What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, December 17th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

Ottawa residents looking for a vaccine this week The frustration of the previous vaccine hunt is back.. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has made changes such as a new mask clinic and a third walk-in discontinuation.

Friday morning OPH announces that the clinic reservation has expired And I was working on Monday to make more space.

According to LCBO, free and rapid COVID-19 testing will be available from today at seven locations in Ottawa. Nothing was available When the store opens in a long line. The board said in a tweet that it expects stores to get them someday today.

Ottawa’s medical officer, bylaws director, and emergency services general manager called the ET press conference at 2:00 pm.

Participating Ontario pharmacies All adults can be vaccinated with a third vaccination 84 days after the second vaccination Starting today. Those people can do the same at a local clinic on Monday.

Federal Health Authority provides up-to-date information on Omicron variants Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and public health authorities will hold a press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 and measures to address Omicron variants. 0:00

How many cases do you have?

As of Thursday In Ottawa, 33,403 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed...

There were 973 known active cases, 31,811 cases were considered resolved, and 619 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 64,500 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 60,300 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 242 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne Approximately 1,250 residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 18 reportedly dead between the north and the south.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 56 cases and 1 death. Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 52 cases and 1 death. Pik wà kana gàn There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Health officials say people Need to recommit to fundamentals Vaccinated, tested at home when sick, restricted social contact, and countered Omicron variants that are putting more strain on the health care system.

Local civil servants can change the rules, it is Renfrew County, Belleville area When Kingston area.. Ottawa Working on changes.

Health unit Belleville, Kingston, Leeds, Glenville, Lanark area As Congress does, it asks residents to avoid direct gatherings. Akwesasne When Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg..

See | Ontario science table People say, the government doesn’t need to make any changes:

Experts Call for Ontario Circuit Breaker to Warn About Omicron Threat Top Ontario COVID-19 scientists are seeking circuit breakers to slow the proliferation of cases as researchers learn more about the threats that Omicron can pose to hospital capacity. 3:32

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, New capacity cap For large indoor venues.

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside. Long-term care rules It will be tightened over the next week.

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.this Not needed for younger children..

People can use paper documents, PDF files, or QR code..These documents QR code required As of January 4, there must be one medical exemption by January 10.

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people inside and outside the house.Some rules Tightened on monday Includes the number of capacity limits.

Masks will be needed again in the classroom and school bus, and high school students will start learning online in January.

See | Possible returns Quebec’s COVID Curfew:

The curfew isn’t off the table, Legault says. Quebec’s Prime Minister François Lego did not promise to eliminate the curve as a potential future tool for combating Omicron variants. 0:53

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 can use it in many public spaces. It does not apply to younger children. People can use the app and show paper evidence.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets That Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

Scientists are working to find out more about Very fast spread of Omicron coronavirus mutants, Its severity and Vaccine performance On the other hand.

See | Q & A on Vaccine Protection against Omicron:

COVID-19: Should Omicron stop socializing vaccinated people? Infectious disease expert Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti answers questions about Omicron variants, such as whether vaccinated people have trouble socializing. 5:22

It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

On December 15, 2021, it snows as people travel along Wellington Street in Ottawa. (Justin Tan / Canadian Press)

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

When and for how long self-isolation depends on the community, the type of exposure, and the status of vaccination.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Travel

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Now need to be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

Federal government Official advice for non-essential overseas travel At least until January 12th.

U.S. demands Everyone who crosses land, air, or water borders to be fully vaccinated..The person flying there Proof of negative COVID test is required within 1 day from the date of departure..

Canadian citizens and permanent residents No more test proof When returning from a trip to the United States within 72 hours.

Hope is from other countries Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

People are Fully vaccinated and pre-approved Enter Canada.

Air travelers from all countries except the United States Must be COVID-19 tested upon arrival and quarantined until results are available And there is Further travel restrictions From many African countries for Omicron.

vaccination

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada Some age restrictions..

See | Canadian vaccine stockpile Exceeding the goal of 4 million doses:

Federal government promises vaccine reserve limit Former Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on August 12 that Canada would maintain a reserve of about 4 million vaccines for Canadian access as needed, with the rest being used in other countries. .. 1:38

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Both local states generally recommend that doses for children aged 5 to 11 years be given at least 8 week intervals, With a few exceptions..

Anyone over the age of 18 in Ontario can book a third shot in the state From monday When From today at participating pharmacies.. The state has also reduced the required interval between the second and third doses from 6 months to 3 months.

Quebec Lower booster age threshold to 65 on Monday, 60 years old a week later.

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 3.9 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Man Born before 2016 can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information. Many offer children’s clinics.

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through its own booking system..

See | A long line of Ottawa vaccines, Even if you have a plan:

Residents of Ottawa will have to wait two hours at the Vaccine Clinic even if they have a reservation Residents of Ottawa planning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine reported a long wait at the Mint Sports Complex on Thursday. This was a few days before the state expanded its third vaccination eligibility to all Ontario citizens over the age of 18. 0:54

West Quebec

People over 5 years old can make a reservation or Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

There is a clinic for children at school, where children need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can select checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria..Confirm Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Select a pharmacy Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

A quick takeaway test is available At the mall, library, LCBO, Family doctor’s office in the Kingston area, When Some childcare environments at high risk..student Get a pack of test kits For a holiday break.

A rapid positive test triggers follow-up.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in all Quebec Day care, Kindergarten and elementary school As of Monday Through a pharmacy for the general public..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls health centre For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn Call 613-625-2259 ext. 225 for 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including the third dose), or on mail..

Anyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.