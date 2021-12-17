South African hospitalization is low on Omicron waves, but warnings apply





Early data suggest that hospitalizations are significantly lower than in previous waves, while Omicron variants have pushed coronavirus infections to levels never seen before in South Africa. However, researchers warn that it is still premature to make a clear statement about the relative threat of Omicron, as the epicenter of the outbreak is in one of the country’s most vaccinated areas. increase. In addition, the majority of the population there has antibodies that indicate recovery from previous infections, which provides their own protection. Since the advent of the Omicron variant, South Africa has seen the fastest increase in new cases since the onset of the pandemic. The number of cases per 100,000 is already higher than the number seen in previous waves caused by delta and beta variants. According to the South African Ministry of Public Health, the number of cases has increased by 10 percent in the last 24 hours.

Fortunately, hospitalization has not caught up. From June 17th to June 24th, the second week of the wave caused by the delta mutation, an average of 4,485 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country, with a Covid hospitalization rate of 19%.

According to national data from December 9th to December 15th, the second week of the Omicron wave, the average number of new infections in South Africa was 20,207, nearly five times higher. Still, less than 2 percent of these cases have been hospitalized. Not all cases are listed in order, but Omicron is currently dominant in this country. Authorities cautioned in interpreting the data. “Mild illness may not necessarily mean that the virus itself is less virulent, but it is probably due to the considerable scope of the vaccine,” Health Minister Dr. Joe Fara said in a television briefing on Friday. I did. South Africa has fully vaccinated 27% of the population, with an additional 5% receiving the first dose. According to Our World in Data Project At Oxford University. According to the government, about 44 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. However, the densely populated state of Gauteng, the epicenter of the Omicron outbreak, is also the economic center of the country’s largest city, Johannesburg, and its administrative capital, Pretoria. According to Dr. Waasila Jassat, a researcher at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the state has a higher vaccination rate than other states, with 70% of the population carrying antibodies, mainly due to previous coronavirus infections. is showing.

In the previous wave, the rate of hospitalizations for severe Covid remained at 60%, Dr. Jassat said, but during this wave the rate fell below 10% nationwide. The number of patients who need oxygen is similarly reduced. Five-week data from the administrative capital Pretoria and surrounding municipalities show that hospitalization is low in all age groups. Among people over the age of 60, the incidence of severe illness appears to be 50% lower than in delta waves. This age group is the most vaccinated in both rural and urban areas of South Africa. “For the first time, there are more non-severe patients in hospitals than severely ill,” said Dr. Jasat, who heads the institute’s hospital admissions watch. “We need to interpret the less severe data given the high seroprevalence and high vaccination rates,” said Dr. Jassat. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/4 Pfizer vaccine for infants. According to the company, low doses of coronavirus vaccine Did not generate a proper immune response At 2-5 years of age in an ongoing clinical trial. Frustration threatens to protect the vaccine from young children for longer than many have hoped. The United States has more than 800,000 deaths. Covid’s death in the U.S. last week Over 800,000 — The highest known number in any country.About 75 percent of those deaths Persons aged 65 and over.. One in 100 elderly Americans died of the virus. She warned that the situation could change as this latest outbreak spreads to other parts of South Africa.

Hospitalizations are increasing rapidly in KwaZulu-Natal, with the lowest percentage of adults in the country having at least one vaccination, less than 38%. In the state, the number of daily hospitalizations from 79 on December 1st to 971 on December 15th increased. The number of hospitalizations in the intensive care unit also increased to 22.

Most of these patients are unvaccinated and 41% of critical care centers require ventilation, according to Dr. Sandile Tshabalala, director of state health. Early data on the Omicron epidemic in South Africa appear to reflect studies suggesting that vaccination reduces the risk of serious illness. In Western Cape, where two-thirds of people over the age of 60 are vaccinated, the gap between new infections and hospitalizations is widening between the waves as vaccination rates increase, state health. Dr. Keith Chloete, head of the ministry, said. In Gauteng, the test positive rate seems to be declining, hovering around 30% last week and then dropping to 25%, raising expectations that the wave could reach its peak. However, the rate is increasing in all other states and new cases are increasing nationwide.

