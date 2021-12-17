Protein-based COVID-19 vaccine can be a breakthrough

A new class of protein-based COVID-19 vaccines are easy to manufacture and may not require cryopreservation. (Image: Adobe Stock / Illustration: Fawn Gracey, Boston Children’s Hospital)

Current messenger RNA vaccines appear to provide at least some protection against new SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including Omicron, especially for those who have been boosted. However, the availability of these vaccines in low- and middle-income countries is limited due to manufacturing costs and the need for ultra-low temperature freezing. So, a new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, including two candidates developed at Boston Children’s Hospital, could change the game.

Protein-based vaccines may be much cheaper to produce on a larger scale than mRNA vaccines and may not require cryopreservation. This will help get more vaccines in parts of the world like Africa, where vaccination rates are currently very low.

The existing COVID-19 vaccine is based on the complete SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. In contrast, both Boston children’s vaccines use part of the spike, the receptor-binding domain or RBD. RBD is the same part that latches on the cell’s angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. However, the two vaccines use very different methods to stimulate the immune response.

Alpaca, antibody, and antigen presenting cells

Novalia Pishesha, PhD, Thibault Harmand, PhD, and Hidde Ploegh, PhD, In Cellular and molecular medicine programs, RBD was attached to a special antibody derived from alpaca.

Smaller than human antibodies, this “Nanobody” directs RBD protein segments directly to antigen-presenting cells. It is an important immune cell that “shows” RBD to other immune cells and stimulates a broader immune response.

Current COVID-19 vaccines are presumed to stimulate antigen-presenting cells, but only indirectly, says Ploegh. “It’s much more efficient to take the mediator out and talk directly to the antigen-presenting cells,” he says. “The secret source is targeting.”

To target antigen-presenting cells, the team manipulated Nanobodies to recognize and home to Class II major histocompatibility complex (MHC) antigens on the cell surface.As reported in the November 2nd issue of PNAS, The vaccine elicited a strong immune response against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants in mice, Stimulates large amounts of neutralizing antibodies against RBD protein. It also stimulated T-helper cells that elicit strong cell-mediated immunity and restore other immune defenses.

In testing, the team successfully lyophilized the vaccine and reconfigured the vaccine without losing its effectiveness. It also remained stable and strong for at least 7 days at room temperature. The team has applied for a patent on their technology and hopes to further test the vaccine with biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies and eventually bring it into clinical trials.

Crystal structure (left) and space-filled molecular model of the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer bound to the cellular angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor (right). RBD is the basis of two new protein-based COVID-19 vaccines. (Image: AdobeStock)

Adjuvant for the elderly

In Precision vaccine program Boston Children, Dr. David Dowling, Ofer Levy, MD, PhD, And a colleague have created a COVID-19 vaccine formulation that may be particularly effective in the elderly. It combines the same peplomer protein fragment (RBD) with two vaccine adjuvants, which are molecules that enhance the immune response.

“The RBD protein itself is less immunogenic,” says Dowling. “That’s why full-peplomer proteins, which are difficult to produce on a large scale, are used. Using the adjuvants of our choice, RBD-based protein vaccines can be as effective as full-peplomer-based mRNA vaccines. I was able to do it. “

Adjuvants have emerged through a thorough screening process that directly compares multiple molecules in different combinations. As reported on 16th November Scientific translation medicine, The two adjuvants (aluminum hydroxide and CpG) proved to be the most successful combination when added to the RBD protein...

A commonly used adjuvant, aluminum hydroxide, helps vaccine antigens last longer in the body and allows the immune system to detect them better. CpG enhances the immune response by stimulating Toll-like receptors in the innate immune system.

In the test, the combination of RBD and adjuvant elicited a strong innate immune response in leukocytes in the elderly. This is equivalent to the cells of a young adult. In mice, similar to current spike-based mRNA vaccines, they induced a large number of neutralizing antibodies across all age groups. The Live Challenge completely protected aged mice from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“Our immunized and aged mice still had high levels of functional antibodies almost a year later,” says Dowling.

Does the protein-based COVID vaccine protect against Omicron variants?

Many mutations in Omicron include 15 genetic modifications to the RBD protein. Does the RBD-based COVID-19 vaccine prevent it?Although the variant characteristics and clinical outcomes are still below Aggressive investigation, Existing vaccines are expected to continue to protect against hospitalization and death.

“We don’t know enough about Omicron, so it’s difficult to assess its effectiveness against protein-based vaccines,” says Pishesha. However, she states that her team’s nanobody vaccine also induces a CD8 T cell response to some of the RBDs that remain intact in the Omicron strain. “This allows us to be cautiously optimistic that the vaccine will be able to properly fight Omicron.”

Dowling agrees, pointing out that his team’s prescription promoted a very strong anti-RBDT cell and B cell response.

“We are already beginning to tackle the problem of how well the antibody response works,” he says. “We shipped serum samples from a variety of immunized mice to collaborators at the University of Maryland to investigate the ability of the vaccine to neutralize vaccines against Omicron and other variants, with initial data in a few weeks. Should be obtained. “

Explore COVID-19 studies at Boston Children’s Hospital..