When COVID surges, Kansas hospitals become full.Beds and staff are limited

Health leaders in Kansas and the Kansas City metro area warn that hospitals are overwhelmed The coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen..

“Forks, this is what you have to understand. When the weather got cold, the mask came off. There are still a lot of unvaccinated people. We are at risk.” University of Kansas Health System.. “The danger is real, it exists, it’s at our doorstep. This is a warning to you. We’re in trouble.”

Stites and KU Health Systems hosted a Friday press conference featuring the chief medical officers of hospitals in northeastern Kansas and the Kansas City area. He likened the meeting to “a tornado alert to our community.”

“Our goal is to scare you straight,” Stites said. “For now, we haven’t seen it. We haven’t seen it in public.”

The consensus is that the majority (about 90%) of COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated. For a small number of vaccinated people, they usually do not receive booster shots and tend to be in other health conditions at increased risk of serious illness and require an ICU or ventilator. I rarely do it.

more:The first case of Omicron identified in Kansas: “We must play our part to protect ourselves and the people around us.”

Hospital leaders say the current wave is already worse than the surge in late summer and early autumn. It can also be worse than last winter’s peak.

On Friday, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Reported the death of the 7th child due to COVID-19. Children were in the age group from infants to 9 years old. According to state data, school-aged children have the highest per capita case rates.

So far this month, KDHE reports:

28,022 new COVID cases, including 7,575 children,

735 new hospitalizations, including 16 children

204 new deaths, including one child.

Kansas is full of hospitals: “There is no place to go”

“The hospital is full. There is no place to go,” Stites said.

Jackie Highland, chief medical officer at KU’s St. Francis campus in Topeka, said the hospital canceled eight inpatient elective surgeries earlier this week due to lack of beds and staff. rice field.

“We’ve reached capacity and I think we’ve been circumventing a community where both Topika hospitals are full, probably 90% of the time in the last three weeks,” she said.

“Another thing we see at Topeka is that it’s difficult to get patients back to nursing homes due to lack of staff,” she continued. “It causes backup all the way to our emergency room and accommodates patients in the emergency room. They prevent them from being admitted to the hospital bed.”

Jennifer Schlimshire, an infectious disease specialist LMH and public health officer in Douglas County, said Lawrence Hospital has refused to transfer from outside Douglas County.

“The two most important things are to wear a mask and get vaccinated. Be sure to get a booster if you are vaccinated,” Schrimsher said. “I will rethink what you are doing for your vacation. I will try to talk to your own family and look for smaller gatherings.”

more:Kansas hospitals are preparing for COVID’s “long and harsh winter.” Experts fear the following when Omicron surges:

So far, hospitals have rarely seen reinfections, but Omicron could change that.

Raghavendra Adiga, Chief Medical Officer, Liberty Hospital, Missouri, said:

Doctors continue to call COVID-19 an unvaccinated pandemic, and Stites added that it is an “unvaccinated death march.” Only about 56% of Kansas’s total population is fully vaccinated. Federal health data, And the worst case rate counties have lower vaccination rates.

The facility’s chief of staff, Ahmad Butrasche, said three unvaccinated veterans died of COVID at Kansas City VA Hospital last week.

Mark Steele, Executive Chief Clinical Officer of University Health in Kansas City, said: “It’s a little daunting that more people aren’t taking the vaccine.”

“We bear the result”

“We are wrestling with our staff,” said Elizabeth Long, Chief Medical Officer of Oreisa Health. “They are tired and overworked, and we continue to ask them to do more and more with these volumes.”

As nurses quit their profession and fewer graduate from nursing school, the pandemic is about to enter its third year in Kansas.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, it was like going to war,” Long said. “Everyone was all about it and the energy levels were high, so we really really really wanted to take care of this and end it.”

Now, “They are tired, tired and looking for other opportunities.”

Kimberly Megow, Chief Medical Officer at HCA Midwest Health, said bed capacity and staffing were very tight. In addition, the medical system mortality rate for COVID patients is over 11%.

“In the last three weeks, the amount of COVID has more than tripled,” she said. “That’s very disturbing.”

The sharp rise is reflected in the test statistic at Children’s Mercy.

more:Kansas spends $ 27 million on COVID inspections and $ 30 million on worker payments by March as the pandemic worsens

Jennifer Watts, Chief Emergency Management Officer, said the hospital’s testing clinic has moved from 200 positive tests two weeks ago to more than 400 positive tests now. There are 14 patients with acute COVID in the children’s hospital and 3 in the ICU.

“The impact on children, their entire family, and being in school has a huge impact beyond the hospital setting,” Watts said.

Bed capacity isn’t just a Kansas issue. Doctors said they were responding to calls from hospitals in several states, including Arkansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.

“When we’re out of bed, we’re not just out of bed for COVID patients,” Stites said. “In case of a stroke, heart attack, car accident, we are out of bed …. This is really serious. We will send you this warning so you will see the warning. Ready, you Can help us bend the curve. If our community chooses not to do it, we will endure the consequences of it. “

“More things to do”

Governor Laura Kelly, who hasn’t held a press conference for the State Capitol on pandemics since July, told reporters after speaking at the Tax Reform Council on Friday that her administration “to mitigate the damage caused by the virus.” I’m doing everything I can. “

She states that free vaccines are available throughout the state and encourages people to mask and “implement public health safety protocols that we know are working.” ..

more:What will happen to the public health reaction as vaccine obligations collapse as the pandemic in Kansas worsens?

Is the government’s public health strategy working?

“The numbers suggest that there is more to do,” she said. “But we are doing everything we can. Now it is our responsibility to do what we can to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

What about unvaccinated COVID patients who fill hospital beds at the expense of patients with other illnesses, including Topeka?

“I think the hospital is looking exactly like what they saw in the early days when they didn’t know much about the first outbreak of the pandemic. They’re talking about electives.” Mr Kelly said. “So they are not life-and-death surgical procedures. They are selective procedures.”

Jason Tidd is a member of the Topeka Capital-Journal state legislature. He can contact [email protected] by email. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd..