



1 COVIDSurg Collaborative

COVID-19 Pandemic Cancellation of Selective Surgery: Global Predictive Modeling for Notifying Surgery Recovery Plans. During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of selective surgeries around the world were cancelled. This allowed for staff and resource reallocation, provided care for patients with COVID-19, and addressed evidence that perioperative SARS-CoV-2 infection increased postoperative mortality. .. 2 COVIDSurg Collaborative

Mortality and Pulmonary Complications in Patients Surgery for Perioperative SARS-CoV-2 Infection: International Cohort Study. Although some hospitals have established COVID-19-free surgical routes to create safe, selective surgical capabilities, 3 Grass Bay JC

НепогодиевД

Simon JFF

et al. Selective Cancer Surgery in COVID-19-Free Surgical Pathway During SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic: An International Multicenter Comparative Cohort Study. The United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) has not returned to pre-pandemic elective surgery levels. Four We still have time to save the NHS, but we are running out of time. The NHS faces winter pressure every year, but this winter is particularly vulnerable. The advent of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 mutant increases the likelihood of a rapid increase in COVID-19 hospitalization and increased pressure on selective care. Using NHS England activity data for the period after the end of the first COVID-19 wave (ie, after September 2020), how will the number of beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients increase at one time? I estimated. It will affect selective surgical activities in the UK in the coming winter months. We have calculated a potential shortage of predicted selective surgical activity from December 2021 to February 2022 compared to the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The complete methodology is appendix.. shapePredicted number of weekly selective surgery in the UK from December 2021 to February 2022, based on the number of beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients in the UK at one time If the number of COVID-19 inpatients in the UK remains at the level seen in the first two weeks of October 2021, when an average of 5003 patients were treated for COVID-19, 51,204 ( 95% CI 44 219–58 343) Selective surgery is performed weekly ( shape ). If the average number of COVID-19 inpatients increases to 10000, 47 348 (39 206–56 641) selective surgery will be performed weekly. Selective if the number of COVID-19 inpatients increased to the level seen in the first COVID-19 wave (April 2020, there were an average of 16090 COVID-19 inpatients at one time in the UK) It decreases to 43225 (33 859–54 633) per week of surgery. These data are available over the next three months if the number of COVID-19 inpatients reaches the levels seen in April 2020 instead of continuing at the levels seen in October 2021. It suggests that there will be 100273 fewer selective surgeries.・ 3% reduction. There are limits to the analysis. First, we assume that the relationship between COVID-19 inpatient numbers and elective surgery activity this winter is consistent with previous trends. However, the NHS may develop strategies to maintain elective surgical activity despite increasing hospitalizations for COVID-19. Conversely, a worsening staff shortage can reduce resilience. Second, we did not investigate regional variations that could result from differences in resource availability, accessibility of surgical routes that do not contain COVID-19, or combinations of baseline surgical cases. Finally, we are not dealing with the differences between surgical disciplines. Hospitals may prioritize life-saving surgery. That is, non-time-critical surgery is more vulnerable to COVID-19-related confusion. Five COVIDSurg Collaborative

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown on Planned Cancer Surgery for 15 Tumors in 61 Countries: An International Prospective Cohort Study. Nonetheless, further confusion in elective surgery seems inevitable unless strong measures are urgently introduced to prevent higher COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the United Kingdom. Delayed implementation of COVID-19 mitigation measures poses a risk of blockade, which in itself can amplify the interruption of emergency surgery. The members of COVIDSurg Collaborative appendix .. The author has not declared competing interests. The work presented in this correspondence is funded by the UK National Institute of Health (NIHR) Global Health Research Unit Grant (NIHR 16.136.79), UK and Irish Oncology Association, Enteropathy Research, Enteropathy Research Foundation, Association. It was provided. Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeon, British Surgical Oncology Society, British Gynecologic Oncology Society, European Colon and Rectal Society, Medtronic, Sarcoma UK, Urology Foundation, UK and Irish Vascular Society, and Yorkshire Cancer Research. The funder was not involved in research design, data collection, analysis and interpretation, or the production of this correspondence. The views expressed are those of the author, not necessarily those of the United Kingdom National Health Service, NIHR, or the UK Department of Health. Supplementary material References 1.1. COVID-19 Pandemic Cancellation of Selective Surgery: Global Predictive Modeling for Notifying Surgery Recovery Plans. Br J Surg. 107 107: 1440-1449 2.2. Mortality and Pulmonary Complications in Patients Surgery for Perioperative SARS-CoV-2 Infection: International Cohort Study. The lancet. 396: 27-38 3.3. Grass Bay JC

НепогодиевД

Simon JFF

et al. Selective Cancer Surgery in COVID-19-Free Surgical Pathway During SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic: An International Multicenter Comparative Cohort Study. J Clin Oncol. 39 39: 66-78 4.4. We still have time to save the NHS, but we are running out of time. BMJ. 375n2587 5.5. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown on Planned Cancer Surgery for 15 Tumors in 61 Countries: An International Prospective Cohort Study. Lancet on col. twenty two: 1507-1511 Article information Publication history Identity DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(21)02836-1 Copyright © 2021 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved. ScienceDirect Access this article on ScienceDirect

