County calls attention to Omicron variants and encourages boosters





Health officials in Santa Clara County warned on Thursday that the county could face a “flood” of COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant and urged residents to take booster shots. The county press conference took place on the same day as Stanford University staff moved We taught online for the first two weeks of the winter season and required boosters for eligible students by the end of January. Dean Winslow, a professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert, told Daily that precautions were needed given the potential for a surge in incidents. There are currently 10 confirmed cases of Omicron mutants in Santa Clara County, 4 in unvaccinated individuals and 6 in vaccinated individuals, one of whom received a booster shot. .. County health officials announced Thursday. Press conference.. Authorities say 80% of individuals in Santa Clara County Completely vaccinated, The importance of booster shots cannot be fully emphasized. Sara Cody ’85, Director of Public Health, Santa Clara County, warned that “a large amount of Omicron could soon occur” and emphasized “the decisive importance of booster shots.” researcher We will continue to study the efficacy of the vaccine against highly contagious mutants. Winslow supported the university’s winter precautions, saying it was “reasonable” given that the students returned to campus from winter vacation.Preliminary data released on Wednesday suggestion Omicron variants grow much faster in the body than Delta variants. “This makes it possible to test students, especially after Christmas, New Year’s holidays, with their families, or after attending other large gatherings, so the college’s answer makes sense. “It is a reasonable recommendation to request a test before returning to school,” he said, with COVID-19 symptoms 5 to 8 days after exposure. “ At the county level, Cody said Stanford University staff are taking precautions with students on campus to prepare for the start of the winter solstice, while “a single strategy doesn’t work” to combat the Omicron epidemic. He added that multiple “layers of prevention” would be needed. She said it would continue to be a county priority to continue to operate medical facilities for individuals infected with COVID-19. Cody warned that Santa Clara County could follow the path of countries like Norway and Denmark. In Norway and Denmark, the population is highly vaccinated, but there is “explosive growth of Omicron”. To combine safety and protection measures, Cody urged the general public, including vaccinated and boosted individuals, to continue wearing masks. Winslow repeats Cody’s message about masking, taking booster shots, avoiding crowded indoor spaces, and personalizing to be tested for COVID-19 if symptoms occur as the best way to stay healthy. Prompted to. Cody said all residents of the county have a responsibility to help maintain public health and stop the spread of variants.

