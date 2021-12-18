Connect with us

Experts warn as the virus spreads to the United States

Neither Tallahassee hospital has reported a case of Omicron, but experts say they will soon enter Leon County if they are not yet in Leon County.

When a heavy trip begins for a vacation, they encourage people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, and if six months have passed since the vaccine series was completed, they will get a booster shot.

For more information:Where to get COVID testing, vaccination and treatment in Leon County

Dr. Dean Watson, Vice President and Chief Integration Officer at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH), said he hopes Omicron will be in the community in the coming weeks.

However, he said he could not speculate on the possibility of increased hospitalization and death.

Dean Watson, Chief Integration Officer for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Capital Health Plan, held a press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020 to provide updates on the Northwood Center's drive-through coronavirus testing site. I gave a lecture.

“It is very likely that there will be more cases based on improved transmission rates for new variants,” he said. “Early signs are that the Omicron variant may be more contagious, but the infected one may experience milder symptoms than the other variants.”

A study conducted by the University of Hong Kong and published Wednesday found that the Omicron mutant grows 70 times faster than the first COVID-19 infection or Delta mutant.

