 8th to 10th.

The latest average in Michigan shows a significant level of community coronavirus infection. Still, it is more than three times the warning threshold set by the World Health Organization.

The highest positive rate last week was from Luce County, with 39.4% of tests returning positive. Cass county is followed by 27.5%, followed by Lapia, Lake and Schoolcraft counties, all above 26%.

With the exception of Schoolcraft, Iron, Ontonagon, Baraga, Cass, Missaukee, and Isabella counties, 76 counties reported weekly declines in test positive rates.

In the graph below, you can search for counties by name to see the average positive rate for 7 days. The graph compares the average for the last 7 days with the average for the previous week.

The interactive map below shows the average 7-day test rate for each county. You can see the underlying data by hovering over the county.

Hospital treating 4,619 COVID patients

As of Wednesday, December 15, state-wide hospitals had 4,566 adult patients and 53 pediatric patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, including 1,007 adults in the intensive care unit. I was being treated. This is a slight decrease from a total of 4,630 patients a week ago, but remains higher than the pre-explosion high.

State hospitals operate with a total capacity of 84%, according to state data updated on Monday. Eight hospitals were 100%. Hospital leaders say capacity is more fluid based on staffing capacity than actual infrastructure.

Michigan leads all other states with 47 COVID hospitalizations per 100,000. The next highest states are Indiana (43 per capita), Ohio (43), and Pennsylvania (39), each with a significant 14-day increase over Michigan.

Throughout state hospitals, patients have been waiting for treatment for a long time. The medical system has postponed some non-urgent procedures and should reject the transfer request due to lack of available beds and adequate personnel.

These patients are rarely vaccinated, medical experts say. From January to December 3, about 88% of COVID hospitalizations were unvaccinated.

The state reports 104 new COVID deaths per day

The average for the last 7 days is slightly lower than it was 108 a week ago. Still, it’s the first time the average has exceeded 100 per day since mid-January.

In the 30 days to December 6, Michigan reported 2,526 COVID deaths, 80% of whom were over 60 years of age. Of the remaining deaths, 300 were in their 50s, 131 were in their 40s, 63 were in their 30s, 12 were in their 20s, and 6 were between 0 and 19.

Medical experts have repeatedly pointed out that the majority of COVID deaths in recent months are unvaccinated individuals. Between January 15th and December 3rd, unvaccinated people accounted for 8,733 of the 10,216 deaths, or 85.5%. Of these rare breakthrough COVID deaths, doctors state that most are much older residents with comorbidities.

Since the start of the pandemic, Michigan has reported an estimated 1,889 deaths in addition to 25,570 confirmed COVID deaths, which was determined by physicians and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19. No PCR test was done.

Vaccination: 62.2% of eligible residents have been vaccinated at least once

More than 5.85 million Michigans received their first dose. The latest total is a slight increase from 61.8% last week, with an additional 44,379 inhabitants receiving initial doses.

As of Tuesday, December 14, approximately 5.3 million residents, or approximately 56.5% of eligible individuals, have completed the first dose and approximately 1.9 million have received a third dose / booster shot.

Below is a breakdown by age group of Michigan residents and fully immunized residents who took one or more shots as of Tuesday, December 14.

75 years old and over: 85% started. 78.4% complete.

From 65 to 74: 88.3% started. 82.5% complete.

From 50 to 64: 73.8% started. 68.9% complete.

40 to 49: 63.7% started. 58.4% complete.

From 30 to 39: 60.8% started. 54.7% complete.

From 20 to 29: 49.9% started. 44.5% complete.

16 to 19: 50.9% started. 46.2% complete.

12 to 15: 44.5% started. 40.3% complete.

5 to 11: 18.4% started and 10.5% completed.

The interactive map below shows the number of people over the age of 5 who have received at least one dose. The numbers are based on the place of residence of the vaccinated person and the place where the vaccine was given. The map has been adjusted to reflect the larger pool of vaccine candidates. This means that the percentage is lower than in previous updates.

Hover your cursor over the county to see the underlying data. This data includes adults aged 65 and over, ages 40-64, adults aged 20-39, residents aged 12-19, and children aged 5-11.

Lelaneau leads all counties, with 83% of the eligible population being vaccinated at least partially. Other counties that reached 70% include Auckland, Washtenaw, Grand Traverse, Emmet and McKinack.

Stubbornly at the bottom are Cass and Hillsdale counties in southern Michigan, and Detroit, which has its own health department and is viewed by the state separately from Wayne County. 14 counties and Detroit do not inoculate half of the population.

About 18.4% of the youngest eligible groups between the ages of 5 and 11 are vaccinated, up from 17.2% last week. The group surged in the second dose last week as the percentage of fully vaccinated surged from about 7% to 10.5%.

Last week, about 12,520 children started the double-dose series and 36,789 received the second dose.

Not surprisingly, counties with high overall immunization rates also lead the state in immunization of children. Washtenaw and Leelanau counties are by far the top of the list. They immunized more than 41% of children between the ages of 5 and 11. Everyone else is less than 30%.

In Baraga County on the Upper Peninsula and Oscoda County in northeastern Michigan, about 1% of this age group receive initial doses. Less than 50 children were shot in nine counties.

State overall risk assessment: all regions maintain the highest risk levels

It hasn’t changed for weeks. When assigning risk scores, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will look at factors such as new cases and deaths, positive test rates, and patients admitted with COVID-19.

There are six levels of risk, from “low” to levels A to E. All eight regions of the state remain at risk level “E”.

For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected], Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

If you have a COVID-19 question you would like to answer, [email protected] Will be considered in future MLive reports.

