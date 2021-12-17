Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Knox County





The Knox County Health Department said in a news release that an Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Knox County on Thursday night. The variant is Detected in Nashville within 24 hours Before that, in Memphis. This case was not unexpected as the new, more contagious strain of coronavirus, the Omicron variant, travels around the world. “The virus is constantly changing with mutations, and sometimes these mutations result in new variants of the virus,” the CDC explained. The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa about a month ago. It was detected within a few days, Over 20 countries.. Cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in more than 20 states since it was first detected in California on December 1. “It turns out that it’s only a matter of time before this variant is detected in Knox County, as the Omicron variant has spread rapidly across the country and is already in Tennessee,” said the infectious disease and Roberta Sturm, who is responsible for emergency preparedness, said. “Variants are new, but strategies to protect yourself and your loved ones are not. When we go on vacation, you can do to keep yourself and the people around you healthy. Take every opportunity. “ Knox County has not yet seen the full impact of the Omicron variant. Nor was there a post-Thanksgiving surge comparable to what was seen at the end of 2020. Currently, the average for 7 days is 67 new cases per day. Hospitalizations in the Knox County Hospital District of District 11 are well below the peak of 757 during Delta Surge. Currently, only 210 people are hospitalized in COVID-19 throughout the district. However, hospitalizations have gradually increased from a minimum of 127 a month ago. Twenty-one people died in Knox County in December this year. A new variant of coronavirus is highly contagious, but at the moment it is about 3% of all cases of COVID-19 According to the CDC. Most of the new cases are milder than Delta. Currently, there are no deaths due to Omicron. Many Omicron cases Reinfection Or a breakthrough pointing to a very evasive new stock.Study from South Africa, United States and Austria It shows that the Omicron variant can avoid infections and previous vaccinations. Experiment from National Institute of Health Booster vaccines have been suggested to be as effective in preventing Omicron infections as regular double dose vaccines. The CDC, NIH, and Knox County Health Department recommend boosters for vaccinated people and vaccination for unvaccinated people. The vaccine is widely available throughout Knox County and is approved for people over the age of five. For vaccinations at the Ministry of Health Website Alternatively, call the public relations line 865-215-5555. The Knox County Health Department is urging people who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms or are infected with COVID-19 to be tested. The map of the test location is Department website.. In addition to being vaccinated, public health officials encourage people to mask, maintain physical distance, and wash their hands regularly during this holiday season. These basic precautions can reduce the spread of COVID-19. This story will be updated.

