Essex County COVID-19 kills four more | News, sports, work





Essex County reported the deaths of four new COVID-19s last week, two of whom were residents of a nursing home at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown. The facility is in the midst of a deadly coronavirus outbreak. The Essex County Health Department said residents of both Essex Centers were fully vaccinated. Neither of these people had been boosted with the vaccine and had been vaccinated last winter. One was a rehabilitation unit patient and the other was a long-term care patient. The third person who died of COVID-19 this week was completely vaccinated but not boosted. The fourth has not been vaccinated. ECHD said three of these people were hospitalized before they died. Currently, a total of 51 people have died in COVID-19 in Essex County throughout the pandemic. – – Outbreak of Essex Center – – Last week, ECHD identified 28 COVID-19 cases in a nursing home at the Essex Center. The outbreak began in late November, but the virus spread undetected for several weeks. Four residents of a nursing home died of COVID-19 earlier this month. Currently, a total of 6 people have died from this outbreak. Last year, the Essex Center had the most deadly virus outbreak ever in Essex County. Last year, 16 residents or patients died of COVID-19. In early November, another virus outbreak occurred at the Essex Center, with 17 residents and 3 staff positive. – – County number – – Thursday’s ECHD reported 79 new COVID-19 cases discovered since Monday, 6 in North Elba, 3 in St. Armando, and 2 in Keane. On Thursday, there were 195 active COVID-19 cases throughout the county. Franklin County recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That day, there were 243 COVID-19 activities in the county. According to a Franklin County public health map created using Tuesday’s data, there were 43 COVID-19 positives in Taper Lake and 21 in Harrietstown. “Our daily positives are high, so there is a classification that the risk of virus spread is very high.” Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane wrote in an email. Eight of the county’s active cases were inmates at Bare Hill Correctional, a state prison in Malone. In total, 28 people died in COVID-19 in Franklin County across the pandemic. Last week, 12 children under the age of 5 were positive for COVID-19, 55 under the age of 13 were positive, and 28 under the age of 18 were positive. That week, 30% of people who tested positive in Franklin County were under the age of 18. Kissane urged parents to vaccinate children over the age of five. On Thursday, Saranac Lake’s hospital, Adirondack Medical Center, reported that seven were hospitalized with COVID-19 and one was ventilated. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

