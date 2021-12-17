Health
Omicron mutant cases currently occurring in Wayne, Auckland, and Washtenaw County
A variant of the Omicron coronavirus has been identified in Metrodetroit, with one case reported each Friday in Wayne, Auckland, and Washtenaw counties, according to state health officials.
This will result in up to six known known cases of variants detected by gene sequencing of test samples in Michigan. Two residents of Genesee County and one of Kent County were announced earlier this month.
There are six known cases of the Omicron variant, the most contagious viral strain to date, in Michigan, but its prevalence is low because the proportion of tests undergoing gene sequencing is very small. It can be much higher. This process can take a week or more to complete.
more:Michigan confirms more Omicron COVID-19 cases and could become dominant strain by January
more:The case of COVID-19 in Michigan is “deeply concerned about the direction,” officials said.
While there are concerns about the rapid spread of Omicron, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, Jeff Seienz, said it wasn’t time to panic.
“Unlike last winter, we now have the power to protect ourselves,” he said.
“Our vaccine is effective against Omicron, especially for those who get booster shots when qualified. If you are vaccinated, you can test positive. However, if you are infected with COVID, your case may be asymptomatic or mild. We strive not to interfere with Omicron’s work at the vaccinated school. We did the right thing, and we get over this.
more:Michigan confirms more Omicron COVID-19 cases and could become dominant strain by January
more:A case of the first Omicron COVID-19 variant in Michigan was detected: what you need to know
“For unvaccinated people, you are seeing a winter of serious illness and death for yourself, your family, and a hospital that may soon be overwhelmed. Therefore, I to all Americans Our message is clear: there are actions you can take to protect yourself and your family. Wear a mask in a public indoor environment. Get vaccinated. If you qualify. Vaccine your child and get a booster shot. “
The strain was estimated to account for about 3% of domestic coronavirus cases earlier this week, but its prevalence has doubled every two days, said Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. rice field. At its growth level, Omicron could be the major strain of virus in the United States before the New Year or in early January.
more:Michigan doctors are seeking further help as the state has surpassed the COVID-19 hospitalization peak
more:Inkstar’s mom used a ventilator at 23 weeks gestation during the COVID-19 battle
Michigan hospital leaders have expressed concern about what the surge in Omicron cases means, as they are already facing high rates of hospitalization for COVID-19 deltas and other illnesses. increase.
On Friday, 4,217 adults and children were admitted to Michigan and confirmed cases of COVID-19. State Health Department data.. Approximately 85.4% of the beds in the state-wide intensive care unit were full, and 645 COVID-19 patients were on ventilator.
Americans over the age of 16 are eligible for booster immunization if they receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
People who are not vaccinated are eight times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 infection and 14 times more likely to die of the virus than those who are vaccinated, Zients said. increase.
According to state health officials, the first known case of the Omicron variant was detected on 9 December in a resident of Kent County who was fully vaccinated but not boosted. The person initially tested positive for the virus on December 3rd.
The test sample was genetically sequenced and notified by the CDC until December 9th, confirming that it was identified as an omicron variant by sequencing.
more:History is made and millions are saved: a year later, the “surreal” moment of the COVID-19 vaccine debut lives on
more:COVID-19 deadly domino effect: killing people with other health problems
On Wednesday, two more cases were identified in Genesee County among fully vaccinated residents who were initially positive for coronavirus on December 1st and December 2nd.
Residents of Genesee County both had cases related to domestic travel and neither was hospitalized. Local health officials said they had conducted contact tracing and case studies.
Scientists are still learning about the severity of the disease caused by the Omicron mutant, but the evidence so far is that two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine provide protection from the strain as much as three doses. It suggests not.
“As for the seriousness of the infection, it’s still floating in the air because of the many confounding problems,” said the director and president of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
“Sure, when you look at what we’re looking at, it doesn’t look tougher, but we have to refrain from making judgments about severity …. with respect to long COVID, with respect to Omicron. I don’t have enough information. I don’t think it’s any different from the case of Delta, but I have to wait until I gain experience. “
Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.
Support local journalism.subscribe Free press..
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/12/17/michigan-omicron-variant-covid-wayne-oakland-washtenaw/8942276002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]