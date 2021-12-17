CDC approves Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine more than Johnson & Johnson

Approved by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board Recommendations Prioritize the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in view of the deaths of at least 9 people caused by the rare blood coagulopathy associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Today’s updated recommendations underscore the CDC’s commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American people,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said in a statement Thursday, December 16. I said late.

According to the CDC, the United States has a large supply of mRNA vaccines, with nearly 100 million vaccines ready for immediate use.

Individuals who are unable or unwilling to receive the mRNA vaccine, according to the CDC report, will continue to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for US adults in February. “Given the current state of pandemics here and around the world, (the advisory board) has reaffirmed that vaccination is better than no vaccination,” the CDC statement said.

This announcement was made after the CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board unanimously advised the CDC that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are excellent options. This is the predominant death and hospitalization, especially in Michigan, the Midwest, and the northeast, when the rise of the Omicron variant casts doubt on the continued efficacy of vaccines and cases.

By December 9, nine people who received the single-shot vaccine, which was licensed for emergency use in February, died of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). According to the latest data presented to the Commission on Thursday, the median age was 45 years. Seven were female and all were white. According to the CDC, there are two possible deaths from TTS. Similar to confirmed deaths, symptoms began within 7-14 days of vaccination.

Deaths are more common than known in previous presentations to the Commission, according to the CDC report.

There were a total of 54 cases of post-vaccination syndrome. All were hospitalized and 36 needed critical care.

Of the approximately 203 million fully vaccinated, approximately 17 million are vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States. Blood coagulopathy has been reported at a rate of 3.83 per million doses administered. According to the CDC, about 0.6 people die per million doses.

Thrombosis occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel. The CDC reports that thrombocytopenia is a condition in which a patient has a low platelet count. According to the CDC, the incidence of this syndrome is highest in women aged 30-39 years (10.6 times per million times) and 40-49 years (9.0 times per million times).

According to the CDC, the risk of disability after administration of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has not increased.

After vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, there were rare cases of myocarditis and heart inflammation. However, at the 3-month follow-up, more than half did not report symptoms and more than 90% recovered completely. There are no confirmed deaths.

In April, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine resulted in the death of a woman in Michigan. 60-year-old Saline Sandra Jacobs.. Jacobs died 13 days after receiving a single shot at CVS Pharmacy on April 8.

Jacobs’ daughter Tatum Strieter-Byron was pleased with the recent CDC announcement. “In addition to the up-to-date information provided, we hope that this recommendation will prevent other families from experiencing the loss we have experienced,” she said in a message to reporters.

This updated CDC recommendation follows similar recommendations from other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, according to the CDC.

Johnson & Johnson is the least commonly administered of the three vaccines. About 378,000 people received this shot in Michigan. In comparison, the dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is about 6.3 million doses.

The vaccine was estimated to be 69-76% effective for hospitalizations from March to August, according to estimates submitted to the Advisory Board this week. The mRNA vaccine was 88-92% effective.

When the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution was resumed in April after being suspended to investigate TTS reports, it was said to be 90% effective against hospitalization.

The first attraction was that I only needed one shot. However, health officials currently recommend that patients receive booster shots at least two months after the first dose.

“I think this vaccine needs to be available for ease of storage and transportation … I need a variety of vaccine platforms. Sandra Fry, Ph.D., liaison and Georgian Medical Association of the American Medical Association. At the meeting, Dr. Hofer does not know what the next variant or the COVID pandemic will twist or turn. “But we recognize that patients are at this rare but deadly risk. I think you need to make sure that it is not limited to young women. And this is not just a single dose, it’s done. This is a single dose and yet another Dosing is required. “

