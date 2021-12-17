Oregon reports an additional 19 COVID-19-related deaths and 909 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) — 19 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Oregon, with 5,527 deaths in the state, the Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 909 new confirmed presumed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 404,229.

OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine

In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 published Thursday, 69.8% of the 4,983 COVID-19 cases reported between December 5 and October 11 were unvaccinated. It turned out that it occurred in the inoculated people.

There are 1,507 epoch-making cases, accounting for 30.2% of all cases.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 44 years. Nineteen groundbreaking cases involved care facility residents, elderly living communities, or other collective care facilities. There were 53 cases in people aged 12 to 17 years.

To date, there have been 49,250 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 47 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people, OHA said. Reportedly, the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now four times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.4% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 1.3% have died. The average age of death for vaccinated people was 81 years.

Vaccination will continue to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19, OHA said. To date, more than 3 million Oregons have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 389, nine more than Wednesday. There are 96 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than Wednesday.

There are 57 adult ICU beds (8% availability) out of a total of 694 and 239 adult non-ICU beds (6% availability) out of 4,136.

December 16, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 57 57(8%) 18 (5%) 5 (6%) 12 (13%) 4 (7%) 2 (20%) 5 (11%) 11 (42%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 239(6%) 24 (1%) 15 (3%) 59 (10%) 40 (9%) 7 (15%) 33 (8%) 61 (51%)

St. Charles Bend reported 30 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, five of whom were in the ICU and four who were on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the five ICU patients were completely vaccinated, three were under the age of 60, and 29 of the 30 patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Thursday that 28,283 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of the total, 1,770 were the first dose, 1,564 were the second dose, and 9,738 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 13,172, which were administered the day before, were registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The 7-day moving average is currently 21,513 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,673,741 doses of Pfizer Community, 138,188 doses of Pfizer for pediatrics, 2,403,152 doses of Modana, and 251,514 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 3,006,825 people received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2,735,236 completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Thursday.

Cases and deaths

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (3), Benton (15), Craccamus (88), Kratsop (17), Colombia (11), Couse (29), Crook (5). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (4), Deshutes (60), Douglas (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane ( 65), Lincoln (16), Lynn (36), Marur (2), Marion (76), Morrow (3), Multnomah (133), Pork (28), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union ( 1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (121), and Yamhill (26).

Note: Additional information about cases and deaths to follow in updated news releases.

