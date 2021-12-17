Increasing California COVID cases and encouraging stricter rules-Cal Matters

If you give it to Cal Matters today, the gift will be doubled! Your support will help make our non-profit journalism free and available to all Californians.

The more things change, the more things stay the same.

A little over a year later The first COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in California, The state is preparing for yet another surge and is accumulating protection.

Wednesday, that day California’s new indoor mask man date The Department of State Public Health Service has come into effect Quietly updated online guidance To emphasize that the rules set to last until January 15th apply to both public and private workplaces. Before, State allowed The most fully vaccinated workers to abandon the mask.

The state’s workplace safety agency, Cal / OSHA’s Standards Committee, then voted Thursday, among other things, to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.under New temporary COVID workplace rules — Will continue from January 14th to April 14th — Workers exposed to people who have been tested positive for the virus should be quarantined for two weeks (although they have been vaccinated asymptomatic). Employees have the option of wearing a mask and social distance). Free COVID test available at work.

Robert Moutrie, a policy advocate for the California Chamber of Commerce, told my colleague Grace Gedye: “In both a world where rapid COVID-19 testing is no longer available and a world where it becomes operational by eliminating more workers from symptom-free and vaccinated workplaces, these changes There are serious concerns about the impact. Difficulties for many California employers who are already understaffed and suffering from labor shortages. ”

However, labor advocates say the change will help protect workers. “Unfortunately, vaccination is not immunity and it does not mean that vaccination cannot spread the disease,” Worksafe Executive Director Stephen Knight told Grace.

Indeed, what are California health authorities preparing for? Dr. Sarah Cody, Public Health Officer, Santa Clara County, Called the “Omicron Flood”. COVID hospitalizations have surged 15% across the state over the past three weeks, rising from 3,439 patients on November 23 to 3,971 patients on Wednesday. According to the state data.. And as more COVID cases are identified throughout the state and uncertainty swirls around Omicron variants, cancellations are flooding.

Go Online: Massive January JP Morgan Chase Health Conference in San Francisco, It would have injected the coveted dollar into the city’s hit hospitality sector.

Indefinitely delayed: Apple’s Return to face-to-face work..

Push to Zoom: Stanford First two weeks of January class -and Whole 6th grade class At the Travis Lunch School in Yorba Linda, which was recently hit by a COVID outbreak.

Cancel: Thursday practice For the Sacramento Kings basketball team Close the facility In reports that multiple players tested positive.

Coronavirus Revenue: As of Wednesday, California 4,901,895 Infected (number) (+ 0.1% from the previous day) When 74,879 Dead (number) (+ 0.1% from the previous day), according to State data.. Cal Matters is also tracking Hospitalization for coronavirus by the county..

California Administered 61,992,176 Vaccine dose, When 69.9% Eligible Californians Completely vaccinated..

1.1. Unemployed Claims Soar — Again

Unless COVID is gone in California, its economic impact will not go away. Despite ongoing efforts to eliminate supply chain bottlenecks Record 101 container ship I was waiting for the cargo to be unloaded on Monday Los Angeles and Long Beach Harbor — Nevertheless, it was processed in November, when the number of inbound containers loaded was the lowest since June 2020. According to The Wall Street Journal.. One of the reasons for the slowdown is a persistent labor shortage, a challenge that is unlikely to disappear soon. According to the report, more than 57,000 Californians filed new unemployed claims during the week leading up to December 11. Federal data released Thursday — Increase of about 2,000 From the previous week..

Michael Bernick, a lawyer for Duane Morris and a former director of the State Employment Development Department, said: “For 2022, California’s main employment story is slow return to work and low labor force participation (61.8% as of October) … and the economy is federal and state spending. It’s been flooding … This inflation rate has undermined the rise in wages for California workers, especially low-wage workers. Last year’s tight labor market.. “

However, it seems that some federal spending could be reduced, at least temporarily.President Joe Biden’s massive buildback better spending package stalled in Congress and California families began receiving it on Wednesday Final episode of Extended child tax credit.. Proponents, if the profit is not revived Nearly 2 million California children You may fall below the poverty line or even fall into poverty.

2.2. California criminal controversy continues

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta will announce “New State Efforts and Proposed Investment to Fight and Prevent Crime in Communities Across California.” But as a Democrat in California — Former Governor Jerry Brown — — Accept crime-resistant rhetoricA lesser-known but influential committee is urging them to do the opposite. Earlier this year, the Criminal Code Amendment Commission — consisting of five Newsom appointed members and two state legislators — I saw Newsom sign the law six of its proposalsIncludes ending the mandatory minimum sentence for nonviolent drug crimes and limiting California’s gang-strengthening legislation.now Recently released annual report, The Commission wants Newsome and lawmakers to consider other controversial criminal justice reforms, San Francisco Chronicle Report.. They include:

Abolished the Three-Strikes Law of California, This requires 25 years in prison for the lives of those convicted of a third felony after two felony or violent felony.

This requires 25 years in prison for the lives of those convicted of a third felony after two felony or violent felony. Qualify as a parole inmate currently serving life imprisonment without parole 25 years later in jail.

25 years later in jail. of Another recent report, Committee recommended End the death penalty in California When Many convict on death row were indignant at life imprisonment.

“Criminal law in California must do more than imprison to make society safer for everyone,” the Commission wrote in its annual report. Michele Hanize, president of the Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys Association, has a different view of the Commission’s activities. “They are … targeting the worst murderers on parole.” She told the chronicle..

3. Next Cultural War: Gas Stove

California and Texas aren’t just facing each other Abortion and assault rifle — There are also conflicts regarding gas stoves and kamado. To combat climate change, more than 50 California cities have restricted or banned natural gas connections in homes and businesses since 2019. It has created a wave of similar behavior in liberal cities across the country, encouraging Texas and at least 19 other cities. Most red states, which ban cities from restricting the use of gas New York Times Report..

However, the switch to gas stoves is also controversial in California. One of the reasons is the friendliness and charm of cooking on fire. Marina del Rey Dockside Grill, Told the Los Angeles Times.. “It’s not happening on electricity. How do you cook steak? How do you cook pork chops?”

