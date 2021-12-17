Why Omicron Waves in the UK Are Dangerous – Even If You See Most Mild Cases | Coronavirus





The booster program is completely leaning across the UK, boosting immunity to Covid. Therefore, it is probably not surprising that expert concerns about the proliferation of Omicron infections remain somewhat confused. The new variants are believed to dodge the Covid vaccine to some extent, but Jab is still believed to provide excellent protection. For severe illness – In particular After booster.. High levels of immunity also mean that hospitalization rates are low in cases. This was previously seen in the United Kingdom, where about 22% of cases over the age of 65 were hospitalized in early 2021, when alpha was predominant. Vaccinated, compared to about 6% after successful vaccine deployment. In other words, most people have an immune response from vaccination, previous infection, or both, even if the disease caused by Omicron is inherently less serious than the previous variant (there are unclear points). Thanks to, I experience only mild symptoms. But this is not about the individual. This is about the population. In most parts of the UK, Omicron infections are doubling more rapidly than every two days, with Dr. Susan Hopkins, UK’s chief medical adviser. health The Security Agency (UKHSA) notes that infections can reach 1 million daily by the end of the month. The ratio of hospitalizations to cases with Omicron is not yet clear, but no vaccine provides 100% protective effect. This means that some infected people will still be hospitalized, but many have not yet been given all the doses. Jab. When, As many experts have pointed out, Even a small part of a very large number is still a large number. After the points were made by Hopkins last week Data released by UKHSA Showing two doses of the Covid vaccine shows that there is much less protection against symptomatic infections by Omicron than Delta. “The biggest concern is that if the number of people infected at the same time is very high and the current doubling rate, we will find all, or those, with a low immune response. Not yet boosted. Or those who haven’t been vaccinated yet remember that there are still quite a few people who haven’t received a single dose of the vaccine (more than 5 million in the UK), “she told journalists. .. The big wave of hospitalization by Covid is, by itself, NHS But that’s not the only concern. As Professor Chris Whitty pointed out, the NHS itself is affected by Omicron due to staff illness and isolation. “That is, in a very short period of time, the supply of medical services will decrease and the demand will increase, which is why we all take this very seriously,” said England’s Chief Medical Officer. Said. I told parliamentarians on Thursday.. The UK is currently breaking the record for reported cases daily. The question is not whether hospitalization will increase, but how long the NHS will be able to deal with it.

