The “urgent need” for the universal coronavirus vaccine, says Dr. Forch and scientists





San Francisco (KRON) —Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists are looking for a universal coronavirus vaccine that protects against undiscovered coronaviruses. According to scientists at the National Institutes of Health, extensive research is needed on the nature of coronavirus protective immunity, including human volunteers who are actively exposed to the coronavirus. They acknowledge that the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 is unlikely to be eliminated and is likely to circulate “indefinitely” with regular outbreaks. CDC: Most of the 43 Omicron cases detected on the first day of December were considered mild

The currently available COVID-19 vaccine will eventually need to be replaced with a stronger formulation that “induces more broadly protected and more durable immunity.”David M. Morence and Jeffrey K. Taumberger article It was released on Wednesday. Within the last 20 years, scientists have experienced four deadly coronavirus outbreaks. These include SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, 2002 and 2003), MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, 2012 and beyond), and the current attacker, COVID-19. They anticipate that an unknown number of infectious and deadly animal coronaviruses may reappear. The research and manufacture of this universal coronavirus vaccine requires immediate international effort. The death toll from COVID in the United States reaches 800,000 a year after vaccination

Here are some of the necessary properties that Fauci, Morence, and Tauciberger would like to see with a universal vaccine. Prevents clinical diseases

Prevents infection by all salvecoviruses and merbecoviruses

Prevents virus drift and infection by recombinant mutants

Induces a rapid and powerful immune response

Vaccine immunogenicity for people with existing immunity is not limited

Induces immunity to multiple viral components

Safe and generally accepted

Safe for pregnant women

Does not induce antibody-dependent enhancement due to subsequent exposure to wild-type virus

Can be used by people of all ages

Covers all salvecoviruses and merbecoviruses

Covers all endemic human coronaviruses

Can be used to prevent pandemics

Based on a platform that can be easily upgraded with new antigens Scientists say that carefully managed studies, including humans, and studies with animals “by helping to design immunogens and define optimal routes and methods of vaccination, universal coronavirus vaccines. It can greatly improve effectiveness. “ Do you hate needles?Nasal COVID vaccine may be in progress

Although current COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, vaccinated individuals still have “breakthrough” infections.They also haven’t stopped the emergence of Infectious variant. Scientists said it is unclear if and how permanent immunity can be achieved.

