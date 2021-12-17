Health
Michigan reports 12,649 new COVID-19 cases and 254 deaths since Wednesday
Lansing, Michigan — Health officials in Michigan have confirmed that 12,649 new cases of coronavirus have died in the state since Wednesday, with an additional 254 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Of these deaths, 159 were identified during a review of medical records.
According to a report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an average of 6,325 cases were identified daily over a two-day period.
Currently, in Michigan, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,420,838 and the total number of deaths is 25,824.
A total of 4,331 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are admitted to the state.
As of December 10, 1,146,495 had recovered from the virus.
16,999,775 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, with 10,800,798 as of December 13.
62.5% of residents have been vaccinated at least once.
MDHSS currently reports state-wide COVID-19 data three days a week.
Children up to the age of 5 can now be vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
On November 2, Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approved Pfizer’s recommendation for an emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 201,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in people under the age of 19. More than 450 children under the age of 12 are infected with the virus every day.
Vaccines for children over 5 years old are readily available.
Several counties in Western Michigan have moved to the “substantial” or “high” infection category of the CDC. This means that indoor masking is recommended for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
As the number of cases of delta mutations in COVID-19 continues to grow, some universities have issued vaccine and mask obligations in the fall semester.
On August 10, the Michigan Board of Education enables local school districts to make a “scientifically informed decision” on whether to require COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers, and visitors. Approved a resolution to help you do.
Governor Whitmer has already stated that schools do not need masks this year, but has approved a recommendation from the State Health Department for universal masks in school buildings.
On July 1, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the “MI Shot to Win” Sweepstakes. This is a lottery for those who have or will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
The sweepstakes included a scholarship draw, a daily draw, and two big draws. One is $ 1 million and the other is $ 2 million.
more: The prizes and rules for the MI Shot to Win Vaccine Sweepstakes are as follows:
Michigan Cancel all widespread COVID-19 epidemic orders About the June 22nd rally and masking.
As of June 22, capacity has increased to 100% in both indoor and outdoor settings, and the state no longer requires residents to wear face masks.
The Governor had previously stated that the state would lift its widespread mask and rally restrictions on July 1.
After June 22nd, all widespread epidemic orders will be lifted. This means that both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals no longer need to cover their faces indoors, allowing restaurants and bars to operate at full capacity.
The state is also The additional order was canceled on June 22nd.
The reorder has been canceled, Effective epidemic orders to protect vulnerable people in correction, long-term care and agriculture will continue..
Whitmer also continued public health measures to report requirements and COVID tests to ensure that the community is large, children are safe at school, and free COVID-19 tests are available. It states that.
The Governor’s Office cited the plunge in COVID-19 and the rise in vaccination rates as factors in the decision to lift the restrictions sooner than planned.
Michigan Health Authority We recommend masks and social distances to schools in the coming fall, but they are not required.
According to a news release on Friday, they say the goal is to reduce the confusion of face-to-face learning and help protect people who are not completely vaccinated.
This interactive map tracks US death milestones over time, and the interactive timeline scrubber allows you to view cumulative deaths on a county map. This map is updated daily.
More information and resources about the coronavirus pandemic
Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus tracker..
Full coverage of the pandemic is available at us Coronavirus section..
Resources for individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits are our focus Rebound: West Michigan coverage.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook ―――― twitter ―――― Instagram ―――― YouTube
..
Sources
2/ https://www.fox17online.com/news/coronavirus/michigan-reports-12-649-new-covid-19-cases-254-more-deaths-since-wednesday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]