Michigan reports 12,649 new COVID-19 cases and 254 deaths since Wednesday

Lansing, Michigan — Health officials in Michigan have confirmed that 12,649 new cases of coronavirus have died in the state since Wednesday, with an additional 254 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Of these deaths, 159 were identified during a review of medical records.

According to a report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an average of 6,325 cases were identified daily over a two-day period.

Currently, in Michigan, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,420,838 and the total number of deaths is 25,824.

A total of 4,331 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are admitted to the state.

As of December 10, 1,146,495 had recovered from the virus.

16,999,775 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, with 10,800,798 as of December 13.

62.5% of residents have been vaccinated at least once.

MDHSS currently reports state-wide COVID-19 data three days a week.

Children up to the age of 5 can now be vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On November 2, Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approved Pfizer’s recommendation for an emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 201,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in people under the age of 19. More than 450 children under the age of 12 are infected with the virus every day.

Vaccines for children over 5 years old are readily available.

Several counties in Western Michigan have moved to the “substantial” or “high” infection category of the CDC. This means that indoor masking is recommended for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

As the number of cases of delta mutations in COVID-19 continues to grow, some universities have issued vaccine and mask obligations in the fall semester.

On August 10, the Michigan Board of Education enables local school districts to make a “scientifically informed decision” on whether to require COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers, and visitors. Approved a resolution to help you do.

Governor Whitmer has already stated that schools do not need masks this year, but has approved a recommendation from the State Health Department for universal masks in school buildings.

On July 1, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the “MI Shot to Win” Sweepstakes. This is a lottery for those who have or will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The sweepstakes included a scholarship draw, a daily draw, and two big draws. One is $ 1 million and the other is $ 2 million.

more: The prizes and rules for the MI Shot to Win Vaccine Sweepstakes are as follows:

Michigan Cancel all widespread COVID-19 epidemic orders About the June 22nd rally and masking.

As of June 22, capacity has increased to 100% in both indoor and outdoor settings, and the state no longer requires residents to wear face masks.

The Governor had previously stated that the state would lift its widespread mask and rally restrictions on July 1.

After June 22nd, all widespread epidemic orders will be lifted. This means that both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals no longer need to cover their faces indoors, allowing restaurants and bars to operate at full capacity.

The state is also The additional order was canceled on June 22nd.

The reorder has been canceled, Effective epidemic orders to protect vulnerable people in correction, long-term care and agriculture will continue..

Whitmer also continued public health measures to report requirements and COVID tests to ensure that the community is large, children are safe at school, and free COVID-19 tests are available. It states that.

The Governor’s Office cited the plunge in COVID-19 and the rise in vaccination rates as factors in the decision to lift the restrictions sooner than planned.

Michigan Health Authority We recommend masks and social distances to schools in the coming fall, but they are not required.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

According to a news release on Friday, they say the goal is to reduce the confusion of face-to-face learning and help protect people who are not completely vaccinated.

This interactive map tracks US death milestones over time, and the interactive timeline scrubber allows you to view cumulative deaths on a county map. This map is updated daily.

