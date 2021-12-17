Health
Nashville reports first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Omicron variant — A new, more contagious strain of coronavirus — The city’s health authorities, first detected in Nashville, announced Thursday.
The Metro Public Health Service said in a news release that the variant was detected in residents of Nashville who recently returned from South Africa. This variant was first identified after Thanksgiving.
Residents who have been fully vaccinated and received booster shots show mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization, according to a news release. They were tested shortly after the first onset of symptoms.
Brian Todd, a spokesman for Metro Health, said the patient’s sample was selected for the variant test because the resident had an unusually high viral load, not because he had recently returned from South Africa. However, Todd says that if the sample isn’t selected yet, it’s definitely selected when the trip is discovered.
“The lab made a decision before we knew the history of travel,” Todd said. “(Epidemiologists) said the lab chose it for sequencing based on the large number of viruses found in the sample.”
Omicron variants warn around the world with a combination of mutations that is significantly different from previous strains. Early reports from South Africa and Europe indicate that the variant is dramatically more contagious than the delta variant, which was much more contagious than the original strain.
Existing coronavirus vaccines are also much more effective than without the vaccine at all, but appear to be less effective against Omicron. Those who are fully vaccinated and receive booster shots are considered to be the most protected against this variant.
There is also some early but conclusive evidence that new varieties can cause milder illnesses than previous strains.
Vulnerable state:The Tennessee countryside is far behind in the race to protect children from COVID-19
Metrohealth said Omicron is still under study and will release more information “as far as it is known”. For now, agencies continue to encourage residents to be vaccinated and encouraged. The city offers a consistent schedule of free vaccination events, Detailed on asafenashville.org..
“People who are eligible for booster immunization are encouraged to schedule dosing as soon as possible,” the release said. “The CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors in public places in areas with high COVID-19 cases.”
detail:Without vaccination, delta surge was the worst of COVID-19. For the rest, it wasn’t a surge.
Arrival in Nashville was expected due to the extreme transmissibility of the new variant. Dr. Lisa Piercy, Tennessee Health Commissioner, said earlier this month that the variant inevitably spread to Tennessee and was discovered in Memphis a few days later.Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the COVID-19 Task Force in Nashville, has a variant on Monday. Found “always now” in Nashville.
“We still don’t know the impact of Omicron here,” Jahangir said on Monday. “It doesn’t change our behavior at all. Good luck. As we all know, get your vaccine. If you feel sick, take a test. Really feel sick. If it’s bad, talk to your healthcare provider. “
Omicron’s arrival was largely guaranteed, but its rapid detection was less certain. Detection of variants requires an additional level of testing called genomic sequencing. This is only done for a small number of virus samples.
Search for variations:The Tennessee State Institute is looking for the following COVID-19 variants by genetic testing
Find reporter Rachel Wegner on [email protected].com or Twitter @rachelannwegner.. Brett Kelman is a health care reporter in Tennessee. He can be contacted at 615-259-8287 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @brettkelman.
