Omicron mutant cases currently occurring in Wayne, Auckland, and Washtenaw County

A variant of the Omicron coronavirus has been identified in Metrodetroit, with one case reported each Friday in Wayne, Auckland, and Washtenaw counties, according to state health officials.

This will result in up to six known known cases of variants detected by gene sequencing of test samples in Michigan. Two residents of Genesee County and one of Kent County were announced earlier this month.

There are six known cases of the Omicron variant, the most contagious viral strain to date, in Michigan, but its prevalence is low because the proportion of tests undergoing gene sequencing is very small. It can be much higher. This process can take a week or more to complete.

While there are concerns about the rapid spread of Omicron, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, Jeff Seienz, said it wasn’t time to panic.

“Unlike last winter, we now have the power to protect ourselves,” he said.

“Our vaccine is effective against Omicron, especially for those who get booster shots when qualified. If you are vaccinated, you can test positive. However, if you are infected with COVID, your case may be asymptomatic or mild. We strive not to interfere with Omicron’s work at the vaccinated school. We did the right thing, and we get over this.

“For unvaccinated people, you are seeing a winter of serious illness and death for yourself, your family, and a hospital that may soon be overwhelmed. Therefore, I to all Americans Our message is clear: there are actions you can take to protect yourself and your family. Wear a mask in a public indoor environment. Get vaccinated. If you qualify. Vaccine your child and get a booster shot. “

The strain was estimated to account for about 3% of domestic coronavirus cases earlier this week, but its prevalence has doubled every two days, said Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. rice field. At its growth level, Omicron could be the major strain of virus in the United States before the New Year or in early January.

Michigan hospital leaders have expressed concern about what the surge in Omicron cases means, as they are already facing high rates of hospitalization for COVID-19 deltas and other illnesses. increase.

On Friday, 4,217 adults and children were admitted to Michigan and confirmed cases of COVID-19. State Health Department data.. Approximately 85.4% of the beds in the state-wide intensive care unit were full, and 645 COVID-19 patients were on ventilator.

Americans over the age of 16 are eligible for booster immunization if they receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

People who are not vaccinated are eight times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 infection and 14 times more likely to die of the virus than those who are vaccinated, Zients said. increase.

According to state health officials, the first known case of the Omicron variant was detected on 9 December in a resident of Kent County who was fully vaccinated but not boosted. The person initially tested positive for the virus on December 3rd.

The test sample was genetically sequenced and notified by the CDC until December 9th, confirming that it was identified as an omicron variant by sequencing.

On Wednesday, two more cases were identified in Genesee County among fully vaccinated residents who were initially positive for coronavirus on December 1st and December 2nd.

Residents of Genesee County both had cases related to domestic travel and neither was hospitalized. Local health officials said they had conducted contact tracing and case studies.

Scientists are still learning about the severity of the disease caused by the Omicron mutant, but the evidence so far is that two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine provide protection from the strain as much as three doses. It suggests not.

“As for the seriousness of the infection, it’s still floating in the air because of the many confounding problems,” said the director and president of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

“Sure, when you look at what we’re looking at, it doesn’t look tougher, but we have to refrain from making judgments about severity …. with respect to long COVID, with respect to Omicron. I don’t have enough information. I don’t think it’s any different from the case of Delta, but I have to wait until I gain experience. “

Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

