Here’s how Miami-Dade uses wastewater epidemiological studies to track the spread of Omicron:

Treatment plant operator Earnie Enriquez stood next to where Miami-Dade County sewage first entered the Central District treatment plant in Virginia Key and collected samples.

Wastewater samples were delivered to technicians in the Environmental Lab. Biobot analysisThe testing company is derived from a student research project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Epidemiologists use COVID wastewater level data to predict future cases of coronavirus in the community. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there was a recent increase in incidents on Thursday.

“This is being driven by the holiday season and the arrival of Omicron, which unfortunately reminds us all that the pandemic isn’t over,” Levin Cava said at a press conference Thursday.

Roy Coley, director of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, said he shares Biobot’s analysis with the University of Miami, the county’s emergency management, and medical professionals.

“We believe our role in this is to collect information, provide it to professionals and use it to improve our community and society as a whole,” Corey said. ..

Omicrons detected during the weekly sampling process are in Miami-Dade, but according to Jennifer Messemars Cold, a spokeswoman for the Water and Sewerage Department, it is not yet known how widespread it is.

“We are a pioneer in the department. Corey talked about the surveillance program launched in March 2020.

Other municipalities followed the initiative of Miami-Dade County at Biobot Analytics in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

A national wastewater monitoring program produces data on thousands of samples at over 300 wastewater treatment facilities.

Dr. Eileen Marty, an infectious disease and disaster medicine expert at Florida International University, said data analysis is important for public health planning.

“When a new variant was in our community, it raised our heads, and it made us aware of who is likely to come to the hospital, and the possibilities we can expect. Gives us a certain number of concepts, “Marty said.

Scientists are working to learn more about Omicron. Marty said it appears to be more contagious than the delta variant, but the severity of the disease remains unclear and there is not sufficient evidence of unvaccinated and effects on the elderly.

More than 800,000 Americans have died, including more than 62,000 in Florida. According to Marty, the majority, about 75%, are people over the age of 65.

“The majority of people who develop Omicron and are 100% proven to have Omicron are young or fully vaccinated individuals, and reinfection is very common with Omicron mutants.” Said Marty.

Miami-Dade County has also revived daily reports of COVID-19 hospitalizations, expanded virus surveillance, and provided access to more vaccines to the general public.

Levine Cava tweeted that the 7-day positive rate rose to 7%. This is time for qualified boosters to secure boosters and for unvaccinated people to consider protective shots, Marty said.

“As long as there are pockets of under-vaccination, they are potentially a source of bad varieties,” Marty said.

According to Levine Cava, Miami-Dade boasts the highest immunization rate in the state, well above the national average. She encouraged residents to use face masks, tests, vaccines and booster shots to keep their hands clean and socially distant.

Miami-Dade also offers vaccinations at nursing homes and life support facilities. Levine Cava said vaccine-laden trucks will move to a poorly serviced community this week.

Starting this week, Miami-Dade will provide vaccinations to home residents over the age of 12. For more information on how to vaccinate at home and schedule appointments, please call 1-888-201-5490 or email us. [email protected]..

Dr. Cameron Webb, a member of the Whitehouse COVID-19 response team, said Omicron remains a “variant of concern” and South Floridas need to take booster shots.

Due to the nationwide surge in COVID cases, the Miami-Dade 7-day average positive rate was 7%. This surge requires us all to play our part in keeping each other safe. Keep an eye out for important updates on holiday COVID safety measures. https://t.co/L9IK4l90F7 -Daniela Levin Cava (@MayorDaniella) December 16, 2021

