Deer selection in southwestern Manitoba offends local residents





Winnipeg- Deer selection caused by the discovery of a deadly illness has caused some anger in the countryside of Manitoba. The Manitoba Reserve said deer populations need to be reduced in the light of the second case of chronic wasting disease (CWD). According to information on the state website, CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system of deer, elk, mousse, caribou and other serviced families. “CWD is highly contagious. If you don’t take immediate action, CWD can be rampant in the state and have devastating effects on wildlife. Check because CWD is always deadly. More deer will die very slowly if allowed to continue to remove. ” A state spokesman for a statement to CTV News. The video shared online appeared to capture the culling that the state said would take place this week within the containment zone. Richard Gere, who lives near Russell, said he witnessed Culling. He said he did not believe it was an effective strategy and was concerned about how it would affect deer populations. “You see a helicopter chasing a deer. There are endless gunshots,” Geres said. “It’s absolutely cruel to see.” Geres believes that something should be done about the CWD situation, but culling is not the answer. “What I really care about is that when you walk in these areas, we never come across a dead deer that looks really sick,” he said. “I haven’t seen it in the last few years.” Jerez said he was hunting in the culled area of ​​Saskatchewan. He said culling ruined the genetics of the area and hasn’t seen a fortune since. The state said culling was not an easy process and every effort was made to make it as humane as possible. “There is constant communication between the aerial and ground crew, and every effort is made to retrieve each animal. The team does not leave the deer behind. The point of the exercise is from the area. To get a sample, we are an animal to get a sample. “ The state said the CWD has been on the Manitoba border for years. Therefore, the state requested hunters to submit samples of deer collected in certain areas near the Saskatchewan border. CWD in Manitoba has not been shown in tests until the first case in November.

