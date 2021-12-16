Hamilton Increases COVID-19 Vaccine Capacity in Booster Eligibility, Omicron Surge-Hamilton

Significant rise in Hamilton’s reports COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) With the availability of booster shots for people over the age of 18 starting this month and starting Monday, the city is scrambling to expand its vaccination program.

Rapid increase in cases related to Omicron variant According to public health, the urgency of third shots is increasing across the state, with an estimated 320,000 Hamiltonians eligible on 20 December.

“Hamilton’s healthcare partners are exploring all the options to expand capacity to the levels they saw in the spring and summer of 2021, but this has limited medical talent across the regional healthcare system. It’s a difficult task, “said the city authorities. With a Thursday afternoon release.

Vaccines Not Enough to Suppress Omicron Spread, Need More Powerful Public Measures: Ontario Modeling

The goal set by public health is to give 8,000 doses per day. This is four times the average (2,784) distributed so far in December and nearly twice the 4,700 doses given at Hamilton on Wednesday.

The city says it will relocate about 100 city officials to support the operation of the vaccine clinic. This move will close many recreation centers, arenas, museums, senior centers and clubs.

On Friday, a temporary clinic on St. Joseph’s West Campus 5 will open for five days, with approximately 4,000 doses expected for the entire surgery.

Existing sites at Center on Burton and CF Limeridge Mall are expected to increase daily shots, but home prevention from the David Braley Health Science Center (DBHSC), city mobile clinics, and emergency medical institutions. Primary care outlets such as inoculation are expected to maintain the current capacity.

















Public health is also urging residents to investigate vaccinations via local pharmacies and state GO-VAXX buses.

The Ontario Science Table confirmed that Thursday’s vaccine was less effective against new variants, but booster shots emphasized that it “substantially” increased protection, and even two doses of the vaccine were severe. He added that it helps prevent infections in Ontario.

COVID-19: Scrambling for rapid antigen testing at Holiday Test Blitz, Ontario

Modern state modeling suggests that “without rapid intervention, ICU occupancy can reach unsustainable levels in early January.” It has also been suggested that up to 10,000 cases can occur per day by Christmas.

“This is likely to be the most difficult wave of a pandemic,” Dr. Emmett Brown, co-chair of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table in Ontario, said at a press conference Thursday.

Hamilton reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since May

Public health reported 108 new COVID cases on Thursday. This is a number not seen since the spring when the city revealed 117 cases on May 20.

The average number of COVID-19 cases per day in Hamilton over the past 7 days was 62. The city last confirmed this number with an average weekly case rate of 67 on September 4.

Active cases also increase between Wednesday and Thursday, moving from 423 to 604.

Ontario reports 2,421 new COVID cases, almost double what it was a week ago.

Nearly 80% of active cases are people under the age of 50, and 45% of infected individuals are under the age of 30.

As of December 16, the city has reported 28 outbreaks related to a total of 89 cases. Fifteen of them occur in municipal schools, accounting for a total of 48 cases.

Over the last 14 days, two public committees have reported 133 new COVID cases. Students account for 119 of those infectious diseases.

In fact, the city’s two hospital networks reported a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases overnight, for a total of 27 as of December 16.

Last Thursday, there were 14 COVID patients in both St. Joe’s and Hamilton Health Sciences.

Public health still characterizes hospitalizations as “low,” with an average of less than one new entrant per day.

Over 78% of eligible Hamiltonians are fully vaccinated

Hamilton’s health partner received nearly 4,700 vaccines on Wednesday. It is estimated that the number of shots increased by 70% compared to a week before about 2,750 inoculations.

Over 22,000 doses have been given in the last 7 days, up from an estimated 17,200 doses given 7 days ago.

Ontario citizens over the age of 18 will get a COVID vaccine booster on Monday

As of Tuesday, 78.7% of eligible Hamiltonians over the age of 5 have been fully vaccinated and 83.4% have been vaccinated at least once.

Over 85% of residents over the age of 12 have taken at least two shots, and about 88% have taken one shot.

The city is still below the state average, with 87.7% fully vaccinated with 12 or more vaccines and 90.4% with at least one vaccination.

At least 90% of people over the age of 60 in the city have been vaccinated in a series and are fully vaccinated.

With the exception of newly eligible children aged 5-11, Hamiltonians aged 18-24 represent the lowest vaccination rate among eligible people in the community, just over 77% fully vaccinated. I am.

