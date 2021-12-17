Health
Nebraska health systems, DHHS report on hospitalizations, capacity
(WOWT) – Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.
Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.
Douglas County update
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported one death: an unvaccinated woman older than age 70. The local death toll now stands at 887.
DCHD also confirmed 308 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 98,245 to date. A year ago, the health department reported 533 cases and three deaths, bringing the local death toll at that time to 408.
The latest case numbers nudged the seven-day average down from 283 cases to 276. A week ago, the average was 314 cases; a month ago, it was 199. It hasn’t been below 100 cases since Aug. 3.
Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. DCHD said that as of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals were collectively 93% full with 101 beds available, as compared to 125 available Tuesday, 152 available Monday, and 178 available Sunday. ICUs were also at 93% occupancy, with 22 beds available, compared to 26 beds available a day prior. Meanwhile, pediatric ICUs were 89% full with 14 beds available as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to 15 beds available a day prior.
Among those under hospital care as of Wednesday afternoon were 343 COVID-19 patients — seven more than reported a day earlier — including eight in pediatrics, up from six a day earlier. Of the COVID-19 patients, 100 were in county ICUs, with 32 of them on ventilators, the DCHD report states.
Additionally, one adult patient and one pediatric patient are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
A week ago, local hospitals were caring for 320 COVID-19 patients; a month ago, there were 198 COVID-19 patients. There haven’t been fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals since Aug. 9.
As of Tuesday, 62.3% of all Douglas County residents were fully vaccinated, according to the local COVID-19 dashboard. The latest age group eligible for vaccinations was continuing to increase its vaccination rate, with 16.9% of children ages 5-11 fully vaccinated and 27.5% having received at least one dose.
Nebraska hospital capacity update
Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as well as Omaha-metro hospitals gave an update Thursday on hospital capacity and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.
Noting that current COVID-19 hospitalizations aren’t as high as they were at this time last year, hospital capacity levels are worse now — with no signs of slowing or stabilizing.
While about 30% of patients are hospitalized because of COVID-19, health officials estimate that vaccinations have prevented 500 deaths and an additional 1,500 hospitalizations.
And as research seems to indicate an increase in transmissibility among omicron variant cases — passing on as quickly as one or two days — hospital officials are becoming more concerned as more U.S. cases are identified. There have been six cases of the variant identified in the state to date, and officials said Thursday that another potential case of the omicron variant may have been identified in Nebraska, but they were awaiting verification.
“This looks to be a different type of variant than what we had been seeing with the previous — delta, alpha, and the others. … We all of course hope this will be a milder illness, but in actuality, if this strain is able to go in and infect a larger number of people, there always will be people who require hospitalization,” Dr. Angela Hewlett said.
Omicron could be a big problem if it creates a surge for hospitals already straining.
She said Thursday that Nebraska Medicine is converting one of its towers, dedicating it to the care of COVID-19 patients. Officials there have also been implementing initial steps of “crisis standards of care,” which eventually could involve rationing care at some point.
Some cancer patients aren’t getting the surgeries they need because hospitals aren’t able to take them on as patients yet, she said.
“If you are in a hospital bed with COVID, you are taking up a bed someone else needs,” she said.
Dr. Hewlett also emphasized that larger gatherings shouldn’t be happening right now, and everyone should be stepping up their use of masks.
Dr. Gary Anthone said the state is considering implementing another DHM. Alluding to famous former Husker Johnny Rodgers, who is still recovering from COVID-19, Dr. Anthone said he hoped that as more hear stories from those still dealing with the aftermath of the virus, they might be encouraged to get vaccinated.
Watch Thursday’s online news conference
More children hospitalized as Iowa virus activity stays high
(AP) – Iowa on Wednesday posted 823 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 130 more deaths as virus activity remains high throughout the state.
Iowa public health officials reported Wednesday that 14 children age 11 or younger are among those in hospitals. All are unvaccinated. Another five children between age 12 and 17 are hospitalized, and all but one are unvaccinated.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 20 people between age 20 and 29 are in the hospital with only one of those patients fully vaccinated. State officials also reported another 130 deaths, raising the state total to 7,680. More than 500 people have died since Nov. 1, reflecting an average of about 12 deaths a day from COVID-19.
Bryan Health update
Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Thursday that it was caring for 73 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom are on ventilators. That’s down from 78 patients reported Wednesday, but more than 60 patients reported a week ago and 61 patients a month ago.
Additionally, 11 patients are awaiting test results.
Bryan is also caring for four pediatric patients, none of whom have COVID-19.
Lincoln-Lancaster County update
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death on Thursday: a woman in her 60s who was unvaccinated had died, bringing the community’s death toll to 343.
LLCHD also confirmed 275 cases, bringing the community total to 47,574 cases to date.
Lancaster County hospitals are caring for 121 COVID-19 patients, 22 of them on ventilators.
To date, 63.6% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination clinics
Nebraska DHHS
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:
- Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118
- ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114
- Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025
Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart
Douglas County
Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.
THURSDAY
- 4-7 p.m. at St. Pius X/St. Leo Catholic School, 6905 Blondo St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
FRIDAY
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.
SATURDAY
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Girls Inc., located at 2811 N. 45th St. – All vaccines available.
MONDAY DEC. 20
- 5-7 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School, located at 1616 S. 120th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
- 5-7 p.m. at McMillan Magnet Middle School, located at Redick Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+
TUESDAY DEC. 21
- Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.
WEDNESDAY DEC. 22
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center, located at 2222 Binney St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Benson High Magnet School, located at 5120 Maple St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
THURSDAY DEC. 23
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.
MONDAY DEC. 27
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burke High School, located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha North High Magnet School, located at 4410 N. 36th St. – All vaccines available.
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High Magnet School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
- 4-7 p.m. at Bennington High School, located at 16610 Bennington Road – Pfizer for ages 5+
TUESDAY DEC. 28
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Morton Magnet Middle School, located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
- Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.
WEDNESDAY DEC. 29
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alfonza W. David Middle School, located at 8050 N. 129th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Norris Middle School, located at 2235 S. 46th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+
THURSDAY DEC. 30
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.
In-home appointments
DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.
To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.
DCHD booster plan
All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.
Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:
- ages 65 and older
- anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting
- anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions
- anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting
The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.
Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.
Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.
Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.
Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.
OneWorld child vaccination clinics
OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:
- Livestock Building, located at 4920 S. 30th St. in south Omaha
- In Bellevue, at 2207 Georgia Ave.
- In northwest Omaha at 4229 N. 90th St.
- In Plattsmouth at 122 S. Sixth St.
OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:
- Bryan High School, located at 4700 Giles Road
- Indian Hill Elementary, located at 3121 U St.
- Liberty Elementary, located at 2021 St. Mary’s Ave.
- Spring Lake Elementary, located at 4215 S. 20th St.
Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.
Children’s Hospital
Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.
- 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices
- 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices
After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.
- Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.
- Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.
NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:
- Eagle Run Health Center, located at 132nd Street and West Maple Road
- Fontenelle Health Center, located at 50th Street and Ames Avenue
- Girls Inc. Health Center, located at 45th Street and West Maple Road
- Old Market Health Center, located at 13th and Leavenworth streets
- Village Pointe Health Center, located at 175th and Burke streets
For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Bellevue Health Center, located at 25th Street and Highway 370, will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Durham Outpatient Center, located at 45th and Emile streets, will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.
Around Omaha
SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.
CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.
CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.
MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.
TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.
Sarpy/Cass health district
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:
- Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.
The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.
Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses:
Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.
Three Rivers health district
Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
3RPHD is planning the following vaccination clinics next week at the Three Rivers Clinic, located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont:
- 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
- 8 a.m-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21
- 8 a.m-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22
- 8 a.m-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28
Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:
- Wahoo: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St.
- Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.
The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.
3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:
- In Dodge County, the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
- In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.
Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.
Off-line help
CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.
NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.
IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.
Resource links
Where to get a test: Douglas County
Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska
Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital
Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat
Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County
WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.
“,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/16/full-video-nebraska-covid-hospitalizations-update/”}}},{“_id”:”DXYMEJN6JZFG7ALVGM4HDFLM2U”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639692565695,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”More children hospitalized as Iowa virus activity stays high”},{“_id”:”M4QZMBUX3NHNDJOLWOXYZMN7RE”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705933816,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”(AP) – Iowa on Wednesday posted 823 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 130 more deaths as virus activity remains high throughout the state.”},{“_id”:”WI6HLW6KZ5G7HA5PESBRAPJJME”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705933817,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Iowa public health officials reported Wednesday that 14 children age 11 or younger are among those in hospitals. All are unvaccinated. Another five children between age 12 and 17 are hospitalized, and all but one are unvaccinated.”},{“_id”:”6BTF33PXPBGFXKKWSGEHLTA7MQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705933818,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 20 people between age 20 and 29 are in the hospital with only one of those patients fully vaccinated. State officials also reported another 130 deaths, raising the state total to 7,680. More than 500 people have died since Nov. 1, reflecting an average of about 12 deaths a day from COVID-19.”},{“_id”:”DXYMEJN6JZFG7ALVGM4HDFLM2U”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639692565695,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Bryan Health update”},{“_id”:”QHXQES6WFVA5NLVLLVIIJO4UBU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639692565696,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Thursday that it was caring for 73 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom are on ventilators. That’s down from 78 patients reported Wednesday, but more than 60 patients reported a week ago and 61 patients a month ago.”},{“_id”:”V3NJ5SYM65B4DBDV2DBGE6625M”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639692565697,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Additionally, 11 patients are awaiting test results.”},{“_id”:”N3W4IOKYQNHBVMVJJNYBCAJJYQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639692565698,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Bryan is also caring for four pediatric patients, none of whom have COVID-19.”},{“_id”:”X4HR5UNUPJD2POWEIFZB2WJHVI”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705933823,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Lincoln-Lancaster County update”},{“_id”:”BVTSFYRGDBBJPPPH5525JBQHK4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705933824,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death on Thursday: a woman in her 60s who was unvaccinated had died, bringing the community’s death toll to 343.”},{“_id”:”D4VCBHV3IFDIZG24BWCZXBHHEU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705933825,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”LLCHD also confirmed 275 cases, bringing the community total to 47,574 cases to date.”},{“_id”:”B6X6USLO4ZDRRFZNET6BLE4UUI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705933826,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Lancaster County hospitals are caring for 121 COVID-19 patients, 22 of them on ventilators.”},{“_id”:”G6VYWTILWJDDRDDFT6MST5H4IM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705933827,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”To date, 63.6% of county residents are fully vaccinated.”},{“_id”:”FUTRJJTOZJF2FIQMQKFV6XLU7A”,”type”:”divider”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”DLREC57BARGGVFUBPSAAMI4XRI”,”comments”:[]}},{“_id”:”MAJ4D3LXOBC5PHRO7DQQ7KJFWM”,”type”:”raw_html”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”JUAKJ3J5URD4XHM5HDATBZ7SEA”,”comments”:[]},”content”:”“},{“_id”:”DYXXUJQYCFG4XBNUTKTLUCPGF4″,”type”:”divider”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”LVNJUCFGFNGXJHQLRZIGQLI2NI”,”comments”:[]}},{“_id”:”3UCEISZJPJC4REEPOGLIITRB2M”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638218177490,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Vaccination clinics“},{“_id”:”YAWQHUBAPNCN7D64AUZRDA7MEQ”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746630,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Nebraska DHHS”},{“_id”:”UF43YSPWQJEFZGBI7ELJV7MOLQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746631,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:”},{“_id”:”ECVOMSZDNBA7LBH2F6QL6E6ZS4″,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”C6HQAINXAFD73IDK32HZP7IMTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118″,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”T4C6HSPJU5AL7FUYFFOEEQU3W4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114″,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”J72TIBPR2BEHVH2MHXRANTAVXQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025″,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”ETPFQQAYE5HYDJOGYKDG5EB6EI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746633,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart“},{“_id”:”I763WDN3JVCX7HOS4HJC2VGNTU”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746634,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Douglas County”},{“_id”:”F7P7JTG2JRFSNGR6X6DPXRHCVU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746635,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.”},{“_id”:”D2QCSJCPBNDCVFY5KEM3Z4YV5I”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638314775553,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”THURSDAY”},{“_id”:”RMTEN655YVEBXEXWRWGILP5A6Y”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”MQBPF4IT3NEEJPUJNJTWX7XPNI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”4-7 p.m. at St. Pius X/St. Leo Catholic School, 6905 Blondo St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”4SDMV4FRVNBURF5NMYRRK7DFRM”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088743,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”FRIDAY”},{“_id”:”B36JGEEDAJCEXCSI3Y5APCKRR4″,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”T67KA7ZEI5CLFJJGHYPHMKX7J4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”TOJRESY7WBAJLHGWQVGTPSPO2I”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088745,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”SATURDAY”},{“_id”:”U3SGJHIWC5HNJINKPQYUUK5244″,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”TXU3C232VFCQVL4KUESHXSJDDA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Girls Inc., located at 2811 N. 45th St. – All vaccines available.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”QP6W724DCBEJ7ICQ26YNMFE4EI”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088747,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”MONDAY DEC. 20″},{“_id”:”76EBATPVVRCRFAHYIZ5LYEWGXA”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”W222LIMZEVFU3FARHTHWMGIFGU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”5-7 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School, located at 1616 S. 120th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”YIY5GUAGINGKPKH7DGJP5JT7ZE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”5-7 p.m. at McMillan Magnet Middle School, located at Redick Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”4FFTO56FTFENFBRZVOCRJ4RFSQ”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088749,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”TUESDAY DEC. 21″},{“_id”:”3RGEPU7NCJBBTPN3VI342ZCLAQ”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”2ENE5BTNF5A67MLA3UJFD34TUM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”JW7LJMNQ6NCEZN65C6AMSGNS7Y”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088751,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”WEDNESDAY DEC. 22″},{“_id”:”T75WIYK2UNBMBIDYFSCAQ3RBYY”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”MZ5LW3YGDRA6HLQKMIKL42PNJY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center, located at 2222 Binney St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”A2MRAALNZZCS7HT65UKL4E3TNI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”4Z3TIPNETRCS7E3GRAL4GIZONY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Benson High Magnet School, located at 5120 Maple St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”OFL2CPXLXRF4XOKCMVMOKLPC7I”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088753,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”THURSDAY DEC. 23″},{“_id”:”FFTCSFDQXZBVDBRCJMMEIQGCEQ”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”T67KA7ZEI5CLFJJGHYPHMKX7J4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”OFL2CPXLXRF4XOKCMVMOKLPC7I”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088755,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”MONDAY DEC. 27″},{“_id”:”RUEGH3E7GFB6LLRLH7UTRDIZNU”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”T67KA7ZEI5CLFJJGHYPHMKX7J4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Burke High School, located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”SV2OFEGHJFHYNJWXEG2JNNLHZE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha North High Magnet School, located at 4410 N. 36th St. – All vaccines available.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”SV2OFEGHJFHYNJWXEG2JNNLHZE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High Magnet School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”SV2OFEGHJFHYNJWXEG2JNNLHZE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”4-7 p.m. at Bennington High School, located at 16610 Bennington Road – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”OFL2CPXLXRF4XOKCMVMOKLPC7I”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088757,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”TUESDAY DEC. 28″},{“_id”:”NIX5UO5WQZCERP4OY7PECO4SIM”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”T67KA7ZEI5CLFJJGHYPHMKX7J4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Morton Magnet Middle School, located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”7UZ6M2UODZEHNISFZUSKJYME64″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”OFL2CPXLXRF4XOKCMVMOKLPC7I”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088759,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”WEDNESDAY DEC. 29″},{“_id”:”DMWU4MO66FGLJOH5AQPW2MDJ2A”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”T67KA7ZEI5CLFJJGHYPHMKX7J4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alfonza W. David Middle School, located at 8050 N. 129th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”HSYNBHJRA5DMJLLLX5SH2ZGEEU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Norris Middle School, located at 2235 S. 46th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”OFL2CPXLXRF4XOKCMVMOKLPC7I”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088761,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”THURSDAY DEC. 30″},{“_id”:”PFG4PONBTJHEJN7MJIBSVTRDC4″,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”T67KA7ZEI5CLFJJGHYPHMKX7J4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“type”:”oembed_response”,”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”6PNG2IP5ZNCR5NUUT5CVK64AEY”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Douglas County Health Department”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/390572354389063″,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”html”:”
n
Today's #Covid19 Update is right here: douglascountyhealth.com/latest-newsnDouglas County Nebraska Nebraska Department…
Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, December 13, 2021
“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCountyHealth/posts/4454997397946518&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705987705,”comments”:[]}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCountyHealth/posts/4454997397946518&locale=en_US”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705987705,”comments”:[]}},”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”}},{“_id”:”V7DM444NUFHW7IDJ4RGBO2XSMA”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088763,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”In-home appointments”},{“_id”:”OSWEJLYIS5E2ZGUGWEH2ITZT34″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746650,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.”},{“_id”:”4HL3BAGZHFATJGMO2PJDXJNEU4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746651,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.”},{“_id”:”3GD7WPD6P5AC3PMFKL5MNYB6TQ”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746652,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”DCHD booster plan”},{“_id”:”TFRDEOZYNNH2RNE26IB7PGFBYY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746653,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.”},{“_id”:”IWS5HVFEK5FELIIHHDPTCQTXLU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746654,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:”},{“_id”:”E25AGC4M5JDEDLOTSRKHCS3I7Y”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”Q5KBO5AVQVDUPBJJAT3IQVRXNU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”ages 65 and older”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”OJ7G4UZ3A5HS7FR4AANRPQQT4U”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”5QXNAOADGNGHNPOG7XCRBRHATQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”EAFHAXYQJJHCJKTFNM5JV3VYU4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”LAUXPMMMWJC2RDCKDBZNN53I2E”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746656,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.”},{“_id”:”QJH4I4LZBNE7PGC5HEZGBSEM4Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746657,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.”},{“_id”:”M75KTVWE4NFUXHHX7ISEIGOOEA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746658,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.”},{“_id”:”4VS3RZNDJNAYBOEMMIQJYB2P4U”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746659,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.”},{“_id”:”SOADSP2BU5AW7PJ7ZEGHYBWO7U”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746660,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.”},{“_id”:”27BQK632QBCQ7GKP5MWQVAIQ7M”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746661,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”OneWorld child vaccination clinics”},{“_id”:”ILECORXGARCKDG5UNAFV6CEDUE”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746662,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:”},{“_id”:”AUMUWZQZD5EV7H6YWOGPGGHKPA”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”HYO26W2F7NF4LBRR33EXJK4JL4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Livestock Building, located at 4920 S. 30th St. in south Omaha”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”YEJERZZ4SJF2HOYSDZSUF2UD2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In Bellevue, at 2207 Georgia Ave.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”SG75TKQA5JGVPDVMZ6OUAQX64M”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In northwest Omaha at 4229 N. 90th St.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”YG4KBOT3I5DWJBPLQZ6UWS6GFE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In Plattsmouth at 122 S. Sixth St.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”SYTN5FCLDJGI5LSPSJL3HK53OM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746664,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:”},{“_id”:”OFWABLFMM5BSBGZUZWA3GE477Y”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”5B5H5VHFMFHR3ERJ6HPZRNTZGE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Bryan High School, located at 4700 Giles Road“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”FVEOMJF4ZNHU5KCVQPF2MXFY7M”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Indian Hill Elementary, located at 3121 U St.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”IDJ77TKX75AO5MCECOTPPM7XVQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Liberty Elementary, located at 2021 St. Mary’s Ave.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”C7M357AIMJBZFP7VDQHRVDEGZY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Spring Lake Elementary, located at 4215 S. 20th St.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”UDZTECQDOJAERDHZOFTAQYVR4Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746666,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.”},{“_id”:”YTU6HHWJRJAHZC6TSKCFLX2LDY”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746667,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Children’s Hospital”},{“_id”:”FW54CURFU5HGFFLR4XUWSMPUGU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746668,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.”},{“_id”:”GDDM2NH7N5B4NOGBWOL2DNIVOA”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”CXYKVXLGYJGGLJSLRQY23OCCNA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”XKH5D2ZHUJGDJEGZ545FTD2S3I”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”ZCBX6RWJIVBMDOT3PI5ICDGC5I”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746670,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.”},{“_id”:”6KPX3AO2BJAZTP2JA25NRYCQUI”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”5MCTGM3GXJFAVG6LQY3M7O27LQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”IROF22JWHBFRTOHJ5OQPYOGWT4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”SHLJQMMJJRH23L7EDVM3E6ETFM”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746672,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Nebraska Medicine”},{“_id”:”JQNOTUUHWNG6DO5SM32TY3PTUI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746673,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.”},{“_id”:”WTYXJLP6TREXTMXNNBDDHHAH6I”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746674,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:”},{“_id”:”UUYPKM3TX5FSJC6OPBG2MOTZIY”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”LVSU3W7JPRHFFGN3C7RAPKTUH4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Eagle Run Health Center, located at 132nd Street and West Maple Road“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”ZQPKBYZ5YZGHLPG3VYNC5JBDKM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Fontenelle Health Center, located at 50th Street and Ames Avenue“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”VPKRR7URABAPLFSWBSU5WO3Z4E”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Girls Inc. Health Center, located at 45th Street and West Maple Road“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”RW5KCPERAZEHBLUPB6A4JJZ6LM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Old Market Health Center, located at 13th and Leavenworth streets“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”5NET776NYRGWFH76CER3ITZCKY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Village Pointe Health Center, located at 175th and Burke streets“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”DPKNYA22JZD7LN7M35HP3VZLDM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746676,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:”},{“_id”:”PGIBVVA37ZDCPGYPOPAK2YU3BE”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”RV3O2NK4DJFMBF3E2U7NR7X3JI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Outpatient Pharmacy at Bellevue Health Center, located at 25th Street and Highway 370, will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”I4BST4YRSFD3ZP4CPADBU2UGJI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Outpatient Pharmacy at Durham Outpatient Center, located at 45th and Emile streets, will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”E5F6GX7M3FE5XPOBMAKPXZCGXE”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746678,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Around Omaha”},{“_id”:”EBRDZLZGQ5CQTP22HO7LMALG3Y”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746679,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.”},{“_id”:”ZFVZ2U7MFVBHFNCF4PGPZW5KEI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746680,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.”},{“_id”:”5MVDNOULB5CWPEVW2K3SUZVDIQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746681,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.”},{“_id”:”JZTJFFWLCVE4TDYBBRZAPBM57A”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746682,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.”},{“_id”:”IZB74URZT5GJXD7DOXM67U3YYI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746683,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.”},{“_id”:”PIQD2ID7RZHE5PB5DYKBVMNNRM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746684,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.”},{“_id”:”MQQXCFVFPNHIRGXH7UZLIFTB2A”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746685,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Sarpy/Cass health district”},{“_id”:”WZESJQUSCZCY7POYVMTJ2VGHCA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746686,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:”},{“_id”:”NFR5C63VJNEHVEFG2HYVUW2SHI”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”DSHIKR52JBG5JKZBLWMLN7A5GI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”46QENG2WANG4ZH3TXPALP4YEWI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”HYHTKDUOLRFE3C5GACHKZ72YJQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746688,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.”},{“_id”:”AGLVFP4D2RH6HFCJIW6I7N56FE”,”type”:”header”,”level”:3,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746689,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics”},{“_id”:”2DAQVRXP2VHXRGRSRC76ZB6Z3I”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746690,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses:”},{“type”:”oembed_response”,”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”A6NT7URLG5HZNL5R26HHDRAIBY”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Sarpy/Cass Health Department”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/141225682582622″,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”html”:”
n
There are appointments available at the Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinics on December 14 and 15. …
Posted by Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Monday, December 13, 2021
“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/SarpyCassHealth/posts/4698744740164004&locale=en_US&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705987748,”comments”:[]}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/SarpyCassHealth/posts/4698744740164004&locale=en_US&locale=en_US”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705987748,”comments”:[]}},”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”}},{“_id”:”Y2533ORCVRFO7MMIOCP32ZMQL4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746705,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.”},{“_id”:”X4UIKJZ255CZ7DQHTIQDQOIZXY”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746706,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Three Rivers health district”},{“_id”:”HTHI3F7JA5DCNN7XRXNXPUONSU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746707,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.”},{“_id”:”ZAPHDW5BTFC3NHPZWZXZH3BMTQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639092020720,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”3RPHD is planning the following vaccination clinics next week at the Three Rivers Clinic, located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont:”},{“_id”:”7K2CVLTXCFCLPPVE3OHAGAAMHE”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”XWXJVBZBFZB6BHEYBIPYCOFWMI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17″,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”B3KBKT2O3VDWDJ735Q5WP5RCV4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”8 a.m-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21″,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”B3KBKT2O3VDWDJ735Q5WP5RCV4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”8 a.m-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22″,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”B3KBKT2O3VDWDJ735Q5WP5RCV4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”8 a.m-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28″,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”SWVKQZJ3TVA3ZJK2YXXUP4LD5Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746708,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:”},{“_id”:”5GKIHDPAKNDGTOLXBKCSOZQTQY”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”V373CTCMMRBUVBLCGZCIBP73KM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Wahoo: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”QTSYLT7S65D37PIR56BIHJULEI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”YQTNPVE7XVDMJLAZHCQMMUOXJ4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746710,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.”},{“_id”:”ONIU7I744RATPGKGWKFMVCHW3Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746711,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:”},{“_id”:”WRTHDCXXMFBB3F34TWFTHVFG2U”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”IC7JJIS7CFBQPKYTWC6HE3XDJM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In Dodge County, the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”5M7QFANAVNE33DEZP52LZSWI7M”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”ZAPHDW5BTFC3NHPZWZXZH3BMTQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639092020720,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.”},{“type”:”oembed_response”,”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”X5WTO47TYFGFNFQWYAUUKEU2DQ”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/248920435185350″,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”html”:”
n
In the upcoming weeks, due to the holidays and increased demand for vaccines, we will have modified days and hours for…
Posted by Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska on Monday, December 13, 2021
“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/threeriverspublichealthNE/photos/a.254237061320354/4635690856508264/?__cft__[0]=AZVaqwpQ0lDbQHEB2xNBkWlbWqcPx2oRnM601ILdUtdbZUZJdx6dMWCtGGHQL-ivsuMoCT2DwPTW37JWxIiDIntrFAVrwcR5JzvGwD964thu10JjaIVanxD0ylvEdORNQsQJ8-q1-ZiSOFjIzjORquV9YBCOAnb0jdricyEl8bXmtA&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R&locale=en_US&locale=en_US&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705987760,”comments”:[]}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/threeriverspublichealthNE/photos/a.254237061320354/4635690856508264/?__cft__[0]=AZVaqwpQ0lDbQHEB2xNBkWlbWqcPx2oRnM601ILdUtdbZUZJdx6dMWCtGGHQL-ivsuMoCT2DwPTW37JWxIiDIntrFAVrwcR5JzvGwD964thu10JjaIVanxD0ylvEdORNQsQJ8-q1-ZiSOFjIzjORquV9YBCOAnb0jdricyEl8bXmtA&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R&locale=en_US&locale=en_US&locale=en_US”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639705987760,”comments”:[]}},”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”}},{“_id”:”X4G3KIADXJEFZETA7I5QOEWR5E”,”type”:”divider”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”DCQQSOXTXVB6PLQRJ2WAV64H3M”,”comments”:[]}},{“_id”:”GCS7GDJ6JFATPOU65QDMVGIN3Y”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746715,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Off-line help“},{“_id”:”6QAMIZ5LERAWHEZZ77R6M4AXSA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746716,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.“},{“_id”:”6H4OD2IHDJCO7NOAQZSWNTRJNY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746717,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.“},{“_id”:”IGGTSCTSQVBLLPEFSIATZV4S34″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746718,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.“},{“_id”:”IDGXD6L62FFJJDE3BGTWSXW7AI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746719,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.“},{“_id”:”PBUC6GX3UFDNPCETFLOJHJMQTM”,”type”:”divider”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”7ZEDLJ6BBFGR7EU2UZPVXWDXGE”,”comments”:[]}},{“_id”:”ILZYFNGXDFDGFJG3PRCSFJ5Q3A”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746721,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Resource links“},{“_id”:”GNXL6FEKZFCEHJF2WSYY6CEFOA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746722,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Where to get a test: Douglas County“},{“_id”:”P35BPM2BR5F6LNFJUSN5I77SUI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746723,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska“},{“_id”:”IGIOMSF7Q5DZPCLSKX2VJBOKA4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746724,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital“},{“_id”:”FDSG57R3LRE3JEHGMAKCMPDR5M”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746725,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat“},{“_id”:”M623RDOXXNGI7APEW5AVBPFGGE”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746726,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County“},{“_id”:”AFFALT7B7ZBSBES7IRRYM2WTJY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746727,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide“},{“_id”:”KMES2RJB3FCE5AAR4NKY7TSLJQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746728,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University“},{“_id”:”CLDD7UOOLVAFLPG3DTG4MLXOYA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746729,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County“},{“_id”:”SG6BK4J5MBHNDHMEBN3WEDIQ2M”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746730,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine“},{“_id”:”ZJCIX5Y6M5BCNLQQDST6ODCRMI”,”type”:”link_list”,”subtype”:”button/btn_btn-secondary/1″,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”CBALSO2B2ZGPJIMPTA3JI3JTOI”,”comments”:[]},”title”:”Recent COVID-19 updates”,”items”:[{“_id”:”2LAM3FKFFJHVDHJAHMHMNL5HS4″,”content”:”Dec. 15 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”WAXQCCQHL5DHVDJDI72VAXOEJE”,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/wednesday-dec-15-covid-19-update-nebraska-updates-vaccine-breakthrough-data/”},{“_id”:”3US7JCGSPNCG3AJESQD4JKERMA”,”content”:”Dec. 14 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”VL4ZAF63WNE2JCHELHDIYH6EHQ”,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/14/tuesday-dec-14-covid-19-update-douglas-county-health-director-gives-weekly-report/”},{“_id”:”YJ7LX3ROJZBK7OEIVCROIPMHXE”,”content”:”Dec. 13 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”XRBFFUWZ7VCSDFR7X5OGXQBXNQ”,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/13/monday-dec-13-covid-19-update-douglas-county-reports-2-deaths-1-unvaccinated/”},{“_id”:”W6WSJKZRJNCSXLLDDJTXWPIFQA”,”content”:”Dec. 10 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”PPXJ47YWXFH4BND7DCKJT3FDN4″,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/10/friday-dec-10-covid-19-update-douglas-county-reports-2-deaths-1-vaccinated/”},{“_id”:”ONH6IUXLY5DZ7JJH7PU2UJQ75U”,”content”:”Dec. 9 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”LODBCGJ3TFG5TOQIU5T66OZ44U”,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/09/thursday-dec-9-covid-19-update-douglas-county-reports-6-deaths-2-vaccinated/”}]},{“_id”:”4SCH6HK725HHJC4QT5WUOHVQDM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746732,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.“}],”created_date”:”2021-12-16T18:04:11.169Z”,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”7C3MHWTOGFFDRM3G5DLOYLU43M”,”parent_id”:”HMOVNS3F6JE5DDMVXXKYAWZHPU”,”editions”:[“default”],”branch”:”default”,”user_id”:”[email protected]”,”published”:true},”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-17T01:56:29.729Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Thursday Dec. 16 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health systems, DHHS report on hospitalizations, capacity”,”meta_title”:””,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.”,”address”:{},”workflow”:{“status_code”:1},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”description”:{“basic”:”Catch up with today’s vaccination updates, data reports on new cases, and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.”},”language”:””,”label”:{},”source”:{“name”:”Gray TV Stations”,”source_type”:”gray-original-content”,”system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”site_keywords”:””,”site_description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”section_tag_name”:”News”,”site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1009,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news”},{“_id”:”/news/breaking”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Breaking News”,”description”:”Breaking News”,”path”:”/news/breaking”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/breaking”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Breaking News”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Breaking News”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Breaking News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Breaking News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/news/breaking/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/news/breaking”]},”name”:”Breaking News”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1033}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news/breaking”}],”seo_keywords”:[“covid-19″,”douglas county”,”covid”,”douglas county covid”,”omaha”,”lincoln”,”covid19″,”coronaviru”,”coronavirus”,”cases”,”omaha cases”,”douglas county cases”,”covid cases”,”vaccine”,”where can i get a vaccine”,”info”,”vaccine info”,”covid info”,”covid updates”,”covid links”,”covid19 info”,”appointments”,”clinics”,”covid clinic”,”vaccination clinics”,”hospitalizations”,”hospitalization rates”,”outbreak”,”covid outbreak”,”variant”,”covid variant”,”vaccines”,”vaccinations”,”where can i get vaccinated”,”pharmacy”,”pharmacies”,”covid deaths”,”covid hospitalizations”,”are hospitals full”,”hospital capacity”,”douglas county health department”,”dchd”,”lancaster county”,”three rivers”,”health department”,”public health”,”fremont”,”sarpy county”,”lincoln-lancaster county”,”bryan health”,”unmc”,”chi health”,”nebraska dhhs”,”delta”,”omicron”,”variants”,”dr lindsay huse”,”dr huse”,”update”,”report”,”covid update”,”methodist health”,”nebraska medicine”,”hosptializations”,”record”,”patients”,”patient capacity”,”breakthrough data”,”nebraska”,”iowa”,”breakthrough deaths”,”breakthrough cases”,”breakthrough hospitalizations”,”pottawattamie county”],”active_primary_section”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”},”related_section_ids”:”/health/coronavirus, /health”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”covid 19 ap.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/UuiOvHIiLXeyEQuE5dbG1wVU_zM=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”Unrestricted”,”version”:2},”address”:{},”caption”:”COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.”,”created_date”:”2021-11-27T20:47:30Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Associated Press”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[]},”geo”:{},”height”:720,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-11-27T20:48:04Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”related_content”:{“derivative_of”:[{“referent”:{“id”:”74ARK66C3RC2ZNYQLKQAQUPYSY”,”type”:”image”},”type”:”reference”}]},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”COVID-19 graphic”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1280,”syndication”:{},”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8gIcgjQXsbphiTURLdxpSrjh8dE=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qzVwSX40LZ4YpMcdQt3wzaR6AG8=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_prz5NQmAl5hLe61A2Ei-CQqRbk=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SJmK37aqqRO_q32ldvGQW23ELmE=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dVrxV67BNwvhnUQvqdYxT44YCEA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RKjiEim6PoYHSk7wqFqoQOvpEvQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4_8J2UGt4yaRrs_4BrL-NWYPOWs=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qzVwSX40LZ4YpMcdQt3wzaR6AG8=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BEsdqaUuHiC3tBWvnY4l4R3PPog=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hw758mYNZ2W-BNBoHFJR68R4ETc=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gs12yoqOdOcDnGP9TOeryZus3Nc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E1T3n5qBlh_kSatHqCiWpfQlZE0=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EsC2U7WmA0-wviMBJOqpDPPXdpk=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k6SfGJxoPEtaSqCda29YVfyxiVk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cRnJD5TAA1uq8R0FELqFnzIOfpw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4DS1KHm-fkdNFDiQdGukV-Hdglk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IquLI3XwBUBjS3FkjxQV5on_jRs=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NSpQs369cDX1BI466de4mSmjSD8=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e5VkTGgoelrY1ZntEEpg0l3q0PM=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/b6qaWgJP4ObU1jbmvcA6FK-DlqE=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”_id”:”a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7″,”version”:”0.8.0″,”subtype”:”live”,”canonical_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/douglas-county-reporting-record-high-hospitalizations/”,”canonical_website”:”wowt”,”short_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/douglas-county-reporting-record-high-hospitalizations/”,”created_date”:”2021-12-16T23:14:21Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-16T23:34:36Z”,”publish_date”:”2021-12-16T23:34:48Z”,”first_publish_date”:”2021-12-16T23:34:47Z”,”display_date”:”2021-12-16T23:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Douglas County reporting record high hospitalizations”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Hospitalizations are at a high not seen since last December as hospitals struggle to ration their COVID care for patients.”},”description”:{“basic”:”Hospitalizations are at a high not seen since last December as hospitals struggle to ration their COVID care for patients.”},”credits”:{},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[{“text”:”Live Events”}],”primary_site”:{“type”:”site”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”primary”:true},”sites”:[{“type”:”site”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”primary”:true},{“type”:”site”,”_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”primary”:false}],”primary_section”:{“type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”primary”:true},”sections”:[{“type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”primary”:true},{“type”:”section”,”_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”primary”:false}],”seo_keywords”:[“record high hospitalizations”,”covid hospitalizations”,”omaha covid19″,”covid19″,”omaha covid”,”covid”,”breaking news video”,”video updates”,”live video”,”live updates”,”breaking news”,”press conference”,”live speeches”,”real time coverage”]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”credits”:{},”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”width”:1280,”height”:720}},”related_content”:{“redirect”:[],”basic”:[]},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”planning”:{“scheduling”:{}},”revision”:{“published”:true},”syndication”:{“search”:true},”source”:{“system”:”video center”,”edit_url”:””},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”6c4d5d7a-69c6-483e-8ffd-871ff31dbadb”},”tracking”:{“in_url_headline”:”16″},”content_restrictions”:{“geo”:{“restrictions”:[{“restriction_id”:”c56fe608-5d92-431e-a98e-9c66b34acb26″}]}},”additional_properties”:{“subsection”:”News”,”videoCategory”:”live”,”anglerfishArcId”:”ODFNM5XLQRF73OBF2QS6JJMRYQ”,”isWire”:false,”gifAsThumbnail”:false,”videoId”:”61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc”,”vertical”:false,”embedContinuousPlay”:true,”published”:true,”imageResizerUrls”:[],”advertising”:{“adSetUrls”:{},”allowPrerollOnDomain”:false,”autoPlayPreroll”:false,”commercialAdNode”:””,”enableAdInsertion”:false,”enableAutoPreview”:false,”enableServerSideFallback”:false,”forceAd”:false,”playAds”:true,”playVideoAds”:true,”videoAdZone”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”disableUpNext”:false,”videoAdZone”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”lastPublishedBy”:{“name”:”Justin Kies”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”lastname”:””},”permalinkUrl”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/douglas-county-reporting-record-high-hospitalizations/”,”platform”:”desktop”,”ODFNM5XLQRF73OBF2QS6JJMRYQ”:”12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”playVideoAds”:true,”forceClosedCaptionsOn”:false,”doNotShowTranscripts”:false,”useVariants”:false,”playlistTags”:[],”firstPublishedBy”:{“name”:”Justin Kies”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”lastname”:””}},”duration”:56829,”video_type”:”clip”,”streams”:[{“height”:180,”width”:320,”filesize”:2691220,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:160,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:3818280,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:300,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:5942868,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:600,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:480,”width”:854,”filesize”:10377224,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/master.m3u8″,”bitrate”:1200,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:16792912,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/hd.m3u8″,”bitrate”:2000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:22912688,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/hlsv4_master.m3u8″,”bitrate”:3000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:180,”width”:320,”filesize”:2116285,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_320x180-160-v3.mp4″,”bitrate”:160,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:5297847,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_640x360-600-v3.mp4″,”bitrate”:600,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:480,”width”:854,”filesize”:9635837,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_854x480-1200-v3_1.mp4″,”bitrate”:1200,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:15428122,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_1280x720-2000-v3_1.mp4″,”bitrate”:2000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”}],”subtitles”:{“confidence”:1,”urls”:[{“format”:”WEB_VTT”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211216/61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bc/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_webvtt.vtt”},{“format”:”DFXP”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/2021/12/16/a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7/2_1639696642380/a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7_61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bf.dfxp”},{“format”:”SRT”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/2021/12/16/a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7/2_1639696642433/a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7_61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bf.srt”},{“format”:”RAW_TEXT”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/2021/12/16/a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7/2_1639696642483/a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7_61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bf.txt”},{“format”:”WEB_VTT_PLAYLIST”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/2021/12/16/a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7/2_1639696652438/a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7_61bbc84dc9e77c00017286bf.m3u8″}]},”promo_image”:{“type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”credits”:{},”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”width”:1280,”height”:720},”embed_html”:”
“,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/douglas-county-reporting-record-high-hospitalizations/”}}}},”related_content”:{“basic”:[],”clonedChildren”:[],”clonedFromParent”:[{“referent”:{“id”:”XL3CPKJHZVH7FNRLWYMXII5I2E”},”type”:”reference”}],”redirect”:[]},”distributor”:{“name”:”Gray TV Stations (English)”,”category”:”staff”,”subcategory”:”gray-original-content”,”reference_id”:”6c4d5d7a-69c6-483e-8ffd-871ff31dbadb”,”mode”:”reference_denormalized”},”canonical_website”:”wowt”,”geo”:{},”planning”:{“internal_note”:””,”story_length”:{“character_count_actual”:19344,”character_encoding”:”UTF-16″,”inch_count_actual”:29,”line_count_actual”:197,”word_count_actual”:3108}},”display_date”:”2021-12-16T18:09:13.785Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/authors/wowt-staff/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”lastName”:”Staff reports”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”bio_page”:”https://www.wowt.com/authors/wowt-staff/”,”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/authors/wowt-staff/”}}}]},”subtype”:”default”,”first_publish_date”:”2021-12-16T18:09:13.785Z”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”},”website_url”:”/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/”}},”additional_properties”:{“clipboard”:{},”has_published_copy”:true,”is_published”:true,”publish_date”:”2021-12-17T01:52:46.393Z”},”publish_date”:”2021-12-17T01:56:27.929Z”,”slug”:”Owner”,”canonical_url”:”/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/”,”publishing”:{“scheduled_operations”:{“publish_edition”:[],”unpublish_edition”:[]}},”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-17T05:03:35.292Z”};Fusion.globalContentConfig={“source”:”content-api”,”query”:{“uri”:”/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/”,”website_url”:”/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/”,”published”:”true”,”arc-site”:”wowt”}};Fusion.lastModified=1639717415458;Fusion.contentCache={“site-navigation”:{“{“hierarchy”:”sales-nav-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1639717849909,”lastModified”:1639717249909},”{“hierarchy”:”navigation-navbar-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Alert Weather”,”title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”First Alert Weather”,”site_title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Sports”,”site_title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Sports | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Sports | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},{“_id”:”link-NRKWX41A394VDA16UGPEZBXWDC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Olympics”,”footer”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”id”:”link-NRKWX41A394VDA16UGPEZBXWDC”,”name”:”Olympics”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},{“_id”:”link-7FVZC0AZCH40VAGYEG8N5TNG3C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”We Are Local”,”footer”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”id”:”link-7FVZC0AZCH40VAGYEG8N5TNG3C”,”name”:”We Are Local”,”navigation”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”,”name”:”Omaha Everyday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Omaha Everyday”,”site_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”,”name”:”Now What?”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Now What?”,”title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Now What?”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},{“_id”:”link-KK3CH14BP96MHD9B0X88UDAXYG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Livestream”,”footer”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”id”:”link-KK3CH14BP96MHD9B0X88UDAXYG”,”name”:”Livestream”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”}],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1639717819066,”lastModified”:1639717219066},”{“hierarchy”:”navigation-menu-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”,”name”:”Homepage”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Home”,”title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”WOWT | Nebraska Breaking News, Weather, Sports | Omaha, NE”,”site_title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Breaking News, Weather, Sports | Omaha, NE”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Breaking News, Weather, Sports | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”,”name”:”Back To School”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Back To School”,”title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Back To School”,”title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Crime”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”name”:”Crime”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime”,”title”:”Crime”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Crime”,”title”:”Crime”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”,”name”:”Forecast”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Forecast”,”title”:”Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Forecast”,”title”:”Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Health”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”name”:”Health”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Health”,”title”:”Health”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Health”,”title”:”Health”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”International”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”,”name”:”International”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”International”,”title”:”International”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”International”,”title”:”International”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”,”title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”National”,”title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Regional”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”,”name”:”Regional”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Regional”,”title”:”Regional”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Regional”,”title”:”Regional”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”},{“_id”:”link-967AWCWQGD75BA7ERR99WNY0H0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Sports”,”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/”},”id”:”link-967AWCWQGD75BA7ERR99WNY0H0″,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”,”name”:”State”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”State”,”title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”State”,”title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”}],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},{“_id”:”link-1MJ8TE81396E13BCZ8J094Z4WR”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Livestream”,”footer”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”id”:”link-1MJ8TE81396E13BCZ8J094Z4WR”,”name”:”Livestream”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”,”name”:”6 On Your Side”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”6 On Your Side”,”title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”6 On Your Side”,”title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-7JHEXP8HZX3A7EV64C3TBXHY4C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”footer”:{“title”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app”},”id”:”link-7JHEXP8HZX3A7EV64C3TBXHY4C”,”name”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”,”name”:”Radar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Interactive Radar”,”title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Interactive Radar”,”site_title”:”Interactive Radar”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”},{“_id”:”link-EQ2K0KC89T4TZ0EH0G7JTA6UNW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”footer”:{“title”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/severe”},”id”:”link-EQ2K0KC89T4TZ0EH0G7JTA6UNW”,”name”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/severe”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/severe”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/severe”},{“_id”:”link-E4ZPGF6B6X7M9BGV3Z4XRBM19G”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Weather Maps”,”footer”:{“title”:”Weather Maps”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/maps/”},”id”:”link-E4ZPGF6B6X7M9BGV3Z4XRBM19G”,”name”:”Weather Maps”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Weather Maps”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/maps/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Weather Maps”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/maps/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/maps/”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”CityCam Network”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”,”name”:”Weather Cams”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”CityCam Network”,”title”:”CityCam Network”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”CityCam Network”,”site_title”:”CityCam Network”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”CityCam Network”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Tornado”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”,”name”:”Tornado”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Tornado”,”title”:”Tornado”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Tornado”,”title”:”Tornado”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”,”name”:”Closings”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Closings”,”title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Closings”,”site_title”:”Closings”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”}],”footer”:{“title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Alert Weather”,”title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”First Alert Weather”,”site_title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},{“_id”:”link-UDW97G1PX105K65VJUDMZ5ECM0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”COVID-19 Map”,”footer”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/covid-19-map”},”id”:”link-UDW97G1PX105K65VJUDMZ5ECM0″,”name”:”COVID-19 Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/covid-19-map”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/covid-19-map”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/covid-19-map”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”,”name”:”High School”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”High School”,”title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”High School”,”title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”,”name”:”Scoreboard”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Scoreboard”,”title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Scoreboard”,”site_title”:”Scoreboard”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Nebraska”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”,”name”:”Nebraska”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Nebraska”,”title”:”Nebraska”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Nebraska”,”title”:”Nebraska”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”College World Series”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”,”name”:”College World Series”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”College World Series”,”title”:”College World Series”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”College World Series”,”title”:”College World Series”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Sports”,”site_title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Sports | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Sports | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},{“_id”:”link-U4R9HX41ZN0AQFCN8UGYBEHTPM”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Olympics”,”footer”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”id”:”link-U4R9HX41ZN0AQFCN8UGYBEHTPM”,”name”:”Olympics”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},{“_id”:”link-QKPDNGGUAN5FD4C1F6NZQRAA0C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”We Are Local”,”footer”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”id”:”link-QKPDNGGUAN5FD4C1F6NZQRAA0C”,”name”:”We Are Local”,”navigation”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”,”name”:”Omaha Everyday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Omaha Everyday”,”site_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”,”name”:”Now What?”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Now What?”,”title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Now What?”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”,”name”:”Calendar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Community Calendar”,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Community Calendar”,”site_title”:”Community Calendar”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”},{“_id”:”link-M2M8G6ZG2D4JKAJA3Q3FUWVK1G”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Partnerships”,”footer”:{“title”:”Partnerships”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/partnerships”},”id”:”link-M2M8G6ZG2D4JKAJA3Q3FUWVK1G”,”name”:”Partnerships”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Partnerships”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/partnerships”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Partnerships”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/partnerships”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/partnerships”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Community”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”,”name”:”Community”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Community”,”title”:”Community”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Community”,”title”:”Community”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”,”name”:”Meet the Team”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Meet the Team”,”title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Meet the Team”,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},{“_id”:”link-RTPER69MZX5KF2ZM607K18H0TG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”footer”:{“title”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/wowt-advertising-inquiry”},”id”:”link-RTPER69MZX5KF2ZM607K18H0TG”,”name”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/wowt-advertising-inquiry”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/wowt-advertising-inquiry”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/wowt-advertising-inquiry”},{“_id”:”link-0TE8XXMDWX5UFBH680G57X0774″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Cozi TV”,”footer”:{“title”:”Cozi TV”,”url”:”https://www.cozitv.com/”},”id”:”link-0TE8XXMDWX5UFBH680G57X0774″,”name”:”Cozi TV”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Cozi TV”,”url”:”https://www.cozitv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Cozi TV”,”url”:”https://www.cozitv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.cozitv.com/”},{“_id”:”link-75T0E2JKDT0M55J1AF0E4D536G”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Heroes & Icons”,”footer”:{“title”:”Heroes & Icons”,”url”:”https://www.handitv.com/”},”id”:”link-75T0E2JKDT0M55J1AF0E4D536G”,”name”:”Heroes & Icons”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Heroes & Icons”,”url”:”https://www.handitv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Heroes & Icons”,”url”:”https://www.handitv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.handitv.com/”},{“_id”:”link-MPVM4BUTZ50VD1EZ080DT9NMGR”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”ION Television”,”footer”:{“title”:”ION Television”,”url”:”https://iontelevision.com/”},”id”:”link-MPVM4BUTZ50VD1EZ080DT9NMGR”,”name”:”ION Television”,”navigation”:{“title”:”ION Television”,”url”:”https://iontelevision.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”ION Television”,”url”:”https://iontelevision.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://iontelevision.com/”},{“_id”:”link-AGQN0TUFF10A3FP8YZVZPPBH68″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Start TV”,”footer”:{“title”:”Start TV”,”url”:”https://www.starttv.com/”},”id”:”link-AGQN0TUFF10A3FP8YZVZPPBH68″,”name”:”Start TV”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Start TV”,”url”:”https://www.starttv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Start TV”,”url”:”https://www.starttv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.starttv.com/”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contests”,”title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Contests”,”title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”},{“_id”:”link-BUXNXKF3914AHA8DMJYTKT6VZG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Employment Opportunities”,”footer”:{“title”:”Employment Opportunities”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”id”:”link-BUXNXKF3914AHA8DMJYTKT6VZG”,”name”:”Employment Opportunities”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Employment Opportunities”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Employment Opportunities”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contact Us”,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Contact Us”,”site_title”:”Contact Us”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”,”children”:[{“footer”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”id”:”link-MJN3W3CNQ979D2JX4QG645JAN4″,”name”:”National Results Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”site”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”,”name”:”Election Results”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Election Results”,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Election Results”,”site_title”:”Election Results”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},{“_id”:”link-AANCW5K2UH5GB5MW86JWDJBCNG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”National Results Map”,”footer”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”id”:”link-AANCW5K2UH5GB5MW86JWDJBCNG”,”name”:”National Results Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Politics”,”title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Politics”,”site_title”:”Politics”,”title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”},{“_id”:”link-MAUZGPAQ994RB7VGHPUVFYMG8C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Newsletter”,”footer”:{“title”:”Newsletter”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/newsletter/”},”id”:”link-MAUZGPAQ994RB7VGHPUVFYMG8C”,”name”:”Newsletter”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Newsletter”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/newsletter/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Newsletter”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/newsletter/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/newsletter/”},{“_id”:”link-JAGD4G5CXD2RFEX0CHW4GRKAX8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”footer”:{“title”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/mr-food”},”id”:”link-JAGD4G5CXD2RFEX0CHW4GRKAX8″,”name”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/mr-food”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/mr-food”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/mr-food”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”,”name”:”Knicely Done”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Knicely Done”,”title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Knicely Done”,”title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”TV Listings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”,”name”:”Programming Schedule”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”TV Listings”,”title”:”TV Listings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”TV Listings”,”site_title”:”TV Listings”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”TV Listings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”,”name”:”User Content”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”site_title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”},{“_id”:”link-1DNPP1Z8XX7FQ2U91H8D77RNXC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”footer”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”id”:”link-1DNPP1Z8XX7FQ2U91H8D77RNXC”,”name”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},{“_id”:”link-YRFX0QUKQ107F09TNYR15Y07HC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”footer”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”url”:”http://www.circleallaccess.com/”},”id”:”link-YRFX0QUKQ107F09TNYR15Y07HC”,”name”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”url”:”http://www.circleallaccess.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”url”:”http://www.circleallaccess.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”http://www.circleallaccess.com/”},{“_id”:”link-AYP93ZVVK9265C73QDDW0JVP4R”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”footer”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”id”:”link-AYP93ZVVK9265C73QDDW0JVP4R”,”name”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},{“_id”:”link-69JN2QPZAX1KB1PVX23QEGTCYM”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Investigate TV”,”footer”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”id”:”link-69JN2QPZAX1KB1PVX23QEGTCYM”,”name”:”Investigate TV”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},{“_id”:”link-7PVCMF49WT2RB9CQZNFDFZFHWM”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”PowerNation”,”footer”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/powernation”},”id”:”link-7PVCMF49WT2RB9CQZNFDFZFHWM”,”name”:”PowerNation”,”navigation”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/powernation”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/powernation”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/powernation”},{“_id”:”link-4FCMQ6D55D4ZD3H23BBZMPCKR8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Latest Newscasts”,”footer”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12751/wowt/vod”},”id”:”link-4FCMQ6D55D4ZD3H23BBZMPCKR8″,”name”:”Latest Newscasts”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12751/wowt/vod”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12751/wowt/vod”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12751/wowt/vod”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Press Releases”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”,”name”:”Press Releases”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”title”:”Press Releases”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Press Releases”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”}],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1639717844339,”lastModified”:1639717244339},”{“hierarchy”:”footer-content-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”,”name”:”6 On Your Side”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”6 On Your Side”,”title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”6 On Your Side”,”title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”WOWT 6 News Crime Stoppers”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”,”name”:”Crime Stoppers”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”WOWT 6 News Crime Stoppers”,”title”:”WOWT 6 News Crime Stoppers”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Crime Stoppers”,”title”:”Crime Stoppers”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Alert Weather”,”title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”First Alert Weather”,”site_title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”,”name”:”MomsEveryday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contact Us”,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Contact Us”,”site_title”:”Contact Us”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”,”name”:”Election Results”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Election Results”,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Election Results”,”site_title”:”Election Results”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”,”name”:”Knicely Done”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Knicely Done”,”title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Knicely Done”,”title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”}],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1639717936060,”lastModified”:1639717336060},”{“hierarchy”:”footer-legal-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-E3F47HG4Z168123P8HAYF0TH2M”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Public Inspection File”,”footer”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT”},”id”:”link-E3F47HG4Z168123P8HAYF0TH2M”,”name”:”Public Inspection File”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT”},{“_id”:”link-K6W9EK8CY50JK6PPEK7A3FTHM0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”footer”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/mailto:[email protected]”},”id”:”link-K6W9EK8CY50JK6PPEK7A3FTHM0″,”name”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”navigation”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/mailto:[email protected]”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/mailto:[email protected]”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/mailto:[email protected]”},{“_id”:”link-W0TPXG1QTN26D2FBHFFBWB24B4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Terms of Service”,”footer”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/terms-of-service/”},”id”:”link-W0TPXG1QTN26D2FBHFFBWB24B4″,”name”:”Terms of Service”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/terms-of-service/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/terms-of-service/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/terms-of-service/”},{“_id”:”link-4V1U5U082N2BK7MCP482C6U7GG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Privacy Policy”,”footer”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/privacy-policy/”},”id”:”link-4V1U5U082N2BK7MCP482C6U7GG”,”name”:”Privacy Policy”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/privacy-policy/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/privacy-policy/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/privacy-policy/”},{“_id”:”link-FY1YGWK79T1MD1CHN54912P30M”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”FCC Applications”,”footer”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wowt-fcc_applications.pdf”},”id”:”link-FY1YGWK79T1MD1CHN54912P30M”,”name”:”FCC Applications”,”navigation”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wowt-fcc_applications.pdf”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wowt-fcc_applications.pdf”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wowt-fcc_applications.pdf”},{“_id”:”link-B4QHX2UE8X78KATJZUT0HNX3K4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”EEO Statement”,”footer”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”id”:”link-B4QHX2UE8X78KATJZUT0HNX3K4″,”name”:”EEO Statement”,”navigation”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},{“_id”:”link-RUQ7YJU0Z11XNAJBK63ZE873NC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Advertising”,”footer”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/advertising/”},”id”:”link-RUQ7YJU0Z11XNAJBK63ZE873NC”,”name”:”Advertising”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/advertising/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/advertising/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/advertising/”}],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1639717854572,”lastModified”:1639717254572}},”breaking-news-feed”:{“{“dateTimeLimitByMinutes”:60,”includeSections”:”/news/breaking”}”:{“data”:{“_id”:”44136fa355b3678a1146ad16f7e8649e94fb4fc21fe77e8310c060f61caaff8a”},”expires”:1639717505067,”lastModified”:1639717385067}},”wx-alerts-details-gdm”:{“{}”:{“data”:{“advisory”:{},”statement”:{},”warning”:{},”watch”:{},”other”:{},”count”:0,”_id”:”55c3314b5684ba2c65a21c06f5e417e24540eedcd0a22e0644dcc95c874da212″},”expires”:1639717469516,”lastModified”:1639717349516}},”gsync-closings”:{“{}”:{“data”:{“exportType”:”L1″,”lastUpdated”:”2021-12-17T05:02:29.849Z”,”countiesList”:[{“countyKey”:”cass”,”county”:”Cass”,”stateKey”:”nebraska”,”state”:”NEBRASKA”}],”states”:[“Nebraska”],”statesSelectKeyValuePairs”:[{“key”:”nebraska”,”value”:”Nebraska”}],”organizations”:[{“address”:{“line1″:””,”line2″:””,”city”:””,”state”:”NEBRASKA”,”zipcode”:”68409″},”category”:”School”,”categoryKey”:”school”,”city”:null,”comments”:[],”county”:”Cass”,”countyKey”:”cass”,”event”:null,”id”:”395998″,”name”:”Conestoga Public Schools”,”state”:”NEBRASKA”,”stateKey”:”nebraska”,”stateAabbreviation”:”NEBRASKA”,”status”:”Closed Friday”,”updatedDate”:”2021-12-16 17:04:50″,”url”:””}],”totalResults”:1,”typesSelectKeyValuePairs”:[{“key”:”school”,”value”:”School”}],”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-17T05:02:29.849Z”,”_id”:”70abacb94bfdfb7e45c9319a6067b57d2f58f6fed0ed97d9c35ce171c2ae5bc1″},”expires”:1639717469812,”lastModified”:1639717349812}},”related-content-feed”:{“{“feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:3,”id”:”IA3E2EV3KJDQBIVBAF6DXN6VX4″,”includedTypes”:””}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[],”count”:0,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-17T05:00:43.743Z”,”_id”:”da67cfdf3869a91c6de6b60724930685e5df0635bc1b502d053d88e4b882e99e”},”expires”:1639717842938,”lastModified”:1639717242938}},”content-most-read-feed”:{“{“feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:5,”includedTypes”:”article”}”:{“data”:{“type”:”results”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”content_elements”:[{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”lastName”:”Staff reports”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-15T23:31:17.565Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Residents around the Omaha-metro were assessing the damage following Wednesday afternoon’s storm that prompted schools and businesses to close early or cancel activities in anticipation of the high winds — and even tornados — that blew through the area.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”6 FIRST ALERT NEWS — Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/rvGp8mlMcHuYrELvQAqEASPdpTk=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”galleries”:[{“headlines”:{“basic”:”Omaha storm damage, Dec. 15″},”_id”:”PVY3VQS4OFFOVCEJWVSXK3KU3Q”}],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[“”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”STORM-UGC-20211215-04.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/rvGp8mlMcHuYrELvQAqEASPdpTk=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/rvGp8mlMcHuYrELvQAqEASPdpTk=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/6QeOIEFHduSfTxLrkBd3ySuFw1k=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.”,”created_date”:”2021-12-15T23:26:54Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Courtesy photo”,”type”:”author”}]},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”height”:720,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-15T23:26:54Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”WOWT STORM PHOTOS”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:960,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”Courtesy photo”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sDg0-1DytlJ1XFQrIjisxgBVqiI=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/82RM-k9rkDyxjIlKOIM3D8uK4-k=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YHYwyUF69541tNl9__h0bjReKXk=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/saj3oqQwLegdMpQf_gyJLDslUFc=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hU9ijStCJIK0faIfgP1V9pdq0T8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DX7KdYqzko3Lqs7qyUuzw–9Z8g=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fQcFsLeco6Hi9FnstgGMulefkdE=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/82RM-k9rkDyxjIlKOIM3D8uK4-k=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/y55KMFE9FUwzz5y17y-4R4F4kV8=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/I6tpiTaYLC9FCZNrlqTl9_gSZz0=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hVICdcn6GUnPhOCQyBSgnz9J8no=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/29nt2FQ4cUjTqysx8rk0Cycl2Vk=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OgkLSAdOTbNr_mcK7hKuoZhuJWM=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/i3HtVKnOPLi1mUym67r4YRMxuQY=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AGxphBgLHGV26Ajhz1tkncYcu5I=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/za6MbIibZuitZnj_aqPyX4iZdQo=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/D8XkiJInWuHdmCm5ZBjLIXvYCJ0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/d-NBrUCiLBrGZ9ALiEbAgOU3dWc=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PCH1LqCFAGJCEwk2uNtDeXBTLqI=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ayaBlYOyIM9Vw4Z1a5rPeKF6d_0=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/RIQVCD6FHFEMJFJAHKWY5XKQ4M.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Weather”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/15/news-live-during-wind-storm-th-maple-dec/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”site_keywords”:””,”site_description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”section_tag_name”:”News”,”site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1009,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/15/6-first-alert-day-omaha-metro-braces-high-winds/”}},”_id”:”HWKWG6BCZZHI5HRSRTZUIL5E6Y”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/15/6-first-alert-day-omaha-metro-braces-high-winds/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:96274},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”Rusty Lord”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Rusty Lord”,”org”:”WOWT”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9hMWzh9GEHrPjjldgB4E_CkyyDU=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SvSSq0ijFHfcnX8UgRYieqqhhJM=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Su01I1ds35XdnIn96ShkkI7oTvM=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/I6JlAJRb0UzbPl4l8STc9T9apsk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/anXrj60hOV_DuaWbe3DO17CUyqA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ETsUvcFPOs8grDKNEButOfq9tP4=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Iw9WkcrK9aHQ40kDG4_l5u0EloM=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SvSSq0ijFHfcnX8UgRYieqqhhJM=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Uuk867JZ0HqT_pqqkVGlZc9HW4k=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oJRbMOlls3AGevHsCSaIx7wqF1A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/recOIWEUUEEYIAey3NOeNGQGyA0=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7Hks9k54WXcc_whdywGB35D6Ky4=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZJsLfYnaPddA_3ABfg9di_QMrh4=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UiBmgZUTm29Qru4UlKF4FLV8bDw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IKtUb4OigNnuCOYt-lAsMV_sC6E=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IUr_HSn7rAcHbZ8HqsVJ8vj_4m8=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1YN5hkKEsja6a5HiUSvQZNYapnY=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1yWPlvv_OhtrHT9_86a4naBd0Eg=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XoVGuG2847altuGBbyuMmkmDMwE=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hX8nVg_maQ8UywOcYOu39_y9Rkg=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord joined the 6 News First Alert Weather Team in June of 2008″,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/RustyLordWOWT/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”RustyLord”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/RustyLordWOWT/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”RustyLord”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”Rusty Lord”,”firstName”:”Rusty”,”lastName”:”Lord”,”byline”:”Rusty Lord”,”role”:”Senior Chief Meteorologist”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7f0f6af3-6594-4e63-91a6-f74a99f01e0d.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:”American Meteorological Society”,”education”:[{“name”:”Bachelor of Science in Meteorology”}],”awards”:[{“name”:”CBM (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist) Seal from the American Meteorological Society”}],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/RustyLordWOWT/”,”twitter”:”RustyLord”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”WOWT”,”bio”:”Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord joined the 6 News First Alert Weather Team in June of 2008″,”longBio”:”Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord joined the 6 News First Alert Weather Team in June 2008 after working at KDLT-TV in Sioux Falls, S.D. He started out on WOWT 6 News Daybreak and worked on that show for more than eight years before he was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July 2016. In 2019, he returned to the Daybreak show as Chief Meteorologist and has been there ever since. He graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology.nnAfter growing up in Western Iowa, he is thrilled to be working in Omaha and working in the weather that sparked his interest in meteorology!nnRusty met his lovely wife Liz here in Omaha and they married in September of 2015. When not at work, Rusty enjoys relaxing at home with Liz & their bulldogs Wally & Norma Jean.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”wowt”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”weather”,”custom_gray_displaypriority”:”1″,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-12T20:45:37.750Z”}}},{“_id”:”david-koeller”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”David Koeller”,”org”:”Omaha, NE”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/H8us9uWTF1qQx1TOg9pUWO02iMY=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C-hHhkWAW43P8fHNl8xdUT5EfRU=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xpVcTBUVU6BnR3k8Ao5nZ1SO_0k=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lzTm0dD63EA9qccZLtFyQ1HQfro=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Dn8IKL2rA5nuMqWbq7LKUXJjHGE=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HzKYJ2GJoK7thNCjJiFJZJusWIU=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IGyQtwDg-vR8a6JA87DwkZIycMY=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C-hHhkWAW43P8fHNl8xdUT5EfRU=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/g5mHicUrU4rE3ErtGMbhrPFCUpY=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fwIQZ2mIAqwIZ2jojKDxyIve8Io=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dFgec6htEZCiZsh9SAhd1lfjJtM=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1Jdod5_1BTMkGQb1HfSFzcO77Pg=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bQH4-KOWRrGnGkHDpyCmmxk0FZI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PvKNNIEfkR_NxjvarEklTL6x5kI=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PMN1xlbk9hMv0GcExTOZ_7rZmwo=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LDZyhZ97rFyoBqF0m0rINZRyY1Q=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XrVJgFAQy00ZVL4OhLtijc1iM3M=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ITTtG6z2-qE_sZ9QSitZ9jbvWbg=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/c8O8AHygMIbF5C2qggUWuYz71SQ=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uUsbz40vVzGm37Ap76btvQIMaA8=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”David Koeller is a meteorologist for WOWT 6 News, bringing you weather updates weekdays at 4, 5, 6:30 and 10pm as well as any time severe weather threatens.”,”url”:”/authors/david-koeller/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistDavidKoeller/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”dkoellerwx”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistDavidKoeller/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”dkoellerwx”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”david-koeller”,”firstName”:”David”,”lastName”:”Koeller”,”byline”:”David Koeller”,”role”:”Meteorologist”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistDavidKoeller/”,”twitter”:”dkoellerwx”,”bio_page”:”/authors/david-koeller/”,”location”:”Omaha, NE”,”bio”:”David Koeller is a meteorologist for WOWT 6 News, bringing you weather updates weekdays at 4, 5, 6:30 and 10pm as well as any time severe weather threatens.”,”longBio”:”David Koeller joined the WOWT 6 News team in September of 2018, bringing you weather updates every weekday on 6 News at 4, 5, 6:30 and 10pm as well as any time severe weather threatens.nnWeather has been David’s passion from age 5 when he witnessed a tornado touch down not far from his home in Colorado Springs. Since then, he has been fascinated with forecasting, weather patterns, extreme weather and understanding why it all happens.nnDavid didn’t always want to be on TV. As a high school student, he wanted to work for the National Weather Service. In college, he realized he liked to talk about the weather too much, and the best way to use that was to move on to TV. He said he never gets tired of people asking about the forecast.nnAfter living in Colorado, David grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. He attended St. Louis University beginning in 2008 where he ran the student television station and served as their meteorologist. While at SLU, David interned at Fox 2 and then KMBC 9 in Kansas City. He graduated in May of 2012 and moved to Springfield, Missouri a few months later to serve as the Chief Meteorologist for FOX 5 until September of 2018.nnIn his spare time, David enjoys biking and running, spending time outdoors and swimming as well as some occasionally binge watching Netflix or Amazon.nnDavid said the weather in Omaha has already proven to be very exciting, and he is looking forward to bringing the forecast to everyone in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”wowt”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”weather”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-12T20:46:18.542Z”,”type”:”author”,”custom_gray_displaypriority”:”3″}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-16T00:36:50.301Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Get the latest on the severe weather pushing through the Omaha-metro on Wednesday.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER — Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/cx45cgs-HRtqCnzuS9b95ElXrCI=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”tornado watch.jpeg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/cx45cgs-HRtqCnzuS9b95ElXrCI=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/cx45cgs-HRtqCnzuS9b95ElXrCI=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Qa8b7Hlx0XvEgnaYQYxRWb6zAiE=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”usage_instructions”:”NONE”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday”,”created_date”:”2021-12-15T19:39:37Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”WOWT”,”type”:”author”}]},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”height”:720,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-15T19:39:37Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Tornado Watch”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1280,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”WOWT”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eb8IiVr5BvXYitzYRf9TMoUopNI=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HzQ47fDYVIWyW7LIfkXnj1XIusA=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VHzcu2lyEcuyvu3emkq4mwCiVvw=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2X71MXt0kOOSeFWlqgjm3cKkWXI=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-Lq3yCWxuSODqAJjdx02uiI5VgA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nPT2hBXi9M8wfhc3C9EBJwLTJjg=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Mmp3TX3CB3CUSy-3ImP-SBBSXCA=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HzQ47fDYVIWyW7LIfkXnj1XIusA=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/b_KwkCRii6Eyp12G-0JLRhFaOho=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/q6DjvcfTR3XVGxKeLwAQoQ6XOlE=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/15TN-zB9-C_xpiT4gvjYpJT9gwo=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/98fa-vMUh2fdLEwg0icgATy3S9Q=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/K2lTKSwstF-86FczDAI1aTrezMI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uj8hOeezqzKewoIXfdUhGeobwCc=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-7aPB3Flg1t-pjf54gIHMw4KRtM=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SIJQE19-GBz6svShUzrcjuo4BBY=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7j6ucr7CiSD5htPZDaXFCUlU1g8=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/t7cfauIgB2hs7hRhc_aCCVM1wbI=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Vg1lxV5adF1QzDevYxsF1FJrAw4=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7gxXQ8VQ9cCmWDCPVKF1opNr–Q=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B2J7VLWVFVHPROE4X2Y6OG4QYY.jpeg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Tornado watch in effect until 8 p.m.”},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Weather”,”description”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”site”:{“site_title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjcxNDAyOTQ4NDQyODQ2NTAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2NDA3MDUzNCwiZXhwIjoxNTk1NjA2NTM0fQ.oCoDpIRc3J8nqudKuPya6EXw-3qxmp2l-cY8ZGMY3tk”,”app”:”bubblePreview”},”site_description”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”site_tagline”:”First Alert Weather”,”section_tag_name”:”First Alert Weather”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Alert Weather”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Weather”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1043,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1005,”footer-content-links”:1004},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./weather”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/15/6-first-alert-day-dangerous-wind-gusts-severe-storms-high-fire-danger-with-record-highs/”}},”_id”:”S7IYTIJKP5A4PHELBYQEGQXWQQ”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/15/6-first-alert-day-dangerous-wind-gusts-severe-storms-high-fire-danger-with-record-highs/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:44422},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”mike-mcknight”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Mike McKnight”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0ngvR6ncMpJLj27iHkw9Ie9xm-8=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wL1A1_m3BBP3rNh1tS75Hg2bwVs=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RvvY79H69_XieWRrhX3ZlGlid1c=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TnzCEViPznyOQNXcMBACXkvqzrs=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hEPPg4epubuyUpt7oAP9cRzMtmI=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/is_T_5g7ksXP5beehzY9wtvhB-s=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3ciDVV1N1mKRCTiHr3vidcrNtCU=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wL1A1_m3BBP3rNh1tS75Hg2bwVs=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SV6prF7UutLJCpVhr0SIyueiaag=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zwiH08Pf304GqAfDQBrtLCLn0Sk=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dIpW2au1NoTjxkOdMbL1YQ62dD4=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ku21nrg1PftcgxHltgkoEU61zGo=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1mSXTcOaFX5fUaZRwZhGDmeZOM4=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MKerVN3KJvaggoPyBDbBxLmOZn4=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Nsig_IatzslALhVfa0pVLoqQEy8=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dCZS5TjVxlJDG0_yWRcnL5H7mLo=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DK7ePi1UV94Lf5aNSjVdKQT77cc=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IXLqjM0HV9foKi2clSVrtm7zAiU=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/t3SddHkOUgFOOFwz4aFQ1_nEoJA=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Rat6YJWBBKiyEA1k-fwiYzZDlEU=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”A Lincoln native and 1977 Journalism graduate of UNL, Mike has 30 years reporting experience at WOWT — 10 years of that as State Bureau Chief.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/mike.mcknight.100″},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”6onyourside”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/mike.mcknight.100″,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”6onyourside”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”mike-mcknight”,”firstName”:”Mike”,”lastName”:”McKnight”,”byline”:”Mike McKnight”,”role”:”MMJ / Reporter”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/415334ff-15ca-4fd5-9fa2-78fdde45bd24.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/mike.mcknight.100″,”twitter”:”6onyourside”,”bio_page”:””,”bio”:”A Lincoln native and 1977 Journalism graduate of UNL, Mike has 30 years reporting experience at WOWT — 10 years of that as State Bureau Chief.”,”longBio”:”A Lincoln native and 1977 Journalism graduate of UNL, Mike has 30 years reporting experience at WOWT — 10 years of that as State Bureau Chief.nnThere have been numerous awards along the way including Nebraska Associated Press Investigative and General News honors. Mike is a two-time winner of the Radio Television News Directors Regional award for investigative reporting: 1994,1997. Others include:nn- 1994 Nebraska News Photographer of the Yearn- Past Emmy nomineen- UNL College of Journalism outstanding alumni awardn- UNO award outstanding investigative reportingn- Nebraska Broadcasters Gold Award for investigative reporting — 2004n- Lincoln Northeast High outstanding alumni awardn- Omaha Press Club Excellence in Journalism AwardnnMike is married and has two sons.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”wowt”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”custom_gray_displaypriority”:”6″,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-05T18:32:56.640Z”}}},{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”lastName”:”Staff reports”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-16T01:15:32.171Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”A storm with winds surpassing 90 mph churned out five tornados in the area Wednesday, causing damage throughout the Omaha-metro area and beyond.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Nebraska residents coping with storm damage”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/T0E_pFC2H1XVw62g1-jbE2hwXCk=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”galleries”:[{“headlines”:{“basic”:”Omaha storm damage, Dec. 15″},”_id”:”PVY3VQS4OFFOVCEJWVSXK3KU3Q”}],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[“”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Omaha storm damage2, Dec. 15.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/T0E_pFC2H1XVw62g1-jbE2hwXCk=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/T0E_pFC2H1XVw62g1-jbE2hwXCk=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/wPzinM9TZw9G4ZxptK-FIhuKLZo=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”NONE”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec. 15, 2021.”,”created_date”:”2021-12-15T23:00:30Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Brian Mastre / WOWT”,”type”:”author”}]},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”height”:1512,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-15T23:00:30Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Omaha storm damage, Dec. 15″,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:2304,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”Brian Mastre / WOWT”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/piGoxrWrqLjU3Hh8-aQCCRIn_NU=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VDpAKpZQRYKAMNymFrto5T0uefc=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MFWU8h0tQzeXxj7QUH2JVcXjbPg=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5imJL2YKvbFrPd3rVEYc6kWxrdU=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kRVXak-nets6zENaI75GzYL13gA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nAatl7F4ivo91XNeCwUJt-gITjk=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kiAabZGPX7xoRaJmT9H45GgW4Qw=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VDpAKpZQRYKAMNymFrto5T0uefc=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TJQ6RoeAUi6pzt3htXreEEF-j54=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kLm8-0rYXU_VV2kUtSAV3ZwiKDg=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BTZKFGU13g_twLLrfWML2Wl91dQ=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9gNU3dpT55pzsEPfiWC_XKiU9M=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FNbwEBHJyo1S6ZVtmAucKciawQw=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qfUZTmatgS3TPH3AxiRI3XP9pRc=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/H2R6IKEIVJ71xwDMVcLp2BQZpXE=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VJp8kkTflOunhyahAtTyH1BPFqY=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/725aWE5KdgVSgZ87CYO_0rDuW2k=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/i6O847cYEoaZXuKe3jPmPG-Dypw=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jlmyxJWImLAx2AZi_Xw6Gr5kn7M=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/77Bep0tyHe1FB6nhVg0irYhQ9dM=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/G3JBWXJEG5EANLUFFSMS5XHKEI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/16/nebraska-residents-coping-with-wednesday-storm-damage/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”site_keywords”:””,”site_description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”section_tag_name”:”News”,”site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1009,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/omaha-metro-coping-with-storm-damage/”}},”_id”:”KGGQNMSGMNE2PHYSPAZAFZRIXY”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/omaha-metro-coping-with-storm-damage/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:18169},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”1011now”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”10/11 NOW”,”org”:”Lincoln, Nebraska”,”image”:{“url”:””,”version”:”0.5.8″},”description”:”Share story ideas with us at [email protected]”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/1011News”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@1011_News”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”1011news”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/1011News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@1011_News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”1011news”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”1011now”,”firstName”:”10/11″,”lastName”:”NOW”,”byline”:”10/11 NOW”,”image”:””,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/1011News”,”twitter”:”@1011_News”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Lincoln, Nebraska”,”bio”:”Share story ideas with us at [email protected]”,”longBio”:””,”slug”:””,”instagram”:”1011news”,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”www.1011now.com”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”koln”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-08-05T19:51:01.962Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-16T00:47:03.225Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”A large wildfire in northwest Russell County, Kansas is causing very smoky skies in Lincoln.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/BNJpRT0hG0xYYal1HHdmuC2RoK8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”268139090_273410931488294_3776008144662496827_n.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/BNJpRT0hG0xYYal1HHdmuC2RoK8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/BNJpRT0hG0xYYal1HHdmuC2RoK8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/o34OnbGs9ilOe02z39BF8uzBW-o=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”Grass fire in Northwest Russell County”,”created_date”:”2021-12-16T00:46:32Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”National Weather Service”,”type”:”author”}]},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”height”:1050,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-16T00:46:32Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Grass Fire”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1680,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”National Weather Service”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WXCM1MWJhZUzxHjTtsv97xm34-M=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MxAFHDzR9_ypIYY7fpoj7_UEQAg=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nyA7FrrcJ8Tax9FQ9EW_MFi8ODU=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pI9mjTdibu6amCS3M5tDDn_iEgU=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zk4tXvLgh2AU4LD5oWqtemiQonE=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wCHGjfkFAuaJXlyq1ZMUXRy9OGQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zUws9GsYnOzqaXnIRoKAwwsdo74=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MxAFHDzR9_ypIYY7fpoj7_UEQAg=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AlKVpqnQPJqZ–OksJikk-8CGYg=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/P5NHr6DGajmHChWaoTBT3BVp1zM=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1F313qeXStQ_GMpL8TnOLUd2w8g=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/O_v0yrpu_DeCf5Jiw5eOCMKzRs4=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S3T0MyZarKpoDQ3dhy4fZRkR-R8=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QeTifBFvmXVYjAN78KbDHKjDZzU=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Z3Oe23Or8LFNe2ynMnIxFk0PSZw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JERmBe2PFDctCUCGfdMsNuKt4kY=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/I54NCqirYs-1_saRlqlsdKbOWqM=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ryFmtnCT9dwOj7BCqVJ9PyyxNO0=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uCy71b1DhOnwxoGVNxk7nXh5Ez0=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FISU7mTB5KYOjz8hrI0V8VT22BM=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WC7BNDPIA5C4BKCB2YM6V3CC44.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”State”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”State”,”site”:{“site_title”:”State”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”State”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“default”:2002,”publishing-sections”:1016,”navigation-menu-links”:2009},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”,”https://www.wowt.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”,”https://www.wowt.com/news”]},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”},”inactive”:false}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news/state”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/smoke-lincoln-coming-kansas-wildfire/”}},”_id”:”HNBCQWKM2ZFVVA66NAGLNRJC5E”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/smoke-lincoln-coming-kansas-wildfire/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:7858},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”lastName”:”Staff reports”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-14T21:35:13.102Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Schools, districts, and some businesses were announcing plans to close or adjust schedules Wednesday in anticipation of the dangerously high winds that could bring record-high temperatures to the Omaha-metro.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/IyWy7KcKD0_VMK7tJWeQOWRpMgI=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”originalName”:”AP347609358895.PNG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/IyWy7KcKD0_VMK7tJWeQOWRpMgI=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/IyWy7KcKD0_VMK7tJWeQOWRpMgI=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/9dqIu5-rYgjzMyJ_1Ak43TlNbgU=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”usage_instructions”:”Web”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:””,”created_date”:”2021-08-30T10:50:18Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Associated Press”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-08-30T10:50:18Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:””,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”Associated Press”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JGlFIQQ6GQ6ZCpRpjWP8_e3hyoI=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/plATehrYa4BYJBCoUbAwOZdM9IQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pjFv8cnIxk5ovv9-mJlNLdvxy9g=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C0QNs95zXHmLGSDjaIeBl7nwgUI=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VqDBqIKO__4G3QPTTwNLmQGpwvU=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5RizsLGjsL5TJ0xD2lGAgXkXsWg=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fnA1UIJazteUhRcdG2_njZmxIGk=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/plATehrYa4BYJBCoUbAwOZdM9IQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4mlDHBTqqkSq2CV23n1rvhcJtJw=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ewr_c0ghMFKcexjUBNFuHVTAgF4=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GBC8bhDESiriXttpF5VF2o_mxNU=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/g4oEkp63ez1djylqf3XcAZRTNDA=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uFIBc6g00M8E2Z7L6wsIaU9ztR0=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ROwamce8AGg4F_090RJLJxLvGZM=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ChmlWgbR2Lc6P2nSvTyjUD5o0Y0=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/drvm30MSiPEdUq5hk0cPUSaY1Ck=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bDdKK2nya5qyuWWssXCu6T_InT8=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8-6TdHXvswQTGROQ8u_ex0ERyfM=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WMUV8dfV2zn4Fszu4NxsNGqEUog=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kIwfTiYEzFRdTBJ7uYJCjWHJhAU=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/NTQ42ODT2ZCJTKZ3JAUYQZXXLU.PNG”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/15/news-first-alert-classes-canceled-early-dismissal-wednesday/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Bellevue Public Schools closed, OPS plans remote-learning day, several others planning early dismissal”},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”site_keywords”:””,”site_description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”section_tag_name”:”News”,”site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1009,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/14/omaha-public-schools-plan-remote-learning-day-wednesday-due-windy-weather/”}},”_id”:”3PTCYJ46INDVREXGJ7IL3UIMFE”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/14/omaha-public-schools-plan-remote-learning-day-wednesday-due-windy-weather/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:7511}],”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-17T04:54:24.866Z”,”_id”:”e3ccb5b039e82ab9dce108ef557f290bc353510d1962b56687d3d4197db1eabe”},”expires”:1639717764647,”lastModified”:1639716864647}},”sponsored-content-gdm”:{“{“index”:0,”published”:true}”:{“data”:{“hasError”:true,”response”:{“status”:204,”statusText”:”There is no content scheduled for WOWT at this time.”},”statusCode”:204,”_id”:”5dcd6bdb618320fdb85b7b7ed934a9657e2a7aa4ee903ebacffbdf9bf49580ff”},”expires”:1639717634559,”lastModified”:1639717334559}},”content-feed”:{“{“excludeSections”:””,”feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:5,”includeSections”:”\”/health\”,\”/health/coronavirus\””,”includedTypes”:””}”:{“data”:{“type”:”results”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”content_elements”:[{“display_date”:”2021-12-17T00:39:44Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Nebraska Medicine doctor: Large gatherings will result in hospitalizations, deaths”},”description”:{“basic”:”Dr. Angela Hewlett with Nebraska Medicine talked about crisis care during a news conference Thursday on COVID-19 and hospital capacity across the state.”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/17/nebraska-medicine-doctor-large-gatherings-will-result-hospitalizations-deaths/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[{“text”:”Live Events”}]},”source”:{“system”:”video center”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”width”:1280,”caption”:”Dr. Angela Hewlett, Nebraska Medicine”,”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5Iw8qfiyENPDllGEu1wTmMCiEmQ=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_WMWXcW0jOCZ0lucdb9EDHFRIXM=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2bUj7RDCRJgAH7rh5bN_6007iMs=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VZ8ZR4Tc1bH68Z-j4UbwzfENYUI=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fxGUy-4vkXZEVwyYvbh1xtAPvQ0=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yyWnkX-YF7dQuEDYE3iFoUCq8KU=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L4Gpa5fDNFJFvRaZ2u5ngbTPUyc=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_WMWXcW0jOCZ0lucdb9EDHFRIXM=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/x60a1SHy_9I8YjMTPx3glEcMBTo=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PDydavqtJprXGFpDj8UkN_xOui4=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/javBSquIdQ8fjOUeEJ_0Mgaln6E=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QP0ivkw7YtfXzsn0F6OEY9pYQEw=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ayLA2dgjg5x7DZ6c-pVD6arQ9D8=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eZpxSUHErcqr2rvU5Xf-HnxpXj8=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ErzYT7t5glwNRDCNo-K31r0XZEE=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/caTdwl28TKXMm6CWl4Snbq6rarM=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FlSzo5m6q06JgMTpZTZdbDcRz4=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TL0OnJWgMXWxFLHJuJXpef5lo9M=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E5aEoFfhtmwCmLznilGKomQiKCA=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bYSKDD9Z9vYfLQ6zD_QPP5v-mQo=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_da912516c9714ea68ae604855ac225fa_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.8.0″,”_id”:”2e259041-9f87-45ed-8a8d-f487b2edb582″,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/17/nebraska-medicine-doctor-large-gatherings-will-result-hospitalizations-deaths/”,”credits”:{“by”:[]},”content_elements”:[],”caption”:{“basic”:”Dr. Angela Hewlett with Nebraska Medicine talked about crisis care during a news conference Thursday on COVID-19 and hospital capacity across the state.”},”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“display_date”:”2021-12-17T00:30:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Johnny Rodgers plans to get vaccine after tough battle with COVID”},”description”:{“basic”:”After over a week in the ICU, Rodgers says he plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible for an extra layer of protection.”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/17/johnny-rodgers-plans-get-vaccine-after-tough-battle-with-covid/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Sports”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[{“text”:”Live Events”}]},”source”:{“system”:”video center”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”width”:1280,”caption”:”After over a week in the ICU, Rodgers says he plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible for an extra layer of protection.”,”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6ljD6WjLvUujo3UbYAfQQP-ifnk=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uycd9gsKLlSUjZvlC72no2D108c=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9X3ZTUin-X4EymjvYmVZayryFG8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7yigA5j2u2wXpPusyY_6Yrh6GZQ=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bi5CTkYg_Glqg74AeHEsyahw74U=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HRCUDil8_bxQd8s0rlxIIMGIoQI=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BQQC8cXgorTi2CHhsUh8jbUtF5o=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uycd9gsKLlSUjZvlC72no2D108c=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/u9u67rl7h9CQh4YeorU5LZG_BJM=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0GfJoUafnWU7FS1uAD7EJfH_1lI=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yp5QrWltFPPBcWe7HAAlxo4pBpQ=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZQSE2zDS-CQt6z9cEbomYpfJzXk=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rwN5mwiI44DHw96s8SJFi86EnXo=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bbxnkPQK2gq5uqQH9fncZSeQAW8=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cxs2RWPVbobQQeJ3-gWdPDCpNLs=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ul2phcsX0CLXbLnZjukCYC9l4BM=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/H5PPoDUm8DwW_CXhstt8MFWcC8U=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_GNmOwkv3GMdBzDW3aLi4IwyF_U=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FbzC9J25aDfUEoUf6AVtiktVJqY=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VAhlOnUmEjUsJViSVedeyNqHj4E=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-17-2021/t_262318180f0d4b56aaf8a5dfd8813914_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.8.0″,”_id”:”b65b1eba-c40c-4b12-aa69-c1eaa8b7cdf6″,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/17/johnny-rodgers-plans-get-vaccine-after-tough-battle-with-covid/”,”credits”:{“by”:[]},”content_elements”:[],”caption”:{“basic”:”After over a week in the ICU, Rodgers says he plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible for an extra layer of protection.”},”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/johnny-rodgers-recovering-covid-plans-vaccine/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-12-16T23:37:34.033Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AOIiCRdY8I2OJbL-PccfIWoyb_k=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Klnoe0sN4E3j1s2oDBNpTi2CJRo=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GzxoNdSWGi5g5ML6Sc136QKt4DM=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/W_bZD0dJn8an8NzU8KgHk32Y5Dk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9Q-aHRly75XeHMch88_NllHvNY4=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yulHO6r-pve6-mu9tU6_p988oyY=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PvORf1AH2k-t-BZSOU7vm7Rm7c4=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Klnoe0sN4E3j1s2oDBNpTi2CJRo=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8nPsKPHA6fje2vovg4QBxDl_Kv0=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_xv1IjI8qN1zVVAT7ZRsCKs1J2Y=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/I7_pNJhO62ywMjco58Fa_ZTlzVA=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sLqUurqA_lzlf8q11hTfxmLXQsE=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UvZgnMhtrcLs08DscajGeb3w7YE=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nqYoMU8__zsTV4urP7Hktg_ulwY=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LiHeqPET_2D9_KMKzfBq7zMGtDk=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L1qvKq3mbh3Pcp4XnsByQhM1Qv8=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jVBnBNHuiUJAg_W0Usf4oMXhir4=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UWyOSpR5mJJiU7J978-9S16DM8g=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ECXbC6gPePGx-kBg0vcE_TZxBtA=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4JRRzBHwpYJk-kd98Q_IeBsUUps=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/brian.mastre”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”brianmastrewowt”}],”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/brian.mastre”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”brianmastrewowt”}],”name”:”Brian Mastre”,”description”:”Brian Mastre can be seen weekdays reporting and anchoring for WOWT 6 News at 6 & 10. His in-depth reports, special projects and documentaries air throughout the year.”,”_id”:”brian-mastre”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Mastre”,”role”:”Investigative Reporter / Weekend Anchor”,”education”:[],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Brian Mastre can be seen weekdays reporting and anchoring for WOWT 6 News at 6 & 10. His in-depth reports, special projects and documentaries air throughout the year.”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”wowt”,”twitter”:”brianmastrewowt”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-05T18:31:48.454Z”,”byline”:”Brian Mastre”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”longBio”:”Brian Mastre can be seen weekdays reporting and anchoring for WOWT 6 News at 6 & 10. His in-depth reports, special projects and documentaries air throughout the year.nnBrian has received numerous state, regional and national awards including a 2017 Heartland Emmy Award for a documentary analyzing the pros and cons regarding an upcoming vote on the death penalty in Nebraska. He also won a 2016 Heartland Emmy Award for a program examining the legal battle between Nebraska and Colorado over Colorado’s recreational marijuana laws Photographer Jim Hinchik was the other half of the team for both projects.nnBrian was also honored with a 2016 regional Radio-TV News Directors Association Edward R. Murrow award for a story about Memorial Little League in Omaha trying to save inner-city baseball. It was his 6th regional Murrow award in categories ranging from Investigative to Writing, Series to Sports.nnIn 2001, Brian was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for a story about an aging softball team in South Omaha. Photographer Roger Hamer was the other half of the team on that one.nnBrian grew up in small towns across Iowa. Clear Lake is his hometown.nnHe graduated with a Speech Communications: Radio/TV degree from Southwest State University in Marshall, Minnesota. The college has since changed its name to Southwest Minnesota State University. It’s there where he met his future wife Beth.nnBefore coming to Omaha, he worked as the evening news anchor at KIMT in Mason City, Iowa.nnHe lives in Omaha with his wife and son.”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/brian.mastre”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”Brian”,”custom_gray_displaypriority”:”5″,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”_id”:”brian-mastre”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Husker legend Johnny Rodgers recovering from COVID-19, plans to vaccinate”},”description”:{“basic”:”Top doctors in the state hope Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers will inspire others to get vaccinated after he battled COVID for more than a week in the ICU.”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/husker-legend-johnny-rodgers-recovering-covid-plans-vaccine/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”_website”:”wowt”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”site”:{“section_tag_name”:”News”,”site_keywords”:””,”site_description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”site_title”:”News”,”site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1009,”footer-content-links”:1001,”default”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“lead_art”:{“websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/17/johnny-rodgers-plans-get-vaccine-after-tough-battle-with-covid/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Sports”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},”basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Johnny Rodger”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”edit_url”:””,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”WOWT”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Johnny Rodger”,”width”:720,”creditIPTC”:”WOWT”,”_id”:”OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Flwf3RMtz-JvNudhlT0xK9UAFcM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/Flwf3RMtz-JvNudhlT0xK9UAFcM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/Flwf3RMtz-JvNudhlT0xK9UAFcM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/PibqHR8ArEtk2Bh8op2Qntj1H_c=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”version”:0,”usage_instructions”:”Free To Use”,”originalName”:”Johnny Rodger.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:29,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-12-06T18:47:34Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-06T18:47:34Z”,”height”:405,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yegvmkueMvmjsn5sk28Vabzmcoo=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oJ0SuaS6uvk-PxGTlFbtkNfkb5g=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8YvqzxEmfDmbsjbpx3Y71fW4yyw=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/o7dXz1zUTLC4tSu0y-EDxru62KE=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CLNjvvtRmJioKofAlw6fWSPXj-k=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SdjX-BdqPrZge1F0A6PRLDi0JEY=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ds1DV7j8zb8C4w5TTg-MLdFYm0U=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oJ0SuaS6uvk-PxGTlFbtkNfkb5g=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KNGiTTlQaPg5R8wsEyiaEMPChSk=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/g1PYmbpyBwNJuB9gG8zAlQfafj0=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/M8YkWGKg5osHjpFQGdP0K2XTmNA=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RgfolgDAqCzeOyOPbE0NR6VL4qQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/c3QEVC5WqzhYZJvzLOu5nHjsNtk=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pA-c2whvk3oLoqNh_4icjRfohEA=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7qE4tKOdpDaj23qz_rZw6AyhwOk=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EiJCgNxPvFz-e70w-9uKkZKwPZA=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_FZ-b2mUqi1HyYDOzRVZiICqLmU=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FSiQJHCFP1giI5T7TfFz7gDrcxs=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k9RqvAEkVCmmPW1tYRU3mNo0Gkg=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9xqQbmDV5p6gMMzzfGiqaVEuC2I=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/OGU4UDOC3JAVLPZF3445AQE32A.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”BIP323ARENCFFGVGISZXSB2VRY”,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/husker-legend-johnny-rodgers-recovering-covid-plans-vaccine/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“display_date”:”2021-12-16T23:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Johnny Rodgers recovering from COVID, plans for vaccine”},”description”:{“basic”:”After more than a week in the ICU, Johnny Rodgers says he plans to get his COVID vaccine whenever he can after a tough battle against the virus.”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/johnny-rodgers-recovering-covid-plans-vaccine/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[{“text”:”Live Events”}]},”source”:{“system”:”video center”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”width”:1280,”caption”:”After more than a week in the ICU, Johnny Rodgers says he plans to get his COVID vaccine whenever he can after a tough battle against the virus.”,”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KR836FZvw29WXuyM5yPmP52pYfw=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/glI-HSJKfZz1ozEuVy09t8LPahg=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WqMgmi-1s9AG4hhGiqwH369_xwc=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a8GIw62rvQjHPr2j-8CKdt_hYH4=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dpMghsW5wZC9llV3jJGjyNhn-2Y=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/guUhjD_9MYl8y7vkQkPH2StorZI=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Zci61pqjXPU69EcWoblAU8qG_lc=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/glI-HSJKfZz1ozEuVy09t8LPahg=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7XpO4_HsFtoh24zdp5oCtmhX6Ag=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aZLnMb13oPfB2Xjg4rZFEpgAdIk=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-ewEfXpNstCqDhdt8IR06CP1RKE=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vpFhb6obN70bEf13UXrfkuImWjI=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GP3idaPzSOvrw4k7m1fIP6vblSo=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/esncSBItJwvwJlcU5OEnAB0rE0A=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qwmZSuJE6zHueX1DHBCTq0qwRx0=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JAFnrQ27GPrEUAaiQsLqQiZUHxM=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/s22cbXiD9GsO8aDPflQwecnc-Q4=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2dRo9YKxvCMHKMj4887bEnk3BBE=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZu24iYtezMq86iHj8EDbc8iD8I=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wBmM9eRfVfuGS-UvnRxS2DgTCrU=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_2043bdad30364929a1010f35a7fa6cf6_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.8.0″,”_id”:”e661430e-0c1f-4a83-b189-d80b419e8d3f”,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/johnny-rodgers-recovering-covid-plans-vaccine/”,”credits”:{“by”:[]},”content_elements”:[],”caption”:{“basic”:”After more than a week in the ICU, Johnny Rodgers says he plans to get his COVID vaccine whenever he can after a tough battle against the virus.”},”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“display_date”:”2021-12-16T23:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Douglas County reporting record high hospitalizations”},”description”:{“basic”:”Hospitalizations are at a high not seen since last December as hospitals struggle to ration their COVID care for patients.”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/douglas-county-reporting-record-high-hospitalizations/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[{“text”:”Live Events”}]},”source”:{“system”:”video center”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”width”:1280,”caption”:”Hospitalizations are at a high not seen since last December as hospitals struggle to ration their COVID care for patients.”,”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/T_vFqRiXUQaYrZEqiA-62SN5l04=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3PvYghOCSk7mHyyGaqOymndNsxI=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S3x2xuIr0_e_WvH_aAoYyPX3VOc=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3oV5n9w5WZuO-WowPw3PLqo-mnM=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IYvqkJqgPq8zDF7rMCfBcOjdeek=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iXf588IW33EdBZ1qwvXEGIWbizE=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6bMQ_96I5ppYNISIeJF4zcHZozc=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3PvYghOCSk7mHyyGaqOymndNsxI=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Fa7z4tBsCnj5xIg_3h8PwVAG8Q8=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XV6FjFWq6StjN-dVWbiOZOrNx8M=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ReoifQDl1mkOyBMSc8UDZlUwvPs=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8H_t0JLU68Pw0JxDDXT7i-hEP64=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2zl5PNK80PfAfM0pWmRuzdCZ-VA=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FJ0enugaAZiTUP-li_hAkp7mYPk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XbkWLkPNphk1kRiI25kvQQwGIYM=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IN07ypuK8O3prK38sQC3TUmXvIk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LnlAq0T0RrJ-XYbN1Kh6y7xRu24=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aMBd8wizSSsR3G1eO1Wg4xnUZpw=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ok-6AlnGfKeQhHGEdsm1oKCIbCA=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/v_IzLtRddSqwR2cVbryZRQF8taM=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-16-2021/t_17b47d13e53348768602b75a9baa5de2_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.8.0″,”_id”:”a01e04ae-152d-40bb-b6dc-e1a70f1b51a7″,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/16/douglas-county-reporting-record-high-hospitalizations/”,”credits”:{“by”:[]},”content_elements”:[],”caption”:{“basic”:”Hospitalizations are at a high not seen since last December as hospitals struggle to ration their COVID care for patients.”},”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false}],”additional_properties”:{“took”:29,”timed_out”:false},”count”:4223,”next”:5,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-17T05:03:14.590Z”,”_id”:”ab7da7f42b0c7420198b0a265bcc5738c1971be5dad61bfd3ee160c5256f9315″},”expires”:1639717514282,”lastModified”:1639717394282}}};Fusion.layout=”ArticleRightRail”;Fusion.metas={};Fusion.outputType=”default”;Fusion.template=”template/article-default-template”;Fusion.tree={“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”ArticleRightRail”,”props”:{“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”ArticleRightRail”,”id”:”ArticleRightRail”,”childProps”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:1},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:2},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:3},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:4},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:5},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:6},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:7},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:8},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:9}]},”children”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/SalesNavigation”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/SalesNavigation”,”id”:”f0fYDoBVd4s6acJ”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“maxLinks”:10},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Masthead”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Masthead”,”id”:”0fXCv4W1Nra”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:1},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Navigation”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Navigation”,”id”:”0fzID0W1Nro”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“maxNavbarLinksLg”:8,”maxNavbarLinksMd”:5,”navbarHierarchy”:”navigation-navbar-links”,”maxNavbarLinksSm”:3,”sideDrawerHierarchy”:”navigation-menu-links”,”maxNavbarLinksXs”:2,”maxNavbarLinksXl”:10,”searchFormPath”:”/search/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/BreakingNewsBar”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/BreakingNewsBar”,”id”:”0fUasWuX53iGMof”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“bannerVerticalPadding”:”large”,”contentConfig”:{“contentConfigValues”:{“dateTimeLimitByMinutes”:60,”includeSections”:”/news/breaking”},”contentService”:”breaking-news-feed”},”bannerTextSize”:”large”,”bannerColor”:”red”,”bannerPrefix”:”BREAKING”,”viewUnpublishedVersion”:true,”bannerEnableClosings”:true,”bannerEnableWxAlerts”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:2},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0f5ID0W1NrZ”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Leaderboard”,”arcAdsDisableLazyLoad”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:3},”children”:[]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:4},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Header”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Header”,”id”:”0f97vO73Nri”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“subheadlineColor”:”default”,”headlineSize”:1,”videoIsSticky”:true,”subHeadlineStyle”:”normal”,”headlineWeight”:”bold”,”useGlobalContent”:true,”subheadlineSize”:5,”subheadlineWeight”:”light”,”linkBylinesToProfiles”:true,”displayLeadArt”:true,”videoIsAutoPlay”:true,”hideShareBar”:false,”galleryAdInterval”:5},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:5},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Body”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Body”,”id”:”0fqID0W1NrL”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“inlineAdInterval”:4,”videoAdPrerollDisabled”:false,”videoIsSticky”:true,”floatableImageWidth”:”33″,”useGlobalContent”:true,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Leaderboard”,”galleryAdInterval”:5,”arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”useCopyrightField”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:6},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/Connatix”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/Connatix”,”id”:”0ftID0W1Nro”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“connatixToken”:”eab3a8a8-3319-4bac-8d7d-850f1503ec04″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/OutbrainFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/OutbrainFeed”,”id”:”0ffvPqqxRrf”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“widget1IsEnabled”:true,”widget1Template”:”wkyt”,”widget2IsEnabled”:true,”widget2Id”:”AR_2″,”widget1Id”:”AR_4″,”widget2Template”:”wkyt”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:7},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fPID0W1NrA”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsDisableTopMargin”:true,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Cube”,”arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”0fLID0W1Nrf”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”related-content-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“id”:”IA3E2EV3KJDQBIVBAF6DXN6VX4″,”feedSize”:3,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:””}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”right”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:false,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Related Content”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”f0f9USZBig9F1Wg”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-most-read-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“feedSize”:5,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:”article”}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”right”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:false,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Most Read”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0f9USZBig9F1Wg”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeature”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeature”,”id”:”f0fz4WYeLowQUQ”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”sponsored-content-gdm”,”contentConfigValues”:{“index”:0,”surpressError”:”true”}},”view”:”Image”,”background”:”default”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”lazyLoad”:true,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”none”,”overlayTextElements”:”Overline, Headline, Byline”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextWidth”:”100%”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.4)”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”imageAlignment”:”center”,”imageShape”:”rounded”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-100″,”overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”centered, italic, uppercase”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:5,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”centered”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”bylineTextSize”:”small”,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”presets”:”none”,”imageLazyLoad”:true,”hideDateTime”:true,”pbInternal_clipboardId”:”f0fz4WYeLowQUQ”,”overlayBoxShadow”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fOAQlW1Nrf”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Cube”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”0fzEpDSky3n75SA”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“includeSections”:””/health”,”/health/coronavirus””,”feedSize”:5,”excludeSections”:””,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:””}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”left”,”pbInternal_clipboardId”:”0fzEpDSky3n75SA”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:true,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Latest News”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0ftB6a3tEw7pLh”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Cube”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:8},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fEID0W1NrR”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Leaderboard”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:9},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fWemUFM4zTl1lu”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Footer Flex Leaderboard”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Footer”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Footer”,”id”:”0fdJWhyyNo2r1M1″,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;
.
Sources
2/ https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/16/thursday-dec-16-covid-19-update-nebraska-dhhs-gives-update-hospitalizations-capacity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]