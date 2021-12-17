Omicron variants identified in 18 Iowa residents as COVID cases increase

According to health officials, the number of confirmed Omicron coronavirus infections in Iowa surged to 18 on Friday.

According to the Iowa Public Health Service, the rapidly spreading virus was detected in residents of the Blackhawk, Jefferson, Johnson, Lynn, Pork, Scott, and Story counties.

Cali Lebeda Townsend, a disease prevention supervisor at the Polk County Health Department, said one of the new cases involved adults in the Des Moines area who had not recently traveled. That fact suggests that the variant is widespread in the community, Lebeda Townsend told the Pork County Health Commission on Friday morning.

The unidentified patient was an adult who developed a mild case of COVID-19, reported late Friday by the County Health Department. The person was vaccinated but not boosted.

The county health department said it was working to notify people in close contact with the person.

A second Omicron infection was confirmed in the county, said Nora Eigner Davis, a spokesman for the Pork County Health Department, Friday afternoon. She said the person was an adult, but no further information was immediately available.

Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesman for the Iowa Public Health Service, said on Friday afternoon that the State Hygienic Lab confirmed a total of 18 Omicron infections, including 13 on Friday.

The total includes the first confirmed case of Omicron in Iowa. Announced on December 9th This was a resident of Black Hawk County under the age of 18.

Ekstrand did not have information on how serious the virus caused the newly identified patient. She said the incident included people who had never traveled recently.

“Iowa should expect the spread of Omicron variants to the community,” she said.

The identified counties include the cities of Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City, and Waterloo. State laboratories are only looking for variants in the hundreds of thousands of test samples submitted each week, so it may not be possible to confirm all Omicron infections that occur.

Due to the multiple mutations contained in the Omicron variant, it can spread more rapidly than previous versions of the coronavirus and reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Experts suspect it already existed in other countries, but it was first detected in South Africa in November.

The first US case was confirmed in California on December 1, and since then its variants have appeared in most of the country.

The spread of Omicron occurs when Iowa and many other states are already working on it. Rapid increase in infectious diseases Hospitalization for delta mutations in coronavirus.

The Iowa Public Health Service reported on Friday that 810 people were being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Iowa. This is an increase from 747 two weeks ago.

In a post-meeting interview with the Pork County Health Commission, Lebeda Townsend said he was not surprised to see the emergence of Omicron variants in the Des Moines area, given the easy human-to-human spread.

Early data from other countries suggest that new variants tend to cause less severe cases of COVID-19, but Lebeda Townsend is for unvaccinated people, the elderly, and chronic. He said it could still be dangerous for people with serious health problems.

“It will reach people who get seriously ill and die,” she said.

Public health authorities will continue to advise Iowa to seek vaccinations and boosters, if eligible. They also want people to wear masks in public places indoors, wash their hands frequently, and be at home to be tested for signs of illness.

A year after the shots became available, more than 40% of Iowa has not yet been fully vaccinated. According to the Iowa Public Health Service. With less than 700,000 people in Iowa affected by the booster effect, experts say it can provide strong protection against Omicron variants.

Lebeda Townsend said he hopes more Iowans are paying attention to public health advice on how to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things may be much better,” she said. “We don’t have to be in this place.”

