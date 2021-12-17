British Columbia COVID-19: Authorities provide up-to-date information and new restrictions possible

Vancouver-

New pandemic regulations for British Columbia citizens may be announced Friday afternoon.

Health officials will meet with hospitality industry representatives in the morning to indicate that new COVID-19 measures may be underway.

The discussion may focus on the busy holiday season and the growing threat of Omicron variants.

A similar industry conference was held earlier hours before the state announced additional limits aimed at combating the increasing number of cases.

“Dr. Henry does whatever we need,” said Jeff Guignard, Managing Director of the Beverage Licensee Union.

“We are very innovative and flexible, but we need to be well informed,” Guignard said. All our night bookings were canceled, people just had a house party at home, and the number of cases surged in a week. “

The number of COVID-19 in BC surged last week.

On Thursday, 753 new cases were announced, recording the highest daily increase since October.

There are 135 cases of highly contagious Omicron mutants identified in the state, up from 44 confirmed as of Sunday.

As a result, the test center is getting busier and busier.

On Thursday, a line of cars stretched a few blocks at a facility near Queen Elizabeth Park, with a waiting time of an hour and a half. In North Vancouver on Thursday, some reported that waiting times were less than two hours.

“A few weeks ago we thought we were dancing, but now we aren’t,” Guignard told CTV News.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said earlier this week that a significant amount of infections were occurring at informal rallies and parties, hinting at the possibility of new restrictions.

“What we’re hearing is that we’re looking at ways to reduce meetings and change capacity limits, perhaps keeping people safe, and that will affect our service hours. I don’t want to give it because cutting the service to 10, 11 and 12 had no practical effect on the virus. “

British Columbia citizens faced the strictest pandemic restrictions last Christmas. At that time, no one outside the family could celebrate.

Public health also announced that it would stop selling alcoholic beverages early within 24 hours of New Year’s Eve.

At that time, Dr. Bonnie Henry placed a temporary order banning the sale of liquor from 8 pm on December 31st to 9 am on January 1st.

“These are millions of dollars decisions to put together for the industry, and we need time to plan, especially for all logistics challenges in British Columbia today. Much work to ship and move products. So we need to know what she needs to do to us, “Guignard said.

Other states are already stepping up their efforts.

Ontario has set a capacity limit for large-scale events, and Quebec has tightened the limit, so the Montreal Canadiens played in front of an empty arena on Thursday night.

Back in BC, Canucks Sports and Entertainment issued this statement. “At this time, we have not received any notification that the capacity limit may change for games or events.”

Dix says large, organized events such as hockey games are not a significant source of infection, thanks to British Columbia’s vaccine passport system, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation.