Health
Can you enjoy your vacation safely?Experts provide COVID tips
Coronavirus Delta and Omicron variants are trying to ruin the spirit of the holidays, but there are still ways to enjoy the festival.
With the explosive spread of Omicron variants, many are wondering if vacation plans should be cancelled. The Omicron mutation is expected to overtake the US Delta mutation within a few weeks.
Health professionals know that people need to spend time together, so they offer advice. Above all, vaccination is still the best defense, and getting booster shots will further enhance your protection.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s number one infectious disease expert, skipped gathering last year for a vacation with his three adult daughters. But this year, Fauci, his wife and his daughter are all boosted, and they also spend their vacation together, even seeing a few friends who have been vaccinated and boosted. I am planning.
“We can feel safe,” Fauci told NBC’s “Nightly News” this week. “Nothing is 100% risk-free.”
Let’s look at strategies for enjoying your vacation as safely as possible.
Is it okay to attend a holiday party?
it depends. Large parties are not as secure as small parties. Indoor parties are not as secure as outdoor gatherings.
At large indoor parties, one person without a mask can infect many, said Dr. Celine Gowner of NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
“Some of these are turning into super-spreader events,” Gounder said.
read more: How effective is the COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron?
Even if everyone is vaccinated and boosted, breakthrough infections can occur, including Omicron, who has shown the ability to circumvent vaccination protection in lab tests.
Dr. Jeff Duchin, a Seattle and King County health officer, shouldn’t count on symptoms to show who has the virus.
“Symptom screening is still important because more than half of the infections spread from people before they appear, but we don’t identify everyone who can spread COVID-19,” Duchin said. I am.
Running masks, windows, and air purifiers with HEPA filters is a recommended strategy by health professionals for vacation gatherings.
How about a home test kit?
Home test kits can add a layer of safety by providing results on the fly. The tests are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and test sites. However, it has the advantage of getting results within minutes instead of days.
In some places, the demand for tests is high, it is difficult to find quick tests, and the waiting time at the test center is long.
If you are looking for a home test kit, check it out online and at drug stores. The price of a box containing two tests is usually around $ 25. If you have health insurance, please save your receipt. It’s unclear if the new rules for that will apply retroactively, but you may be able to get a refund for next year’s costs.
read more: Omicron is expected to become the predominant variant in the EU by mid-January
Residents of some parts of the United States say Say Yes! You can receive a free home test kit through a public health initiative called. COVID test.
“This was an amazing program,” said Matt Shantz, administrator of the Northeast Tri-County Health District in northeastern Washington.
“We are working people. We want to get together and have a good time during the holidays,” said Schants.
Some health professionals recommend two tests. Please be inspected 3 days before and on the day of the holiday gathering.
“Therefore, if you collect Christmas Eve, test it a few days before Christmas Eve and also on Christmas Eve,” said Dr. Kiranjosi, Senior Health Officer, Cook County Public Health Department, Illinois.
How about a trip?
If you are planning to travel abroad, please check the rules of your destination country. Countries are adding new rules for Omicron.
People traveling by plane need to be especially careful about wearing masks at crowded airports, Fauci said.
“Always wear a mask,” Fauci told The Wall Street Journal podcast. “You need to wear a mask when you’re on an airplane, but don’t inadvertently remove the mask at the airport with all the crowds at the airport.”
Is there any good news?
Children are often infected with the virus at school, and there is some evidence that school breaks can slow the spread of influenza. So you may be lucky to see Omicron on vacation, said Elodie Ghedin, a viral expert at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
“It’s actually a good thing for kids to go home from school on holidays,” Geddin said. “If this happened in the fall, it would probably have been exacerbated by communication. It’s one silver lining that goes on holiday.”
Sources
2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/can-you-safely-enjoy-the-holidays-experts-offer-covid-tips
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]