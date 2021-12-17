Healthcare provider recommendations that are key to COVID-19 vaccine intake







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Adult who said Recommended by healthcare providers The fact that they are likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine means MMWR show. Kimberly H. Nguyen, DrPH, Members and colleagues of the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force analyzed data from 340,543 US adults who completed a telephone survey in one of four different periods from April 22 to September 25. About 51% of the survey respondents were female, and most were female. (24.5%) were 50-64 years old and 62.1% were Caucasian. See also: Nguyen KH, et al. MMWR 2021; 70: 1723-1730.

Researchers reported that the proportion of adults receiving COVID-19 vaccination provider recommendations increased from 34.6% to 40.5% during the study period.Respondents who stated that their healthcare provider recommended COVID-19 vaccination were more likely to have received at least one vaccination than those who did not (77.6% vs. 61.9%, adjusted). Prevalence [aPR] = 1.12). The COVID-19 vaccine recommendation considers the COVID-19 vaccine to be “important to protect itself” (aPR = 1.15) and the COVID-19 vaccine to be “very or completely safe” (aPR = 1.17). “Many or all of my family and friends were vaccinated with COVID-19” (aPR = 1.19). Researchers pointed out that the response rate of the survey was low and the number of visits by health care providers was not measured. According to Nguyen and colleagues, the cross-sectional design of the study was also limited. However, they emphasized that “provider recommendations will continue to play an important role in motivating individual patients to accept and complete vaccinations.” “Health systems and practices can benefit from the following steps: Build patient and healthcare provider confidence in COVID-19 vaccination Enhance the ability of healthcare providers to discuss vaccines, deal with false information, and provide patient-tailored information, “the researchers write.

