Extensive research confirms a rare cardiac risk with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna Covid Jab, a study of the entire Danish population discovered on Friday, carries a small risk of heart problems that are not usually serious.

Incidence of post-mRNA jab myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of tissues surrounding the heart) from Pfizer and Moderna was noted in vaccine safety reports and small studies. ..

With these reports, France, Denmark, and other countries advised against jabs for people under the age of 30.

“Vaccination with mRNA-1273 (Moderna) was associated with a significant increase in the incidence of myocarditis or myocarditis, especially among individuals aged 12-39 years,” the study said.

Pfizer vaccination is only associated with increased risk for women.

A study published in the BMJ Medical Journal was the first to look at these side effects in the entire population.

It confirms the risks, but claims that they are insignificant and the risks posed by a Covid infection are greater.

Of the vaccinated people who developed myocarditis or pericarditis, “only a few” said they had serious consequences.

Of the 21 patients diagnosed with symptoms after receiving Moderna, more than half were discharged within 72 hours and no one was diagnosed with death or heart failure.

“Our finding that the absolute risk of myocarditis or myocarditis from BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 vaccination is low confirms the overall benefits of such vaccination at the individual, social and global level. The study concludes.