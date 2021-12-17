Nebraska health systems, DHHS report on hospitalizations, capacity

(WOWT) – Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported one death: an unvaccinated woman older than age 70. The local death toll now stands at 887.

DCHD also confirmed 308 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 98,245 to date. A year ago, the health department reported 533 cases and three deaths, bringing the local death toll at that time to 408.

The latest case numbers nudged the seven-day average down from 283 cases to 276. A week ago, the average was 314 cases; a month ago, it was 199. It hasn’t been below 100 cases since Aug. 3.

Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. DCHD said that as of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals were collectively 93% full with 101 beds available, as compared to 125 available Tuesday, 152 available Monday, and 178 available Sunday. ICUs were also at 93% occupancy, with 22 beds available, compared to 26 beds available a day prior. Meanwhile, pediatric ICUs were 89% full with 14 beds available as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to 15 beds available a day prior.

Among those under hospital care as of Wednesday afternoon were 343 COVID-19 patients — seven more than reported a day earlier — including eight in pediatrics, up from six a day earlier. Of the COVID-19 patients, 100 were in county ICUs, with 32 of them on ventilators, the DCHD report states.

Additionally, one adult patient and one pediatric patient are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

A week ago, local hospitals were caring for 320 COVID-19 patients; a month ago, there were 198 COVID-19 patients. There haven’t been fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals since Aug. 9.

As of Tuesday, 62.3% of all Douglas County residents were fully vaccinated, according to the local COVID-19 dashboard. The latest age group eligible for vaccinations was continuing to increase its vaccination rate, with 16.9% of children ages 5-11 fully vaccinated and 27.5% having received at least one dose.

Nebraska hospital capacity update

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as well as Omaha-metro hospitals gave an update Thursday on hospital capacity and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

Noting that current COVID-19 hospitalizations aren’t as high as they were at this time last year, hospital capacity levels are worse now — with no signs of slowing or stabilizing.

While about 30% of patients are hospitalized because of COVID-19, health officials estimate that vaccinations have prevented 500 deaths and an additional 1,500 hospitalizations.

And as research seems to indicate an increase in transmissibility among omicron variant cases — passing on as quickly as one or two days — hospital officials are becoming more concerned as more U.S. cases are identified. There have been six cases of the variant identified in the state to date, and officials said Thursday that another potential case of the omicron variant may have been identified in Nebraska, but they were awaiting verification.

“This looks to be a different type of variant than what we had been seeing with the previous — delta, alpha, and the others. … We all of course hope this will be a milder illness, but in actuality, if this strain is able to go in and infect a larger number of people, there always will be people who require hospitalization,” Dr. Angela Hewlett said.

Omicron could be a big problem if it creates a surge for hospitals already straining.

“We know this virus, and we know that a gathering like that will result in hospitalizations — undoubtedly — it will result in deaths. And people don’t think about that when they’re getting together with large groups of people because we’re thinking about living in the moment. … We really need to fix this.”

She said Thursday that Nebraska Medicine is converting one of its towers, dedicating it to the care of COVID-19 patients. Officials there have also been implementing initial steps of “crisis standards of care,” which eventually could involve rationing care at some point.

Some cancer patients aren’t getting the surgeries they need because hospitals aren’t able to take them on as patients yet, she said.

“If you are in a hospital bed with COVID, you are taking up a bed someone else needs,” she said.

Dr. Hewlett also emphasized that larger gatherings shouldn’t be happening right now, and everyone should be stepping up their use of masks.

Dr. Gary Anthone said the state is considering implementing another DHM. Alluding to famous former Husker Johnny Rodgers, who is still recovering from COVID-19, Dr. Anthone said he hoped that as more hear stories from those still dealing with the aftermath of the virus, they might be encouraged to get vaccinated.

Watch Thursday’s online news conference

More children hospitalized as Iowa virus activity stays high

(AP) – Iowa on Wednesday posted 823 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 130 more deaths as virus activity remains high throughout the state.

Iowa public health officials reported Wednesday that 14 children age 11 or younger are among those in hospitals. All are unvaccinated. Another five children between age 12 and 17 are hospitalized, and all but one are unvaccinated.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 20 people between age 20 and 29 are in the hospital with only one of those patients fully vaccinated. State officials also reported another 130 deaths, raising the state total to 7,680. More than 500 people have died since Nov. 1, reflecting an average of about 12 deaths a day from COVID-19.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Thursday that it was caring for 73 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom are on ventilators. That’s down from 78 patients reported Wednesday, but more than 60 patients reported a week ago and 61 patients a month ago.

Additionally, 11 patients are awaiting test results.

Bryan is also caring for four pediatric patients, none of whom have COVID-19.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death on Thursday: a woman in her 60s who was unvaccinated had died, bringing the community’s death toll to 343.

LLCHD also confirmed 275 cases, bringing the community total to 47,574 cases to date.

Lancaster County hospitals are caring for 121 COVID-19 patients, 22 of them on ventilators.

To date, 63.6% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

THURSDAY

4-7 p.m. at St. Pius X/St. Leo Catholic School, 6905 Blondo St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.

SATURDAY

10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Girls Inc., located at 2811 N. 45th St. – All vaccines available.

MONDAY DEC. 20

5-7 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School , located at 1616 S. 120th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at McMillan Magnet Middle School, located at Redick Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY DEC. 21

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.

WEDNESDAY DEC. 22

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center , located at 2222 Binney St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bryan Middle School , located at 8210 S. 42nd St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Benson High Magnet School, located at 5120 Maple St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

THURSDAY DEC. 23

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.

MONDAY DEC. 27

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burke High School , located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha North High Magnet School , located at 4410 N. 36th St. – All vaccines available.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High Magnet School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Bennington High School, located at 16610 Bennington Road – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY DEC. 28

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Morton Magnet Middle School , located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.

WEDNESDAY DEC. 29

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alfonza W. David Middle School , located at 8050 N. 129th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Norris Middle School, located at 2235 S. 46th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

THURSDAY DEC. 30

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

DCHD booster plan

All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:

OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses:

Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

3RPHD is planning the following vaccination clinics next week at the Three Rivers Clinic, located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont:

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

8 a.m-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21

8 a.m-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22

8 a.m-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.