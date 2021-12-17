Health
If you are vaccinated and infected with COVID-19, you may get “superimmunity”
Researchers have found that breakingthrough infections, even after complete vaccination, can be good because they can create “hyperimmunity.”
The study was announced On Thursday, the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) revealed that a breakthrough COVID-19 infection could produce a strong immune response against delta mutants. The authors of the study state that these promising results may spread to other mutants, and the surge in immune response may be very effective in combating other COVID-19 mutants. Suggests that is high.
Fikadu Tafesse, Associate Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, OHSU School of Medicine, and Senior Author of Research, Said in a statement, “I can’t get a better immune response than this. These vaccines are very effective against severe illness. Our study is that after being vaccinated, we are exposed to breakthrough infections. It suggests that the individual who has been vaccinated has hyperimmunity. “
The researchers studied blood samples of 52 Pfizer-vaccinated OHSU healthcare workers. After full vaccination, a total of 26 people were infected with breakthrough infections, of which 10 captured delta type, 9 were non-delta type, and 7 were unknown type.
Researchers studied the immune response of each breakthrough case and produced more antibodies at baseline, which were fully vaccinated but infected with the breakthrough COVID-19 infection. We have found that it is substantially superior in neutralizing live viruses compared to patients who did not.
Marcel Curlin, Medical Director of OHSU Occupational Health and co-author of the study, said: It doesn’t mean we’re at the end of the pandemic, but it shows where we’re likely to land: if you’re vaccinated and then exposed to the virus, you’ll probably be pretty well protected. From future variants. “
The endgame is desperate as the world scrambles to understand how it interacts with currently available vaccines while curbing the proliferation of new Omicron variants and delta variants COVID-19. Is needed for.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed New modeling data This shows that almost 97% of all cases of COVID-19 in the United States are delta type, while Omicron accounts for less than 3% of all cases.
The CDC also warned health officials this week that new Omicron variants may be created. Another surge in infectious diseases I’m coming in January.
OHSU researchers admitted that they had not examined the Omicron variant in the study, but based on the results, Carlin said, “Breakthrough infections from the Omicron variant among people vaccinated. We expect to produce a similarly strong immune response. “
The conclusion from OHSU researchers and the CDC was to be vaccinated.
“You must have a foundation of protection,” Carlin said.
Even Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, emphasized the importance of vaccination in the face of Delta and Omicron variants.During ~ White House COVID-19 Press ConferenceFauci said that those who received the third booster shot experienced a 75% increase in effectiveness against the fight against Omicron variants.
