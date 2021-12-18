Omicron COVID-19 cases doubling every 2-3 days in King County





The University of Washington Institute for Virology predicts that King County could see 2,000 new COVID-19 cases within a week.

King County, WA — Omicron COVID-19 cases are doubling every 2-3 days in King County. Virology Laboratory, University of Washington (UW).. The University of Washington said more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day could occur in King County within a week due to a new variant that is more than three times higher than the peak of the delta wave last August. I’m estimating. “I don’t know exactly what the number of cases will be in King County and the United States in January, but I’m sure it will be the highest number of cases we’ve seen across the pandemic,” Trevor with Fred.・ Dr. Bedford said. Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at a press conference on Friday. It’s unclear how serious the Omicron variant is, but scientists want it to prove to be less severe than other variants because of herd immunity, Bedford said. I am saying. “Omicron outbreaks are no longer theoretical,” said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, Public Health-Seattle & King County Health Officer. “It’s real, it’s here, and it’s moving fast.” The number of new COVID-19 cases in King County doubled last week, Duchin said.Omicron First discovered in King County on December 4th.. After less than two weeks, 40% of all COVID-19 cases sequenced in UW’s lab are likely to be omicrons, and this variant appears to overtake the most common delta in the region. Related: Omicron mutants spreading rapidly in Washington “We now know that there is a rapid community expansion of Omicron locally, which is a serious problem due to the number of people who can be infected rapidly,” Duchin said. rice field. According to health officials, Omicron is less resistant to antibody protection from past COVID-19 infections. Vaccines may be less effective in preventing infections, but they can still prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death, Duchin said. According to public health data, King County has 160,000 people who have not yet started the vaccine series and 250,000 who have not completed the vaccine series. “Omicron will find many of these people,” Duchin warned. According to Dr. Santiago Neme of UW Medicine, the hospitals in the area are still full and have too many capacity.Although it is a hospital Capacity issues are not solely due to COVID-19 patientsThe surge in new Omicron could put additional strain on hospitals in the midst of ongoing staffing challenges. “Increased hospitalization is quite challenging and very worrisome for us,” Neme said. “Healthcare professionals are already overworking with the number of patients.” Dr. Duchin warned that after the winter vacation, school could have more cases of students and staff. He also warned businesses and medical facilities to prepare for the impact of future surges on the workforce. “I think this is a good time to develop a serious emergency response plan. I don’t want to underestimate this virus because I don’t know what to expect,” Duchin said. “I think we need to prepare for a big wave of people who get sick together very quickly.” “I think people should plan a large absenteeism,” he continued. “It’s best to prepare.” Related: Washington hospitals are overcrowded, but not for COVID-19 patients

