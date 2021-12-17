A variant of Omicron believed to be in Maine amid continued rapid increases in COVID

A highly contagious variant of Omicron is likely already in Maine, even though Delta continues to drive increased infections and hospitalizations, state Supreme Health officials said Thursday. ..

“We don’t Maine Omicron Variant, Maine CDC Confirmed Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said in a media briefing. As of Thursday, 36 states, including New Hampshire, had detected Omicron variants, according to federal and state statistics.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant, which arrived in the summer, continues to overwhelm Maine hospitals with a record number of patients, most of whom are unvaccinated.

Maine reported 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths on Thursday. And a record 381 patients were in a hospital in Maine, the CDC reported.

Public health experts predict that the more contagious Omicron variant could soon become the leading strain of the disease in the United States. Omicrons may be less severe than the delta type, which contributed to the surge in falls, but they are more likely to spread, which could increase the burden facing hospitals, officials said.

Preliminary studies have shown that the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron diminishes over time. However, they also show that booster shots provide similar protection to Omicron against Delta and earlier variants compared to those who are fully vaccinated but not boosted. increase.

“In the past, boosters were important. They are more important now,” Shah said. Maine currently manages about 10,000 shots per day (a level not seen after spring), and about 7 out of 10 shots are booster shots.

Despite the fact that Omicron variants could cause another wave of incidents, the Mills administration has restricted collection sizes, mask obligations, and requirements for vaccination certification to attend indoor events. We are not considering reimbursement, officials said Thursday. Nine states, including California, have re-imposed mask obligations, and some jurisdictions, such as New York City, require vaccination certification to participate in many indoor activities.

“There are no plans at this time,” said Jeanne Lambreux, Secretary of Health and Welfare in Maine, to regain pandemic restrictions.

“We know that vaccines appear to be effective against Omicron,” Lambrew said. “Our first line of defense is vaccination.”

Omicron variants make up about 3 percent of all cases in the United States. But based on how this variant spread in South Africa and other countries, it has an “extraordinary ability” to communicate quickly, White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. Appeared in “Good Morning America”.

“It’s what we call doubling time of about 3 days, and if you do math about it, if you have only a few percent of isolates that are Omicron-soon it’s dominant It will be a variant, “Fauci said.

Omicron’s illness may not be as serious as Delta, according to Shah, but being highly contagious means that more people can get sick and even overwhelm the hospital.

“Infectious is ranked higher than severity when it comes to subspecies assessment,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated patients infected with COVID-19 continue to strain the hospital system in Maine.

Portland’s main medical center, the state’s largest hospital, has experienced the largest wave of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

The 615-bed hospital treated an average of 52.3 confirmed COVID-19 inpatients daily for the week ending Thursday. This is an increase from the previous record of 45.9 per day set last week. On Thursday, I was caring for 58 such patients. This is just one shy record for a record-high single hospital with 59 people set at Bangor’s East Main Medical Center in late September.

As was the case throughout the pandemic, the majority of people hospitalized as of Thursday are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC reported Thursday that 381 people in Maine hospitals were being treated for COVID-19, of which 114 were in the intensive care unit and 66 were on ventilator. This is another pandemic height, with at least 350 COVID-19 patients occurring for 11 consecutive days. This trend has led many hospitals to postpone elective surgery such as knee and hip replacement.

Maine Health, a network of 10 hospitals including Maine Med, reported that only 4 of the 42 COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care system-wide were fully vaccinated against the disease. Only 21 of the 82 inpatients cared for outside the ICU were fully vaccinated.

Dr. Joel Bottler, Chief Medical Officer of MainMed, said the surge was primarily due to an increase in acute COVID-19 patients across the state requiring specialized care available only at Portland Hospital. For respirators.

“In COVID, when people get very ill, it’s not just a respiratory illness, it’s a multiple system illness, and as its complexity increases, it reaches a certain level (main med). You need to, “said the bottler.

At some point on Thursday, Bottler said the hospital had 19 COVID-19 patients with ventilators, the most during the pandemic.

Jennifer McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of MainMed, said the hospital’s capacity was very tight, and cancer and orthopedic patients, usually in the operating room, waited weeks for the COVID-19 surge. He said he had to.

“We are committed to caring for the most sick people in Maine. As people get sick and the need for COVID grows, their demand by dialing back to something that can wait for a period of time. “We will respond,” said McCarthy.

Other hospitals in the state have reported a large number of COVID-19 inpatients. Inland Hospital, a 36-bed facility in Waterville, was 6.4 per day from a previous record of 6.1 sets last week. Mercy Hospital in Portland, Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Augusta’s Main General Medical Center, and Lewiston’s Central Main Medical Center all reported near-record levels of patients.

According to the Main CDC, the large number of deaths reported Thursday included 20 deaths identified by regular reviews of death certificates. In this case it is November. Some new infections have also occurred in the past week or so, but were not treated immediately due to the flood of positive tests.

This week, several hospitals in the state are receiving support from the Maine Army National Guard. The Maine Army National Guard has placed 38 guards in nonclinical roles. Portland’s Main Medical Center has also been approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accept a “surge response team” of 15 clinicians, and Lewiston’s Central Main Medical Center will continue to receive team approval this week. I want it.

One area supported by the National Guard is monoclonal antibodies used to treat patients with COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 134,170 cases of COVID-19 and 1,405 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases per day on Thursday was 1,047, 769 a week ago and 532 a month ago.

In terms of vaccination, 945,794 people receive the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 70.36 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million population. Almost 400,000 mainners received booster shots.

However, there are large disparities in vaccination rates between counties, with areas with low vaccination rates contributing to the surge. The most vaccinated Cumberland County in Maine reports that 80.7% of its population is fully vaccinated. In contrast, counties with low immunization rates such as Somerset, Piscataquis and Franklin have immunization rates of less than 60%.

