COVID fills hospital beds in Kansas City as soon as Omicron variants join the mix | KCUR 89.3

Doctors from Kansas City, Lawrence and Topeka united on Friday to provide a cool public message. They have seen COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations double and triple and continue to worsen within a few weeks.

Some hospitals have a non-urgent, non-coronavirus to free beds and health care workers in preparation for the second dramatic surge in hospitalizations in the area since the arrival of the Delta type last summer. Treatment is postponed again.

Hospitals struggle to find enough nurses to hire health care workers from other countries every day and scramble.

The Chief Medical Officer said the majority of patients in local hospitals were not vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

In briefings for reporters and the general public, they urged people to roll up their sleeves for shots to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Raghu Adiga, Chief Medical Officer at Liberty Hospital, Missouri, said of the status of his facility: “For the past two weeks, 100% (of people) in the ICU and 100% of all ventilators have been unvaccinated. “. “We want people to help us take better care of them.”

Delta variants will most likely continue to fuel locally, but Omicron has joined the mix. In kansas When Missouri .. Doctors fear that the surge in hospitalizations over the past few weeks could set the stage for January and February numbers beyond last winter’s crisis.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci Vaccines and booster shots say that most people are prevented from landing in hospitals with Omicron mutants.

“Many people are still unvaccinated. We were at risk,” said Stephen Stites, Chief Medical Officer of the University of Kansas Health System. “The danger is real … it’s at our doorstep …. we’re in trouble.”

Other states are facing similar predicaments. Hospitals in Kansas City are receiving calls looking for open beds from remote facilities such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Texas.

The KU Health System is so tense that 70% to 80% of transfer requests have been reduced.

And health care systems in other regions explained the same situation.

Kim Megow, Chief Medical Officer at HCA Midwest Health, said: “No beds are available, and only 12 ICU beds are available throughout the market this morning.”

This situation reflects the early peaks of the virus last winter and this summer.

However, according to the hospital, the level of staffing only deteriorated during the pandemic process.

Beds have been rapidly filled due to the surge in hospitalizations since November, but even facilities that still have space cannot accommodate many patients due to the lack of sufficient nurses.

“When the pandemic started, it was like going to war … the energy levels were high,” said Elizabeth Long, Chief Medical Officer of Oreisa Health.

But since then, many health care workers have burned out and quit.

“We are definitely in a dire situation,” Long said. “We are accepting foreign nurses,” but we are facing immigration hurdles.

Megow of HCA Midwest Health called this situation more than a daily struggle. This is an “hourly struggle”.

“We went abroad to hire nurses. We brought in nurses from other areas,” she said. “We hired temporary nurses and contract nurses.”

“We constantly monitor the number of nurses we need every hour,” she said. “How many can I get? When can they get here? How long can they stay? What do I have to pay them?”

KU Health System’s St. Francis Hospital in Topeka was forced to postpone some inpatient surgery this month. Lawrence’s LMH Health said it cannot accept patients from outside Douglas County.

Details of the Omicron variant

So far, daily hospitalizations have fallen below the peak seen last winter, but have already returned to the levels seen during the intense and fast early delta waves this summer.

Omicron variants It has been found in at least 37 states as of Friday morning. Public health officials expected it to appear early in Missouri and Kansas.

Announced by Kansas Its first confirmed case A variant of Omicron on Thursday in Franklin County, south of Lawrence.First identified by Missouri 2 weeks ago In St. Louis.

Scientists are scrambling to learn more about varieties. World Health Organization says omicron is moving around the world faster than other versions of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s too early to say for sure how Omicron infections differ from Delta and other repeats.

Anyone over the age of 5 can be vaccinated. Vaccines are free, and booster shots available to people over the age of 16 are also free.

The vaccine prevents the majority of people from going to the hospital with COVID-19.

Still, the bacteria can be passed on to loved ones and others, even if the vaccinated person comes into contact with the virus and has few or no symptoms.

Wearing a mask and exercising attention are still important.

Free COVID-19 tests are also available in many locations.In Kansas, you can find free tests by visiting the following sites: KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com ..

Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on consumer health of the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @celia_LJ or email her on celia (at) kcur (dot) org.

Kansas News Service is a collaboration between KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW, and High Plains Public Radio, focusing on health, social determinants of health, and its relationship to public policy.

Kansas News Service articles and photos may be republished by the news media for free with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.