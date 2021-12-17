Post-vaccination myocarditis: Danish studies provide peace of mind

The new study provides reassuring data on the rare heart conditions that some people have developed after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine, and the clinical outcome of myocarditis or myocarditis is predominantly mild and vaccination. We have found similarities in general between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated.

The study entitled “SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Myocarditis or Myocarditis: A Population-Based Cohort Study” Thursday’s British Medical Journal..

Myocarditis is inflammation of the muscles of the heart, and myocarditis is inflammation of the outer layer of the heart. Both are serious, but usually a rare condition caused by a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection.

Recent reports and studies have shown an increased risk of heart inflammation after vaccination with the mRNA vaccine, especially after the second vaccination. Health regulator Add updates to lAbel of both Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine or taking Remove them from the table For a specific group.

However, according to the release, no studies have investigated the association between mRNACOVID-19 vaccination with myocarditis or myocarditis or pericarditis using information from the complete population.

In the first study of this type, Danish researchers used national medical data to hospitalize both mRNA vaccination and rare heart disease, elevated blood troponin levels (a measure of heart damage). I investigated the relationship with the diagnosis. Hospitalization lasting more than 24 hours.

The survey included approximately 5 million Danish residents over the age of 12 who monitored participants from October 1, 2020 to October 5, 2021 and were vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. rice field. Researchers considered palliative factors such as age, gender, and vaccines. Priority grouping and underlying health status.

Researchers included participants who received two different COVID-19 vaccines and those who tested positive for COVID-19 to avoid an association between the results of SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. I didn’t.

During the follow-up period, researchers recorded 269 participants who developed myocarditis or myocarditis, of which 108 (or 40%) were 12-39 years old and 196 (73%) were male. was.

The overall results show a strong association between myocarditis and myocarditis or myocarditis, as defined as “combined results of hospital diagnosis of heart disease, elevated troponin levels, and hospitalization for 24 hours or more”. rice field.

The Pfizer vaccine was only associated with an increased incidence of rare heart disease in women.

Overall, Pfizer vaccinated individuals were vaccinated 28 days after vaccination compared to unvaccinated follow-up after adjusting for age, gender, vaccine priority group, season, and clinical comorbidities. Showed a “non-significant rate of increase” for myocarditis or myocardial peritonitis. the study. Among participants aged 12-39 years, this study showed a “non-significant rate of increase” compared to unvaccinated follow-up in the 28 days after vaccination.

The incidence of myocarditis or myocarditis was higher with modelna vaccination than with Pfizer, but researchers found that “people with myocarditis or myocarditis that occurred within 28 days of modelna vaccination” No readmission, no diagnosis of heart failure or death “was observed.

However, the “absolute number of events” after any vaccination was low, even in the younger age group, and the cases were predominantly mild. This provides further evidence to support the overall safety of the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

For example, according to the release, of the 3.4 million people vaccinated against Pfizer, 48 developed myocarditis or myocarditis within 28 days of vaccination. That’s 1.4 per 100,000.

In females, the rate of rare heart disease in Pfizer was 1.5 per 100,000 in males, compared to 1.3 per 100,000.

In the group aged 12-39, there were 1.6 per 100,000, and in the youngest cohort aged 12-17, only 1 in 100,000 within 28 days of receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Of the 498,814 vaccinated with Moderna, 21 developed myocarditis or myocarditis within 28 days of vaccination. That’s 4.2 per 100,000.

In the case of Moderna, the incidence of rare heart disease in women was 6.3 per 100,000 men, compared to 2 per 100,000. In the 12-39 year old group, the proportion within 28 days of receiving the Moderna vaccine was 5.7 per 100,000.

Both vaccines are associated with a 50% reduction in the risk of cardiac arrest or death and are the most serious consequences of myocarditis or myocarditis, researchers say.

In contrast, researchers found a 14-fold increased risk of cardiac arrest or death 28 days after a positive COVID-19 test compared to uninfected individuals.

Researchers are on a larger scale on this subject to identify the risk of rare heart disease within a smaller subgroup and the risk of myocarditis or myocarditis after vaccination against COVID-19 infection. I am seeking multinational research.