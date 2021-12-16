Kansas confirms first case of Omicron variant





Topika, Kang. ―――― The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday that state laboratories have identified an omicron variant of COVID in Kansas residents. Individuals with the Omicron variant are adults vaccinated with Franklin County. The person has not received booster immunity. No additional details have been published to protect personal privacy. “Since the Omicron variants have been classified as a variant of concern, KDHE’s Kansas Institute for Health and Environment has been working to identify subspecies within the state. Through genome sequencing, they are Omicrons in Kansas. We were able to identify the first case of the variant, “said Janet Staneck, acting secretary. “The detection of variants is not surprising. The virus is highly infectious and contagious. You must use the available tools to play your part in protecting yourself and the people around you. I can’t. ” Continued coverage: Coronavirus tracking in the Kansas City area

Cases associated with the Omicron variant have been identified in at least 30 states. Including Missouri.. Governor Laura Kelly said on Wednesday By confirming the case of Omicron, it continued to spread that “the approach remains the same” when dealing with the “new coronavirus”. Data from the State Health Department reported an average of 1,609 newly identified COVID-19 cases per day in Kansas over the seven days leading up to Wednesday. During the same period, new COVID-19 hospitalizations averaged 47 times a day and deaths 18 times a day. According to federal data, 56% of Kansas’ 2.9 million inhabitants were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, compared to 61% nationwide. .. However, 28% of the state’s population receives booster shots compared to 27% nationwide. Johnson County will consider masking requirements for K-6 students next month

Health officials urge Kansas to use the following tools to protect against COVID-19 and Omicron variants. Get vaccinated and boost. Vaccines continue to be the best tool for protecting people from COVID-19, delaying infection and reducing the likelihood of new variants emerging. Three licensed COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Scientists hope that the vaccine will prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death in people infected with the Omicron variant. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently licensed for people over the age of five. COVID-19 booster shots are allowed for all individuals 16 years and older. To find a vaccine near you, visit the following website: Vaccines.gov..

Please wear a mask. The mask provides protection against all variations. In a public indoor environment in Kansas, the rate of COVID-19 infection remains high regardless of vaccination status, so it is advisable to wear a suitable mask.

The mask provides protection against all variations. In a public indoor environment in Kansas, the rate of COVID-19 infection remains high regardless of vaccination status, so it is advisable to wear a suitable mask. Please test. If you are ill or have close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, it is advisable to have a COVID-19 test. The COVID-19 test is available throughout Kansas.Move to KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com To find a free test location near you. Home tests can be purchased at grocery stores and pharmacies. They can be used at home, at work, or anywhere to provide fast results. If your home test gives a positive result, you should follow up with your health care provider for a confirmatory test.

Social distance. When you are in public, stay at least 6 feet away from others, especially if you are at high risk of getting sick.



