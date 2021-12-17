The UK reports 88,376 new Covid cases in a warning about Omicron hospitalization | Coronavirus

According to the UK’s Chief Medical Officer, a wave of Omicron infections is flooding, and daily hospitalizations by Covid could exceed the peak of last winter, when more than 4,500 people in the UK were hospitalized daily.

The Astonishing speed at which Omicron spreads Professor Chris Whitty told the MP Thursday that many vulnerable people may need hospital treatment in a very short period of time, seen last winter at the start of the vaccine program. It may exceed the number of hospitalizations.

On Thursday, the UK set another tough record for the Covid epidemic, with 88,376 new cases reported, an increase of 31.4% that week. The number of confirmed Omicron cases increased by 1,691 to 11,708 on Wednesday.

Latest numbers According to the UK Health Security Agency, Omicron’s doubling rate has been shown to be less than 2 days in all regions of England except the Southwest. In London, cases double every day and a half, and it is estimated that 73.5% of Covid cases are omicrons.

The maximum number of Covid hospitalizations per day in the United Kingdom was 4,583 on January 12, with the Alpha variant first discovered in Kent predominant. Omicron is currently the predominant variant in London and is expected to become the most common in the United Kingdom within a few days or weeks.

“Even if it’s milder, it’s focused in a short period of time, so you can be in a larger number than you’re hospitalized in a day. It’s entirely possible,” Whitty said. I told the care committee. “The overall point about this is that it will really focus in a very short period of time, probably very much.”

Dr. Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor, UK health According to security agencies, there have been two Covid epidemics in the UK, with Delta cases almost flat and Omicron doubling every two days. She said the R number of Omicron (the number of people infected usually infected with the virus) was estimated to be 3-5.

The number of Omicron R is estimated to be between 3 and 5, says a UK health adviser – video

Whitty said many couldn’t understand it NHS could face a sudden influx of Covid patients During times when staff struggle due to infections and illnesses. He added that the broader economy was also at stake as the variants swept across the country.

“Short-term hospitalizations can certainly be very high. This happens when very many staff get sick, isolated, or cared for. Therefore, they are very short. Over time, the supply of medical services will decline and demand will increase, which is why we all take this very seriously, “says Whitty.

“One of the risks that arises regardless of this is that because of the steep slopes, many people get sick at the same time and the economy, even if the booster is in a situation where many people hold it significantly. At the same time as a whole, I get sick by isolating and taking care of others. “

According to the UKHSA Covid Surveillance Report, Covid cases are increasing most rapidly among people aged 20-29, followed by people in their 30s, but children aged 5-9, and 10-. Children aged 19 still have the highest infection rates. Released on Thursday. On December 12, 67.9% of the UK population received at least one vaccination and 62.2% received two vaccinations. Over 80% of people over the age of 70 receive boosters.

Some early reports from South Africa raised concerns that Omicron variants could be slightly more severe than Delta in children, but Whitti did not see this in the United Kingdom. We have assumed that it is much more serious for the elderly than for the elderly. I was young and healthy.

Prior to the alpha wave vaccination program, more than one-fifth of the people over the age of 65 who caught Covid were hospitalized. This dropped to 6% as vaccine deployments protected the oldest and most vulnerable people. In the worst case, the UK could return to the hospitalization rates seen in January, Whitti said, but boosters were more than two shots for the severe illness caused by Delta. It has the potential to protect more people from severe illnesses from Omicron.

He urged people to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as they were qualified, emphasizing that vaccination rates for pregnant women are still “depressingly low.”Almost everything Pregnant female Covid use and intensive care in the hospital are not vaccinated.

“As a result of this, a significant number of women suffered serious damage,” he said, accusing the “myth” of vaccine safety within the group of low intakes. “The truth is that Covid and pregnancy are a dangerous combination and we absolutely need to encourage everyone who is pregnant to be vaccinated.”

According to Whitty, the most difficult decision right now was how to balance. Family visits to people in long-term care facilities safely. “What we don’t want is a situation where people are completely alone during Christmas, but we don’t want an outbreak that we can avoid. We are very clear about these two. I’m trying to navigate the route between needs, which is probably the most difficult decision at the moment, “he said.

Early estimates from South Africa suggest that Omicron may cause milder illnesses than previous Covid waves. That’s to be expected, as the people who caught Omicron, which was just discovered last month, have high immunity to Covid for the following reasons: Previous infection or vaccination.. Hopkins said UKHSA could assess Omicron’s severity and vaccine protection in the UK after about 250 people were hospitalized for this variant. “The earliest time to get reliable data is the week between Christmas and New Year, probably early January,” she told the MP.