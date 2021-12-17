Connect with us

Health

COVID-19 vaccine strategies must focus on severe disease and global equity

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


In September, 2020, the WHO Prioritisation Roadmap for COVID-19 vaccines gave priority to prevention of severe disease and the highest risk groups. In July, 2021, the revised Roadmap noted that despite the progressive emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, defined as mutations conferring increased infectivity, virulence, or relative capacity for immunological escape, vaccine effectiveness against severe disease had been retained.

WHO
WHO SAGE roadmap for prioritizing uses of COVID-19 vaccines in the context of limited supply.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02835-X/fulltext

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article