Health
Post-vaccination myocarditis: Danish studies provide peace of mind
The new study provides reassuring data on the rare heart conditions that some people have developed after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine, and the clinical outcome of myocarditis or myocarditis is predominantly mild and vaccination. We have found similarities in general between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated.
The study entitled “SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Myocarditis or Myocarditis: A Population-Based Cohort Study” Thursday’s British Medical Journal..
Myocarditis is inflammation of the muscles of the heart, and myocarditis is inflammation of the outer layer of the heart. Both are serious, but usually a rare condition caused by a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection.
Recent reports and studies have shown an increased risk of heart inflammation after vaccination with the mRNA vaccine, especially after the second vaccination. Health regulator Add updates to lAbel of both Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine or taking Remove them from the table For a specific group.
However, according to the release, no studies have investigated the association between mRNACOVID-19 vaccination with myocarditis or myocarditis or pericarditis using information from the complete population.
In the first study of this type, Danish researchers used national medical data to hospitalize both mRNA vaccination and rare heart disease, elevated blood troponin levels (a measure of heart damage). I investigated the relationship with the diagnosis. Hospitalization lasting more than 24 hours.
The survey included approximately 5 million Danish residents over the age of 12 who monitored participants from October 1, 2020 to October 5, 2021 and were vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. rice field. Researchers considered palliative factors such as age, gender, and vaccines. Priority grouping and underlying health status.
Researchers included participants who received two different COVID-19 vaccines and those who tested positive for COVID-19 to avoid an association between the results of SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. I didn’t.
During the follow-up period, researchers recorded 269 participants who developed myocarditis or myocarditis, of which 108 (or 40%) were 12-39 years old and 196 (73%) were male. was.
The overall results show a strong association between myocarditis and myocarditis or myocarditis, as defined as “combined results of hospital diagnosis of heart disease, elevated troponin levels, and hospitalization for 24 hours or more”. rice field.
The Pfizer vaccine was only associated with an increased incidence of rare heart disease in women.
Overall, Pfizer vaccinated individuals were vaccinated 28 days after vaccination compared to unvaccinated follow-up after adjusting for age, gender, vaccine priority group, season, and clinical comorbidities. Showed a “non-significant rate of increase” for myocarditis or myocardial peritonitis. the study. Among participants aged 12-39 years, this study showed a “non-significant rate of increase” compared to unvaccinated follow-up in the 28 days after vaccination.
The incidence of myocarditis or myocarditis was higher with modelna vaccination than with Pfizer, but researchers found that “people with myocarditis or myocarditis that occurred within 28 days of modelna vaccination” No readmission, no diagnosis of heart failure or death “was observed.
However, the “absolute number of events” after any vaccination was low, even in the younger age group, and the cases were predominantly mild. This provides further evidence to support the overall safety of the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.
For example, according to the release, of the 3.4 million people vaccinated against Pfizer, 48 developed myocarditis or myocarditis within 28 days of vaccination. That’s 1.4 per 100,000.
In females, the rate of rare heart disease in Pfizer was 1.5 per 100,000 in males, compared to 1.3 per 100,000.
In the group aged 12-39, there were 1.6 per 100,000, and in the youngest cohort aged 12-17, only 1 in 100,000 within 28 days of receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Of the 498,814 vaccinated with Moderna, 21 developed myocarditis or myocarditis within 28 days of vaccination. That’s 4.2 per 100,000.
In the case of Moderna, the incidence of rare heart disease in women was 6.3 per 100,000 men, compared to 2 per 100,000. In the 12-39 year old group, the proportion within 28 days of receiving the Moderna vaccine was 5.7 per 100,000.
Both vaccines are associated with a 50% reduction in the risk of cardiac arrest or death and are the most serious consequences of myocarditis or myocarditis, researchers say.
In contrast, researchers found a 14-fold increased risk of cardiac arrest or death 28 days after a positive COVID-19 test compared to uninfected individuals.
Researchers are on a larger scale on this subject to identify the risk of rare heart disease within a smaller subgroup and the risk of myocarditis or myocarditis after vaccination against COVID-19 infection. I am seeking multinational research.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/new-study-provides-reassuring-data-on-rare-heart-condition-after-covid-19-vaccination-1.5710376
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]