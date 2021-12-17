Everything you need to know to stay COVID safe during the second pandemic winter-Spotlight PA

Spotlight PA Is an independent independent news room run by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive / The Patriot-News, TribLIVE / Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for a free newsletter..

Harrisburg-Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, and hospital officials say Pennsylvania is on track for another difficult winter as unvaccinated patients fill beds throughout the state. It states that it may be progressing.

Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer of Gaisinger Health Systems Hospital Services, which serves central and eastern Pennsylvania, said:

Without the mask and physical distance rules that helped control other respiratory illnesses, which were regularly used last year before the vaccine became available, the coronavirus would attract people nearby and provide poor ventilation. It can easily spread to enough places.

In addition to these concerns, Maloney says Gaisinger has more cases of influenza compared to last year.

“Last year we talked about the possibility of what we called a” cold. ” There can be a combination of another epidemic and the flu epidemic. That’s the real potential of the year, “he said.

When your vacation begins, here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 status:

Cases and hospitalizations are still increasing

Cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania increased throughout the fall as the weather was cold and people began to spend more time indoors. At the same time, a highly contagious delta variant that emerged earlier this year caused an increase in infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Delta remains the leading source of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Data from early DecemberSince then, some cases of Omicron variants have been detected First reported in Philadelphia earlier this month..

Coronavirus vaccines help mitigate the rise of infectious diseases, said John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC. Health providers have seen some groundbreaking cases, but vaccines have helped keep most vaccinated people away from hospitals.

State-wide data Announced by the Health Department on Tuesday By the month of December 6, approximately 23% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were among fully vaccinated people.

Unlike last year, when vaccines weren’t available, the oldest and most vulnerable residents in the state aren’t the ones filling hospital beds.

Instead, young unvaccinated people between the ages of 45 and 60 make up the majority of COVID-19 patients.

Often, the only underlying health problem these young patients have is overweight, Goldman said. At UPMC, about 95% of patients in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated.

According to Maloney, about 88% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Gaisinger’s facility are unvaccinated.

The steady increase in cases and the accompanying hospitalizations have strained hospitals throughout the state for several weeks. According to hospital officials, this surge affects all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

“People who get seriously ill for reasons other than heart attack, stroke, or COVID, or who have trauma,” Maloney said. “People have returned to the road and climbed ladders and the like. There is collateral damage to all people created by the fact that the healthcare system is clogged with COVID patients.”

The Gaisinger facility has reduced surgical procedures and reduced transfer requests from smaller local hospitals, which normally rely on large medical systems to assist in the treatment of critically ill patients.

“Without an ICU bed to accommodate the patient after surgery, the patient cannot have heart surgery,” he said.

Governor Tom Wolf requested on Wednesday for staffing support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for state medical facilities.

Due to state-wide staff shortages, Wolf asked FEMA to provide both clinical and non-clinical staffing support to hospitals, elderly housing, and ambulance services.

He also asked FEMA to provide one million rapid home COVID-19 tests.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office said that once FEMA confirms the request, details on how residents can access tests at home will be available.

How to stay safe for your vacation

Health leaders in the state-wide healthcare system send the same message. If you plan to get together for your vacation, get the vaccine.

“The first thing you should do is get vaccinated,” Goldman said. “If you are vaccinated, you need to boost.”

He said anyone who completed the first vaccination series would be considered fully vaccinated. However, he added that taking a third shot provides a higher level of protection.

Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for booster shots. Guidelines for choosing booster shots are available at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Website..

You don’t have to go back to the same place where you received the first or second shot of the booster. Find the location that offers the COVID-19 vaccine near you on the CDC website. Vaccine.gov.. If you are traveling, you can also use this site to search for vaccines nationwide.

The CDC currently recommends choosing the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is the change outlined in the guidance. Released on Thursday..

Advisory will take place months after Pennsylvania and other states Suspension of distribution of J & J vaccine Rare but serious reports of blood clots. These incidents are still rare, but more have happened since spring. Given the widespread availability of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the CDC Panel, which reviews the safety and efficacy of vaccines, has determined that they are a better option.

The J & J vaccine will continue to be available to those who desire it or who cannot receive Pfizer or Moderna injections due to their medical condition.

Second, consider getting a quick test before heading to the airport or holiday party, especially if you’re meeting someone who hasn’t been vaccinated. According to Goldman, the best time to take the test is in the morning of the rally.

“Given the amount of illness activity in our area, we would be wary of unvaccinated people coming to family dinners,” Goldman said. “If you have older parents or older grandparents, you have to think hard for a long time.”

Finally, if you feel sick, even if it looks like a mild cold or allergy, or if you’re vaccinated, staying at home is the safest way, Goldman said.

Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole asked residents to consider skipping group gatherings on Wednesday.Hospitals, and people dying, I have to say that: Don’t be with other households for Christmas, or if you do, make those gatherings smaller, “Bettigor said. News briefing..

“We are now in the most dangerous time since last winter,” she said.

The wolf said in Multiple interviews on Tuesday He has not considered new state-wide COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“Vaccines are our strategy,” he said. I told KDKA Radio on Tuesday. “But I think local governments should be free to do what they want to do.”

Mr Wolf said hospitals are flooding throughout Pennsylvania, especially in the northeastern part of the state, and local governments are responding based on local conditions.

In Philadelphia, after January 3rd, the City Health Department, people who eat out will be required to have a complete vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test. Announced on Monday.. After a two-week grace period, after January 17, the restaurant will only accept vaccination certificates.

Mandates apply to all indoor restaurant spaces, including bars, sports venues, cinemas, and casinos that allow you to eat and drink on the floor.

The Allegheny County Health Department, including Pittsburgh, has not considered a similar mission, a county spokesperson said Monday. Additional mitigation measures in addition to those currently in place.

The State Health Department’s order requesting masks at all schools and child care centers that were originally scheduled to stay there until mid-January was withdrawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on December 9.

High Court Supports federal court ruling It was previously decided that the Minister of Health had no authority to issue orders.

The ruling came into effect immediately.Since last Monday, school officials Can decide Whether they continue to need masks in school buildings.

wolf Told WESA The ruling was that it did not motivate the resignation of Deputy Minister of Health Allison Beam. Announced on Monday..

Beam has been in that role since taking over pediatrician Rachel Levine last January. Rachel Levine resigned after being appointed to the role of the Biden administration.

Beam will replace Keara Klinepeter, who is currently Deputy Secretary of the State Department of Health, at the end of December.

While you are here & mldr; If you learn something from this story, pay it in advance and Spotlight PA So someone else can do it in the future spotlightpa.org/donate.. Spotlight PA is funded by Basics And readers like you A person working on accountability journalism to get results.