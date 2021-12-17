Does the Omicron variant change the definition of “complete vaccination”?This is what we know today

Sarah Tew / CNET



This news is not promising for those who are currently considered “complete vaccinations” for COVID-19. According to early reports on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Omicron variant is the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (and one of the J & J shots). Good news: Those who receive booster shots will regain protection against variants. “Our booster immune vaccine regimen works against Omicron,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. Said on wednesday..

And while Omicron is widespread, 96 percent of US cases are from delta variants for which these vaccines are still effective. According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionUnvaccinated people are 8 times more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

However, Omicron, who has the ability to infect fully vaccinated individuals, has been forced by health authorities to reconsider what it means to be “fully vaccinated.” Here’s what we know today about what it means to be fully vaccinated:Where can I find the latest information for more information? Moderna booster shot, What you need to know Pfizer antivirals And how Choose among vaccine boosters..



What is the dose of COVID vaccine that should be considered “fully vaccinated”?

According to the CDCFull vaccination, 2 weeks after the second vaccination with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or 2 weeks after the single vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC also considers a single vaccination to be fully vaccinated. Listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization also Any combination Of the double dose vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration Listed by WHO for emergency use..

Why does the definition of “complete vaccination” change from two mRNA vaccines to three?

In the last two weeks, preliminary studies have shown the ability of Omicron to infect people who are considered fully vaccinated, so in fact, if not officially, two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines. The definition began to change from to 3 doses.

“If you want optimal protection, definitely get a booster.” Fauci said When asked if 3 shots would be standard this week on Sunday ABC.

Robert WachterThe Director of Medicine at UCSF said he believes the definition will change soon. “It’s becoming more and more clear that with three shots, you’re in pretty good shape,” Wachter said. Online discussion on COVID-19 Sponsored by San Francisco Chronicle on December 10th.

“I think I’ll stop calling two people who have been completely vaccinated within a week or two,” he said. “Omicron will make the case very vivid.”

What about those who received the J & J vaccine?

According to a preliminary study in South Africa, the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine may have “substantially no antibody protection” against Omicron. Bloomberg News reported..

So what does that mean for people who have received the J & J vaccine? “We don’t know the answer,” said Wachter of UCSF. “Do they need a third shot? It will be important to answer that question.”

CNET asked Johnson & Johnson for comment, but didn’t get an immediate response.

Do you need an Omicron-specific booster to prevent the virus?

If a double dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is not enough to prevent Omicron, do you need a variant-specific booster to restore protection? According to Fauci, no. “At this point, we don’t need a variant-specific booster,” Fauci said Wednesday. “”

However, the transition from the definition of double dose to triple dose is time-consuming. CDC says Currently, more than 202 million people are “fully vaccinated” with Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is 61% of the total population of the United States. However, in the United States, 56 million people are boosted, accounting for only 27% of the population. “That’s why vaccination and boosting more Americans will fight COVID and confront Omicron,” said Jeff Seienz, White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, at a White House briefing Wednesday. It is the center of the president’s plan. “

What will happen next?

Vaccine manufacturers are already promoting three doses as a new standard. “Two doses of the vaccine may provide protection against the serious illness caused by the Omicron strain, but these preliminary data clearly show that a third dose of the vaccine improves protection. “Pfizer President Albert Bourla Said in a statement Early results on the continued efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine.

The next step is to change the definition of what the CDC means to be “fully vaccinated.” CNET asked the CDC for comment, but did not immediately respond.

