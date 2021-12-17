Weekly cases resume their climb





December 17, 2021-After a temporary settling of activity, weekly COVID-19 cases of children returned to an upward trend that began in early November, based on data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. .. vaccination However, according to the CDC, children declined for the fourth straight week, with the largest decline in the week of December 7-13 being due to recently qualified people and continuing the opposite. AAP and CHA are the latest weekly COVID-19 reports, with new COVID-19 cases increasing by 23.5% during the week from December 3rd to 9th. This is after the two-week period has decreased and then slightly increased. .. 164,000 from December 3 to December 9 in Puerto Rico, New York City, Columbia, 46 states (Alabama, Nebraska, Texas stopped reporting in the summer of 2021, New York never reported by age) There were new cases. Rico, Guam. The increase occurred in all four regions of the country, with the largest share occurring in the Midwest, with more than 65,000 new cases, followed by the West (slightly above 35,000) and the Northeast (slightly below 35,000). ), And South (28,000), AAP / CHA data show. The cumulative number of pediatric cases of 7.2 million as of December 9 is 17.2% of all cases reported in the United States. PandemicThe available state reports show that percentages range from 12.3% in Florida to 26.1% in Vermont. According to AAP and CHA, Alaska has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in 19,000 cases per 100,000 children, and Hawaii has the lowest currently reported state (5,300 per 100,000). State report vaccination Shows that 37% of children aged 5 to 11 years in Massachusetts receive at least one of the highest doses in the state, compared to only 4% in West Virginia. In another report, AAP states that Massachusetts has the highest vaccination rate for children aged 12 to 17 years at 84% and Wyoming has the lowest vaccination rate at 37%.

Nationally new vaccination In the week of December 7th to 13th, there was a one-third decrease compared to the previous week, with the largest decrease being 5 to 11 years old, accounting for the majority (almost 84%) of 430,000 newly infected people. I did. Vaccinations for children received, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker. The corresponding decline last week was 27.5% for ages 12-15 and 22.7% for ages 16-17. Overall, as of December 13, 21.2 million children aged 5 to 17 years have been vaccinated at least once and 16 million have been fully vaccinated. By age group, 19.2% of children aged 5 to 11 years received at least one vaccination, and 9.6%, according to the CDC, compared to 62.1% and 52.3% of children aged 12 to 17 years, respectively. , Fully vaccinated.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20211217/children-and-covid-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos