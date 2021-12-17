Health
Oregon reports an additional 19 COVID-19-related deaths and 909 new cases
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) — 19 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Oregon, with 5,527 deaths in the state, the Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday.
OHA also reported 909 new confirmed presumed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 404,229.
OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine
In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 published Thursday, 69.8% of the 4,983 COVID-19 cases reported between December 5 and October 11 were unvaccinated. It turned out that it occurred in the inoculated people.
There are 1,507 epoch-making cases, accounting for 30.2% of all cases.
The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 44 years. Nineteen groundbreaking cases involved care facility residents, elderly living communities, or other collective care facilities. There were 53 cases in people aged 12 to 17 years.
To date, there have been 49,250 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 47 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people, OHA said. Reportedly, the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now four times higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, 4.4% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 1.3% have died. The average age of death for vaccinated people was 81 years.
Vaccination will continue to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19, OHA said. To date, more than 3 million Oregons have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
You can find the latest COVID-19 breakthrough report here.
COVID-19 hospitalization
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 389, nine more than Wednesday. There are 96 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than Wednesday.
There are 57 adult ICU beds (8% availability) out of a total of 694 and 239 adult non-ICU beds (6% availability) out of 4,136.
|December 16, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available)
|State-wide
|Region 1
|Region 2
|Region 3
|Region 5
|Region 6
|Region 7
|Region 9
|Adult ICU bed available
|57 57(8%)
|18 (5%)
|5 (6%)
|12 (13%)
|4 (7%)
|2 (20%)
|5 (11%)
|11 (42%)
|Adult non-ICU beds are available
|239(6%)
|24 (1%)
|15 (3%)
|59 (10%)
|40 (9%)
|7 (15%)
|33 (8%)
|61 (51%)
St. Charles Bend reported 30 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, five of whom were in the ICU and four who were on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the five ICU patients were completely vaccinated, three were under the age of 60, and 29 of the 30 patients were not completely vaccinated.
The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.
The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Thursday that 28,283 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of the total, 1,770 were the first dose, 1,564 were the second dose, and 9,738 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 13,172, which were administered the day before, were registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.
The 7-day moving average is currently 21,513 times per day.
Oregon is currently receiving 3,673,741 doses of Pfizer Community, 138,188 doses of Pfizer for pediatrics, 2,403,152 doses of Modana, and 251,514 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Thursday, 3,006,825 people received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2,735,236 completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Thursday.
Cases and deaths
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (3), Benton (15), Craccamus (88), Kratsop (17), Colombia (11), Couse (29), Crook (5). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (4), Deshutes (60), Douglas (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane ( 65), Lincoln (16), Lynn (36), Marur (2), Marion (76), Morrow (3), Multnomah (133), Pork (28), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union ( 1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (121), and Yamhill (26).
Note: Additional information about cases and deaths to follow in updated news releases.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/news/coronavirus/2021/12/16/oregon-reports-19-more-covid-19-related-deaths-909-new-cases/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos