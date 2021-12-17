CDC recommends Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over J & J





New Recommendation: “The mRNA vaccine is preferred over the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19 over the age of 18.”

Earlier on Thursday, the CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board heard new data showing that rarer blood coagulation syndromes are more common among those recently vaccinated with J & J. After that, I approved the updated recommendation. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted the updated recommendations within hours.

The CDC has recorded 54 cases of thrombocytopenia with thrombocytopenia syndrome in the United States or TTS in the United States since the vaccine became available. Nine died-7 women and 2 men.

CDC’s Dr. Isaac See said at a meeting that prices were higher than previously estimated for both men and women. Only a few cases are seen in every 1 million people vaccinated by age group, but more than was believed when the vaccine advisor was last briefed.

“We were hit by examining these cases depending on how quickly the patient deteriorated and died,” See said. Symptoms always begin within 2 weeks of vaccination and, on average, within 9 days. “The US TTS case report rate after Janssen Covid-19 vaccination is higher than previously presented in ACIP, with case report rates for men aged 40-49 and females aged 50-64 years 18-29 years. Similar to the case report rate for women in the United States. “See what you said to the conference. Thirty-nine of the 54 cases reported occurred before the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration suspended vaccination in April to investigate the association. Authorities resumed licensing of the vaccine in late April. Since then, the CDC has known more cases, See said. “Currently, prices are slightly higher for all age groups,” he said. Females have the highest percentage of TTS. Females aged 30-39 will be vaccinated 10 million times and women aged 40-49 will be vaccinated 9 times. The Commission weighed the risks and benefits The overall risk of developing TTS is 3.8 per million doses given. Mortality is less than 1 per million doses given: 0.57 per million doses. According to Dr. Sara Oliver of the CDC, the risk is higher for women than for men, but for men than previously known. ACIP members reviewed the new data and weighed it against many studies showing that the J & J vaccine is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines in infection prevention. “The supply of mRNA vaccines in the United States is plentiful and has been administered nearly 100 million times in the field for immediate use,” the CDC said late Thursday. “This updated CDC recommendation follows similar recommendations from other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom. Given the current state of the pandemic here and around the world, ACIP is vaccinated rather than unvaccinated. I reaffirmed that it was better. “ “Individuals who cannot or do not want to receive the mRNA vaccine will continue to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.” ACIP also discussed the risk of completely removing J & J’s vaccine as an option, and the potential confusion and distrust that could be caused by changes in vaccine recommendations. “We absolutely emphasize how important education about the risks of these events is,” Oliver told the conference. “VE (vaccine efficacy) is lower with the Janssen vaccine than with the mRNA vaccine,” Oliver said. The risk of myocarditis, a rare heart inflammation condition, is lower with the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines than with the J & J vaccine. However, young men may be advised to avoid the mRNA vaccine, so Oliver said that removing the J & J vaccine recommendation altogether would cause problems. “It will remove the vaccine option for young men at higher risk of myocarditis,” she said. In addition, the Janssen vaccine is often the only injection available to prisoners, homeless people, and other high-risk groups. Worries about damaging confidence in vaccines Oliver warned that there may be other fallouts from the decision to remove support from the J & J vaccine. “Reduced access can undermine confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine program,” she said. “The lack of vaccine selection can contribute to distrust and misinformation about the available COVID-19 vaccines,” she added. Earlier this week, the FDA strengthened the wording of the fact sheet that accompanies the Janssen vaccine and said it should not be given to anyone with a history of TTS. However, there are no clear risk factors for predicting who will develop the condition after vaccination, the CDC said. According to ACIP members, the change in recommendations should reassure Americans that public health experts are monitoring the safety of vaccines. “I want to remind you that this partially reflects the strength of the vaccine safety monitoring system,” Dr. Matthew Daly of the Institute of Health in Kaiser Permanente, Colorado, said at the conference. “The entire process should increase confidence in the vaccine safety monitoring system,” said Dr. Sandra Freihofer of Emory University and a non-voting liaison to the American Medical Association committee. “I think we need to make this vaccine available,” she added. “We need different vaccine platforms.” The Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use a technique called messenger RNA or mRNA to elicit an immune response, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a so-called vector (a common non-replicating cold virus called adenovirus). Vaccine material that is effective for his body. Different types of vaccines have different immune responses. That may be important, Flyhofer said. “I don’t know the next variant,” she said. About 16 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine. Dr. Penny Heaton, Head of Global Treatment for Janssen’s Vaccines, told the conference that the J & J vaccine is unique. “We are confident in the positive benefit / risk profile of vaccines. It saves the lives of the United States here today and on all continents around the world. Our vaccines are different. It lasts a long time. It provides a high level of protection, and a wide range of protection. ” “Easy to store and transport.” According to Heaton, the J & J vaccine provides another type of immunity that is slow-growing but long-lasting. Although this is a one-time vaccine, the CDC currently recommends that everyone who obtains it receive a booster vaccine available. “Even in the United States, given its durable protection, it may be the preferred choice for people who cannot or do not return due to multiple vaccinations,” Heaton argued. She said the company is doing some ongoing research to understand the risk factors for TTS. “TTS remains a rare event, but unfortunately the case of Covid-19 is not,” she said, saying that Covid-19 has a much higher risk of blood clots than vaccination.

