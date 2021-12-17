A new drinking detector for detecting COVID-19 may be submitted shortly for an emergency use authorization

A bubbler is a glass tube filled with a reverse transcription reaction mixture and cold mineral oil. The patient exhales into the upper glass pipette.It was designed by Dr. William G. Fair Brother, Professor of Molecular Biology, Brown University.

“Bubblers are likely to be a better indicator of current infections than nasopharyngeal swabs,” Fair Brother said.

Dr. William Fairbrother (center), a professor of molecular biology in his laboratory at Brown University. Mike Cohea from Brown University

To provide the sample, the patient breathes into the bubbler for about 15 seconds. The device then uses an enzymatic reaction mixture to identify viral RNA and convert it to DNA. It is loaded into a traditional PCR device that can detect positive or negative results. Dr. Gregory D. Jay, An emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital who managed the study.

Bubbler also barcodes DNA samples to sequence them so that patients with positive COVID-19 results can be identified even when the samples are taken from multiple people and run in a single PCR test. increase.

According to Fair Brother, barcodes enable RNA testing “at a fraction of the cost of traditional testing” and help providers make strain-specific treatment decisions.

“Such technology could help restore service to industries such as hotels, cruise ships and casinos,” said Fair Brother. “Regular air inspections at early warning sites such as traffic hubs and hospital emergency departments also have epidemiological benefits.”

In a clinical trial conducted at the Emergency Department of Rhode Island Hospital from May 2020 to January 2021, 70 patients were tested using a bubbler and the results were from nasal swabs and saliva or mouth scratches. Compared with the sample. Participants provided a breath sample and two tongue shavings that acted as controls, along with a nasopharyngeal sample that was first collected by the hospital.

and New research In Molecular diagnostic journalResearchers have found that SARS-CoV-2 was detected during respiration, more predictive of lower respiratory tract involvement, and less invasive than other devices. Viral RNA is “more concentrated” in the exhaled breath compared to the oral sample, but the oral sample contains cells involved in SARS-CoV-2 replication that are not included in the exhaled breath sample.

“This is very innovative. [with the Bubbler] A single PCR test is performed to determine the PCR positiveness of the patient population, “Brown teaching Jay said in an interview. “You are simplifying logistics. We are currently taking samples and running individual PCR tests for each person. The discussion here is to run one test that reflects the entire population. That means you can reduce everything to one test. “

Dr. Gregory Jay (left) of Rhode Island Hospital, Lifetime Emergency Research Institute and Samuel Kaplan, a clinical research assistant. Kathleen Hart’s Life

Jay hopes that the PCR test is still tied to the lab space, which is why there is a delay in getting results, but the sample test will leave the lab sooner and be easier to move around. Said that he was. In that case, he said, using the bubbler could completely solve “one of the major logistic problems of PCR.”

The research team is working on a patent application and is looking to license the test to a partner who can help commercialize it.

Alternatives to common PCR and Binax NOW rapid tests, and how they are used, have increased since last year. Jay said he could not provide a timeline for when the bubbler would be submitted to the EUA.

FDA in September 2020 Authorized emergency use of SalivaDirect, COVID-19 saliva test developed by researchers at the Graduate School of Public Health. March 2021, Professor, University of Rhode Island Dr. Angela Slit reveals her QuantiCOVID-19 testShe claims that saliva-based COVID-19 testing is less invasive, more sensitive, specific, and produces results at lower cost with minimal scientific equipment than nasal swabs.

“It doesn’t utilize nasal swabs or saliva samples. It can also be easier for kids as we basically use what we do every day, exhaling. There is sex, “said Jay.

