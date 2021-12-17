Bird flu found in the fourth place in Scotland





Bird flu was discovered at the fourth facility in Scotland during “the largest outbreak in Britain’s history.”

The Scottish Government has confirmed that a second facility near Gretna in Dumfries and Galloway was infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza on 16 December.

A 3km protected zone and a 10km surveillance zone (SZ) have been declared around the site. This means restricted movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter, fertilizers, etc. within these zones and prevents further spread of the disease. .. This is a facility near Annan in Dumfleis and Galloway on December 9, near Gretna in Dumfries and Galloway on December 3, and a bird flu at a facility near Arbroath in Angus on November 4. Occurs after being confirmed. Approximately 52 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK. Read more: UK on “High Alert” after outbreak of Scottish bird flu Authorities said public health advice is a risk to humans health Infection from viruses is very low. Rural Secretary Mairi Gujeong said: Scotland.. To keep birds safe and prevent the spread of the disease, producers and bird zookeepers should be careful to follow the bird breeding orders that came into force on 29 November or to isolate the birds from the wild. bird. “It is important for the general public to be vigilant and report the discovery of dead wild birds to Defra’s national telephone helpline. Do not touch or pick up dead or sick birds you find.” Bird zookeepers are advised to report any suspected Scottish illness to their local field service office. Sheila Voas, Scotland’s Supreme Veterinary Officer, said: Between their birds and wild birds. Keepers who are concerned about the health and well-being of their herds should immediately seek veterinary advice. “Your private veterinarian, or your local Animal and Plant Hygiene Office, can also provide practical advice on how to keep your bird safe from infection. “Wild swans, geese, ducks, birds of prey, or five or more dead wild birds (including seagulls) of other species that died at the same time at the same location should be reported to Defra’s national telephone helpline. “Public health advice is that the risk to human health from viruses is very low, and food standards agencies advise that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk to British consumers, eggs. Does not affect the consumption of poultry products, including. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/19792386.avian-flu-found-fourth-location-scotland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos