Ontario’s “Omicron Tsunami” forecast states that people must limit non-essential contact: public health

Health officers in the Waterloo region gave a dark view of the coming day as the “Omicron tsunami” is expected to hit the community and the entire state.

“Predictions show that it is likely to be the most difficult wave to date,” medical officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at a COVID-19 briefing on Friday. “This is a disappointing message to deliver at any time, especially before the holiday season.”

The increased infectivity of the Omicron variant makes it important for each person to be vaccinated and to reduce non-essential contact. This is a move to limit the ability of the virus to spread.

On Friday, Ontario reports 3,124 new cases of COVID-19 , Most often over 7 months, up 115% compared to the same period last week.

“Reduce your social contact from today to the holidays,” said the king.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer in the area, says people should reduce social contact from today to the holidays. (CBC)

Serious consequences, such as hospitalization or death in the intensive care unit, usually surge in the weeks following the outbreak of a new wave of cases. Wang hopes that swift action will limit the spread of the infection and limit the number of people who experience serious illness.

To meet the needs posed by the Omicron variant, the director of vaccine services in the region said public health needs to vaccinate 20,000 people a day.

“The most we’ve been to so far is 10,000 people a day, once in July,” Vicky Murray said in a bluffing. “It feels like an almost impossible job, but it’s impossible to promise that we’ll do our best to meet.”

Murray urged people to look for alternatives to public health mass vaccination clinics for the third dose, as her team alone cannot keep up with the demand for the third dose.

“In our area, there are many options for vaccination. If you can’t make a reservation with your local reservation system, we recommend contacting your doctor or your local pharmacy,” Murray said. Mr. says.

The area states that it will open thousands of reservations for the third dose, but Wang also suggested that people be on the pharmacy’s waiting list and take the first reservation.

88 new COVID-19 cases

On Friday, public health reported 88 new COVID-19 cases in the Waterloo region. There was no new death.

There were 598 active cases in the area.

In addition, 17 people have been infected with the virus in three hospitals in the region, an increase of five from Thursday. The hospital also has five people in the intensive care unit.

People in the ICU may no longer be infected with COVID-19, but require continued professional care.

23 outbreaks

There are 23 active outbreaks in this area. One was the Lanark Heights long-term care facility in Kitchener, which had 11 cases. Six were staff and five were “non-staff” cases. There was also one death associated with this outbreak.

There were 12 outbreaks at school.

Two new outbreaks have been declared at Tate Street Public School in Cambridge.

Kitchener’s South Ridge Public School. There are 16 cases in multiple cohorts. Schools cannot study directly until the New Year.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge. There are 9 cases in multiple cohorts.

St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. 9 cases.

Sir Adam Beck Public School in Baden. There are 6 cases in multiple cohorts.

St. Augustine of Hippo School in Cambridge. There are four cases.

Kitchener’s St. Mary’s High School, 4 cases.

Kitchener’s Glencairn Public School and 3 Cases.

Adult learning in St. Louis and continuing education in Kitchener (two cases).

St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Elementary School in El Myra and two cases.

Monsignor Doil Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge and two cases.

St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. There are two cases.

The other 10 outbreaks are:

Cambridge Road Runners Girls Hockey Association, 26 cases.

Hespeller Minor Hockey Association 19 cases.

Waterloo Minor Hockey Association and 5 Cases.

Two other hockey-related outbreaks: one in four and the other in two.

Two in the office: one in three cases, the other in two cases.

4 case retail store.

Car sales and service workplaces in four cases.

Manufacturer of 3 cases.

Vaccine dashboards in the region show that 75.6% of all residents in the Waterloo region received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The dashboard does not show what percentage of residents are receiving the third dose, but it is categorized by age.

It also shows that 36.5% of children aged 5 to 11 years received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It’s been three weeks since the area started vaccination for this age group. Children under the age of 4 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, pictured here being vaccinated against the flu, is a wellington-duffelin-guelf public health medical officer. (Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Public Health)

Wellington-Duffelin-75 cases presented in Guelph

There were 75 new cases published by Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Public Health on Friday.

Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, a medical officer in the area, said an increase in the number of cases meant that people needed to reduce their vacation plans.

“Before Omicron got on our radar, I think a lot of people in our community wanted a more normal Christmas, a chance to get together, maybe some bigger groups, or a more relaxed move. “Tenenbaum Told CBCKW Morning Edition..

“Unfortunately, this means that we won’t be the reality of living this holiday season. This is definitely terrible, but the important thing is that we need to do it. [stick to] Remember the basics of the measures we have followed during the pandemic process. ”

“Please make the meeting smaller”

Tenenbaum said it was important for families to keep their holiday gatherings “very, very small”.

“For example, this is not the time for a Christmas party for 50 people,” he said.

In addition, he said, it is necessary to make sure that everyone who attends the Christmas gathering feels good and that no one has fever or other symptoms of COVID-19.