Health
This COVID symptom means that there is a variant of Omicron
Several people infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus There is one common symptom. My throat is faint.
Around Hill, Several reports from the United Kingdom suggest that people infected with Omicron said they had a hazy throat.
- This is different from people infected with previous variants who complained of sore throat.
However ZOECOVID researchAnalyzing thousands of COVID-19 cases and reporting on COVID-19 symptoms, sore throat is one of the greatest symptoms of people infected with COVID-19 when the Omicron variant began to circulate. I found out that there is.
New research Omicron mutant of the novel coronavirus As I wrote, it causes less serious COVID-19 symptoms in infected people, especially compared to early variants of the virus. Dessert news.
- According to a report from South Africa where the Omicron variant was first discovered, the symptoms of the Omicron variant are More calm among fully vaccinated people, Even if the variant has been shown to avoid the vaccine.
Dr. Angelique Coetze, President of the South African Medical Association, Told to “BBC Sunday” Indicates that the patient had “abnormal symptoms” after the discovery of the Omicron variant.
- “Actually, it started with a male patient around the age of 33 … and he told me that he was just (very tired for the past few days and had a little headache and these body aches and pains. I feel). ” She told the BBC.
- The patient was “blurred,” she said.
