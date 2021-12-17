Researchers say this year’s flu vaccine is a “serious discrepancy.”





December 17, 2021-Influenza vaccines do not provide the expected protection against the most prevalent influenza strains. New research However, vaccines seem to prevent serious illness in infected people. The vaccination Designed much earlier to combat the flu strains expected to dominate the United States during the 2021-22 flu season: H3N2, H1N1, And two strains of influenza B. The major strain, H3N2, was mutated in a way that meant that the influenza vaccine did not fit well, said Dr. Scott Hensley, a professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania who led the study. CNN. “From our lab-based research, it looks like a big mismatch,” he said. The discrepancy may have contributed to the outbreak of influenza University campus. Ann Outbreak According to CNN, more than 700 people were affected at the University of Michigan, and about 26% of those who tested positive were vaccinated against the flu. The vaccine may not be able to stop H3N2, but it seems to prevent serious infections from the strain, researchers say. “Studies have shown that seasonal influenza vaccines consistently prevent hospitalization and mortality, even in years of high antigen mismatch,” said medRxiv, an internet site that publishes an unpeer-reviewed report. I am writing in. News about the H3N2 is a concern as the United States enters an influenza pandemic in 2020-21. This is probably because COVID safety measures have curbed the spread of the influenza virus. “population Immunity The virus against influenza virus may be low because it was not widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic, “the researchers write. “Reduced social distance, wearing masks, and traveling abroad may have contributed to a reduction in the global circulation of influenza virus. “When COVID-19-related restrictions are relaxed or lifted, the influenza virus can become widespread due to the lack of herd immunity from infection over the past two years.” In the 2019-20 season, more than 22,000 people died of the flu in the United States. Last year, the death toll in the 2020-21 season dropped to about 700. Researchers are now wondering if the United States will experience another simple flu season, or if people will experience the “eccentricity” of getting sick with flu and COVID.

